HOW THE APOSTLES and SOME DISCIPLES OF CHRIST DIED:1. Matthew – suffered martyrdom in Ethiopia, killed by a sword wound.2. Mark – died in Alexandria, Egypt, after being dragged by horses through the streets until he was dead.3. Luke – was hanged in Greece as a result of his tremendous preaching to the lost.4. John – faced martyrdom when he was boiled in a huge basin or caldron of boiling oil during a wave of persecution in Rome. However, he was miraculously delivered from death. John was then sentenced to the mines on the prison island of Patmos. He wrote his prophetic Book of Revelation there on the island of Patmos . The apostle John was later freed and returned to serve as bishop of Edessa in modern day Turkey . He died as an old man, the only apostle to die peacefully.5. Peter – was crucified upside down on a cross. According to church tradition it was because he told his tormentors that he felt unworthy to die in the same way that Jesus Christ had died.6. James – the leader of the church in Jerusalem, was thrown down over a hundred feet from the southeast pinnacle of the Temple when he refused to deny his faith in Christ. When they discovered that he survived the fall, his enemies beat James to death with a fuller’s club. *This was the same pinnacle where Satan had taken Jesus during the temptation.7. James the Son of Zebedee – was a fisherman by trade when Jesus called him to a lifetime of ministry. As a strong leader of the church, James was beheaded at Jerusalem. The Roman officer who guarded James watched in amazement as James defended his faith at his trial. Later, the officer walked beside James to the place of execution. Overcome by conviction, the Roman officer declared his new faith to the judge and knelt beside James to accept beheading as a Christian.8. Bartholomew – also known as Nathaniel was a missionary to Asia. He witnessed for our Lord in present day Turkey. Bartholomew was martyred for his preaching in Armenia where he was flayed to death by a whip.9. Andrew – was crucified on an X-shaped cross in Patras, Greece. After being whipped severely by seven soldiers they tied his body to the cross with cords to prolong his agony. His followers reported that, when he was led toward the cross, Andrew saluted it in these words: ‘I have long desired and expected this happy hour. The cross has been consecrated by the body of Christ hanging on it.’ He continued to preach to his tormentors for two days until he expired.10. Thomas – was stabbed with a spear in India during one of his missionary trips to establish the church in the Sub-continent.11. Jude – was killed with arrows when he refused to deny his faith in Christ.12. Matthias – the apostle chosen to replace the traitor Judas Iscariot, was stoned and then beheaded.13. Paul – was tortured and then BEHEADED by the evil Emperor Nero at Rome in A.D. 67. Paul endured a lengthy imprisonment, which allowed him to write his many epistles to the churches he had formed throughout the Roman Empire. These letters, which taught many of the foundational doctrines of Christianity, form a large portion of the New Testament. Perhaps this is a reminder to us that our sufferings here are indeed minor compared to the intense persecution and cold cruelty faced by the apostles and disciples during their times, for the sake of Christ and the faith.Make this message your contribution to the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ! THE SALVATION OF OUR PRECIOUS SOULS IS NOT THROUGH RELIGIOUS PERSUASION BUT THROUGH A RELATION PERSONAL WITH THE LORD JESUS CHRIST! Be blessed
-
Archives
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
Top Posts & Pages
- The photo chosen to illu…
- VERITATIS SPLENDOR, 10-11
- VERITATIS SPLENDOR, 12-15
- AT THIS RESTAURANT YOU CANNOT BE SERVED IF YOU HAVE BEEN VACCINATED AGAINST THE CORONA VIRUS
- What’s Done in Darkness Will Come to Light Stephen…
- Class—the Word We Dare Not SpeakThe Left does not…
- MORE THINGS THAT MATTERBy E. P. UnumJuly 22, 2021…
- CATEGORIES≡ Navigation- Media- Health Freedom- Dru…
- 2 ABOUT ME
- AN ORDINARY'S NOT SO ORDINARY LIFE, CHAPTER NINETEEN
Top Clicks