DAILY KNIGHT

COVID Vaccine an Instrument of Murder, World Slavery

David Martin | The Daily Knight

While people are running frantically to get the “jab,” it somehow has evaded them that the COVID vaccine is a bio-weapon that was concocted by population-control experts to execute their plan of eliminating human life under the guise of COVID prevention.

There is no denying that the COVID vaccine has wrought disaster throughout the world with thousands of people having died from it. According to eminent physician Dr. Peter McCullough, the COVID Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have likely caused 50,000 to 70,000 deaths already in the U.S. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/eminent-doc-covid-vax-is-bioterrorism-by-injection-and-has-likely-caused-at-least-50k-deaths-in-the-us

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko who has successfully cured thousands of COVID patients using zinc, hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin, suspects that the COVID vaccine has now killed up to 100,000 people and warns that everyone who receives the “jab” could die of complications in the next two to three years. https://stateofthenation.co/?p=72093

In 2020, Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., was awarded a $230,000.00 government grant to join a team of international scientists in researching COVID vaccine development. The research unveiled a huge problem with all COVID-19 vaccines.

“We made a big mistake,” Bridle says. “By vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin.”

Bridle refers to the billions of pathogenic spike proteins that are generated by the COVID vaccine. The spike protein binds to 1 platelet receptors and the cells that line your blood vessels, resulting in deadly blood clots due to platelet clumping, cardiovascular problems, neurological problems, and the eventual deprivation of oxygen to every cell of the body. https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/06/16/researcher-we-made-a-big-mistake-on-covid-19-vaccine/

According to internationally acclaimed physician Dr. Joseph Mercola, M.D., the synthetic mRNA in the vaccine has been programmed to instruct your cells to produce an unnatural, genetically engineered spike protein, which is responsible for most of the damage wrought.

“When you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you are being injected with an agent that instructs your body to produce the bioweapon in its own cells. This is about as diabolical as it gets.” — Joseph Mercola, M.D.

Vaccine Made With Aborted Baby Parts

The foregoing is not to mention that the COVID vaccine is made with aborted baby parts, which automatically flags it as diabolical. https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-ingredients/fetal-tissues Satanists see the murder of babies (abortion) as a sacrifice to the devil and the flesh of murdered babies is put in the vaccine as a means of getting man to indirectly participate with the things of Satan.

The mere fact that the COVID vaccine is being so emphatically pushed by the radical agents of the New World Order—including agents like Bill Clinton, Klaus Schwab and Satanist Bill Gates who drinks human blood—is a dead give-away as to the demonic nature of the vaccine, so why are people being so easily pushed into this? The answer is fear. People are afraid of catching COVID and are afraid of losing their benefits and livelihood, so they capitulate, which brings us to the crux of the issue.

Vaccine Passport

The key reason COVID-19 was sprung on us was to blackmail man into taking the vaccine. What is crucial to this plan is that every vaccination administered is verified so that world “health” officials can keep track of who has and hasn’t received the vaccine. Without this verification it will eventually come about that one will not have a ticket to ride in society—can’t ride a bus, can’t buy a house, can’t have medical insurance or care. Through this blackmail, globalists are moving us into that time when “no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” (Apocalypse 13: 17)

Mark of the Beast?

To this end, Bill Gates and his Luciferians developed the Human Implantable Quantum Dot Microneedle Vaccination Delivery System using a chemical enzyme called “Luciferase” that makes the vaccination readable through a special mobile device app — an app that is already in use. When the vaccinated person is scanned, this Luciferase enzyme lights up and makes the vaccination readable long after it has been injected. The number 060606 will appear on the bar-code. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywuCRVJVDqs

Hence we see the connection between COVID-19 and the prophesied Mark of the Beast. COVID-19 stands for “Certification Of Vaccination ID,” a plan that was finalized in 2019 with funding in the $billions from Bill Gates. The table is being set for the Mark of the Beast, the “Great Reset” approaches. The mobile app will verify your vaccination, without which you will have no “passport” to ride.

Trump Must Be Reinstated

The positive side to this is that this plan will never succeed as long as President Trump remains in office, which is why the infernal snakes of the NWO ousted him via the 2020 election steal. Biden was fraudulently installed in the Oval Office to open the way to this time of world tyranny planned by the internationalists so it is imperative that patriot America act with firm resolution to indict Biden and restore Trump to office, lest we be herded like cattle to our own slavery.

1. For those who develop maladies after COVID vaccination, Dr. Mercola strongly recommends that they take Ivermectin because this compound binds to the spike protein and neutralizes its toxicity

Tags: