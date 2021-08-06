St. James the Greater, Apostle

July 26, 2021

“We were on our way to the mountain. We had been told in the preceding days that we would bear witness to the Kingdom of God. But we did not understand at the time that the Kingdom of God comes not until the intersection of heaven with earth is complete, and His will is done on earth as it is in heaven. Therefore, we were on our way to the mountain, not understanding at the time why, as we walked, earth fell from our feet, and heaven entered our hearts.

On the mountain, the veil was pulled back, and we saw as we are seen, with nothing to obscure our sight. And the glory of the Lord was overpowering to our earthly eyes, and therefore demanded that we gaze upon Him with eyes that were transformed by His presence. Moses and Elijah were with Him, and we were shown clearly the intersection of earth with heaven as it would be when completed, and therefore we bore witness at that moment to the kingdom of God. We were also shown that Christ transforms that which He shines upon, and thus we see Christ transfigured when we are transformed by Him. Christ spoke with Moses and Elijah about His Passion which, when accomplished, would complete the intersection between heaven and earth.

For Moses brought the Israelites to the Promised Land, but he was not allowed to enter, for in order to complete the journey and enter into the Passion of Christ in which all is transformed, it is necessary to understand that the true exodus is not from Egypt but from the world which represents sin and death. Elijah lived in the Promised Land, but the rain was scarce and the harvest few and soon again were the people exiled, for in order to remain in the Promised Land and to avoid exile, it is necessary to understand that we are called to be separate from the world while in the world until we have entered fully into the Passion of Christ and have left the world behind.

Peter asked to build sukkah upon the mountain as is done in the Feast of Tabernacles for he wished to preserve that connection between heaven and earth. Building sukkah was done to celebrate Israel being set free from bondage and the fulfillment of God’s promise. But the time had not yet come, for His will being done on earth as it is in heaven had not yet come about.

Moses and Elijah were then taken from sight, and we saw only Christ before us in His glory for as of yet the intersection had not been completed. We asked Him why it had been told that Elijah was to come first, and He explained to us that he was the forerunner, that he was earth extending its hand to heaven, and that then Christ had come to extend His hand to earth, so that the intersection might be made complete. And through the Passion of Christ would men be transformed if they would enter into the Passion and suffer with Him until completion so that they might be redeemed.

Now in your time is also the Passion of the Church as she enters into the Passion of her Groom. Now must all men turn their backs to the world and turn their faces to the mountain where they shall encounter the glory of the Risen Christ. You may say, as Peter, “Lord, it is good for us to be here, let us build sukkah.” Living in sukkah is good for it is living as though the intersection has been completed and heaven and earth are now merged. It is living as though what is hoped for has now occurred. It is living as though to claim, “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”

But Christ will say to His bride, “Live in sukkah, but the time for building has not come about. For first you must enter into My passion completely, and when I have cleaned and transformed My Church so that she is worthy of her Groom, then will you build sukkah to celebrate your redemption, and we shall dwell together.”

-S