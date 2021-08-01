SEARCH

Flashback: “United States becomes a Pro-Death Failed State like California or Venezuela”

August 01, 2021 January 11, 2019

If the President Donald Trump Wall is not build then the one party pro-death state of California will spread like a disease to rest of the United States.



We see the post-Reagan amnesty Hispanic immigrants voting in Democrat abortion and gay extremists who claim murder of the unborn children and homosexual perversion is the highest good.



If the United States becomes like California then the Democrat’s one party Venezuela-like regime will gain power over all persons of faith in the God of the Bible.



Then as in California we will began to live in a Stalinist or Nazi-like regime that outlaws Christianity. Like Stalin and Hitler they claim evil is good.



Christians, in the future, who want to raise their children in the sexual morality of the faith or want to stop the murder of unborn babies must be jailed for the “hate crimes” against the one party state in this regime.



These post-Reagan Latino immigrants want to bring the Democrat regime into power. They are like crazy people who want to destroy their new country.



We must demand the Wall so the anti-Christian regime doesn’t come into power by changing the Christian pro-life demographics of the voters of the USA.



If the Latin American immigrants whom President Ronald Reagan granted amnesty and the illegal immigrants who followed them into California had voted for pro-life and pro-family candidates, I would be the first in line saying bring in more legal immigrants.



But the vast majority of them have voted for abortion and homosexuality. It appears they want their children to be taught abortion and homosexuality in the public schools.



Moreover, they appear to want a failed state similar to Venezuela for their children’s future as Washington Examiner writer Jared Whitley graphically shows:



“California is responsible for pulling the Democrats so far left they’re no longer Democrats, and without California, the Democrats’ presence on the national level disappears. Without California, Trump goes from losing the popular vote by 3 million to winning it by 1.5 million.”



“Without California, the current Republican edge in the House of Representatives almost doubles. California is the only thing keeping the Democratic Party alive, but it’s also the thing that’s killed the Democratic Party.”



“With no grown-ups in Sacramento to say ‘Hey, wait a minute,’ California has abandoned the virtues of liberalism and replaced them with the totalitarian drumbeat of progressivism. And the sparkling, golden example of the failure of progressive politics is California itself.”



“Because California is a disaster.”



“Despite the insistence that so-called progressives can solve income inequality, California boasts the worst income inequality in the country. U.S. News & World Report ranked it dead last for quality of life. In the last 10 years, 1 million more people fled the state than moved in from other states. It has somehow managed to accrue $2 trillion in debt — about one-tenth of the federal government’s entire debt, including the cost of all the wars we’ve ever fought.”



“And they call this “progress”? Can the word “progress” sue California for defamation of character?”



“Drill down and it gets even worse: Los Angeles is a nightmare of gang violence, homelessness, and pollution — a New York Times op-ed aptly compared it to a third-world country.”



“Meanwhile, San Francisco boasts California’s worst instance of income inequality, has vanquished the biological urge to procreate, and is literally covered in poop.”



“California wants to save the world from Trump, but maybe it could start by saving California first.”



A piece in the Guardian once speculated that California might become ‘America’s first failed state.'”

[https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/the-only-way-to-unify-america-is-to-kick-california-out%3f_amp=true#ampshare=https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/the-only-way-to-unify-america-is-to-kick-california-out]



California has become a failed state like Venezuela with “1 million” citizens fleeing the one party pro-death regime.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.