“Serious question: Is the Pope Catholic? Or is he [a] Marxist Impostor pushing the Woke Agenda of the Globalist Elite, and Selling Out Chinese Catholic[s] to the CCP?”

August 06, 2021

We have come to the point that even simple people with little knowledge of doctrinal issues understand that we have a non- Catholic pope. – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Yesterday, the political website, Tiger Droppings, reported that "Warroom guest, Liz Yore, basically said this pope is a Marxist impostor":

This was discussed on Bannon's Warroom… linking a statement by Archbishop Vigano (12pg pdf)

Archbishop Vigano's response to Pope Francis on restricting the Latin Mass

where Vigano says… We have come to the point that even simple people with little knowledge of doctrinal issues understand that we have a non- Catholic pope…

… Warroom guest, Liz Yore, basically said this pope is a Marxist impostor .



So, serious question: Is the pope Catholic ?



Or is he Marxist impostor pushing the woke agenda of the globalist elite, and selling out Chinese Catholic to the CCP?

Is there evidence that Francis is a Marxist impostor?

Francis’s book “Dialogos entre Juan Pablo II Y Fidel Castro” presents evidence that he is pro-Communist “Revolution,” anti-Capitalism and by inference Anti-American because the United States is the driving force behind the global free market system.



He wrote on page 23 that there apparently could be a “convergence” of “premises” between Communism and Catholicism:



“Fidel Castro offered a… convergence or points of connection between Catholicism and the premises (los postulados) of the [Cuban Communist] Revolution.”



However, later in the his book he states there cannot be a convergence of premises between Capitalism and Catholicism:



You cannot hold the premises (los postulados) of “neoliberalismo” (Capitalism) and be considered a Christian. The failures of Marxism and Collectivism don’t authorize the Capitalist system (al sistema capitalista)… we find in “neoliberalismo” (Capitalism) the opposite of the Gospel… because it empties man of the economic progressivism or economic progress (los progresos economicos).”

(Dialogos entre Juan Pablo II Y Fidel Castro, By Jorge Bergoglio, Copyright – Ciudad Argentina, Pages 48-49, Translation by Fred Martinez with the help of a Spanish to English dictionary)



In 2015, the Muslim global news source Al Jazeera in a article asked:



“Is Pope Francis some kind of Communist? Is he anti-American? Why is he so down on the wealth-creating engine that is global capitalism?”



The global news source answered those questions by saying “he [Francis] adhered to a diluted Argentine version of [Marxist] liberation theology.”



Al Jazeera actually quoted from Francis’s book without giving a source which is given above with my translation. It’s translation is:



“No one can accept the precepts of neoliberalism and consider themselves Christian.”



It appears that for Francis “neoliberalism” is a Marxist-like synonym for global Capitalism.



The global news source reported that Francis was anti-Capitalist and apparently anti-American since the driving force of global Capitalism is the United States.



Al Jazeera disclosed that in a disquieting screech, he reviled capitalism for “death and destruction” and having the “stench of the dung of the devil”:



“During a trip to [Leftist Socialist] Bolivia this summer, Francis delivered his most ferocious denunciation to date. Behind all the ‘pain, death and destruction’ wrought by unrestrained global capitalism, there lurks ‘the stench of the dung of the devil,’ he told a gathering of activists. ‘We want change, real change, structural change. This system is now intolerable.'”

(Aljazeera, “Liberation theology, once reviled by church, now embraced by pope,” September 22, 2015)



Are the unsound mental workings of Francis’s apparently unbalanced mind telling him that it was not the Russian Communists and the Chinese Maoist Communists (who are still in power) that committed the holocaust of tens of millions of human “death[s] and destruction” in historical concrete reality, but instead the Communist “holocaust” was committed by global Capitalism in the imagination of the seemingly crazy brain of Francis?



Does this craziness for “real change” to end “intolerable” American global Capitalism bring about Marx-like Francis allowing without protest:



– the Communist Chinese regime to systematically attack the human rights of the Chinese Catholic underground Church, all the Christian denominations in China and even the Chinese Muslims?



– the human rights violations and starvation of the citizens of Venezuela by the Chinese Communist supported Venezuelan Leftist totalitarian regime?



And here is more evidence that Francis may be a Marxist Impostor:



Jose Azel, a senior scholar at the University of Miami, in the respected international relations quarterly journal World Affairs wrote a review of a book by Pope Francis, which he wrote in 1998 while he was still the then Archbishop of Buenos Aires, which apparently Francis and Vatican don’t want publicized or read:



There are usually only available a few copies of Jorge Mario Bergoglio’s [Francis’s] book “Dialogos Entre Juan Pablo y Fidel Castro [Dialogue between John Paul II and Fidel Castro]” and when they are available on Amazon it can be selling for a pretty penny.



The Spanish speaking Azel in his review of the book reported “[i]n my reading of the pope’s complex Spanish prose…”:



– “he favors socialism over capitalism provided it incorporates theism…”



– “He does not take issue with Fidel Castro’s claim that ‘Karl Marx’s doctrine is very close to the Sermon on the Mount’… “



– “… and views the Cuban polity [form of government] as in harmony with the Church’s social doctrine…”



– “… Francis leaves no doubt that he sympathizes with the Cuban dictatorship…”



– “… and that he is not a fan of liberal democracy or markets…”



– “… He clearly believes in a very large, authoritarian role for the state in social and economic affairs…”



– “… his language in the prologue is reminiscent of the ‘liberation theology’… very intertwined [with] Marxist ideology. Fathered by Peruvian priest Gustavo Gutierrez, the movement provided the intellectual foundations that, with Cuban support, served to orchestrate’ wars of national liberation’ throughout the continent. It’s iconography portrayed Jesus as a guerrilla an AK-47 slung over his shoulder…”



– “… Francis speaks of a ‘shared solidarity’… that solidarity appears to be with the undemocratic, illegitimate authority in Cuba and not with the people…”



– “… Cubans will remember that this pope had a choice between freedom and authoritarianism.”

( World Affairs, “Whose Pope? Francis and Cuba,” Fall 2015)



The University of Miami senior scholar Azel in his own translation of Francis’s book quotes him, Marxist-like, saying:



“[N]eoliberal capitalism is a model that subordinates human beings and conditions development to pure market forces… thus humanity attends a cruel spectacle that crystallizes the enrichment of the few at the expense of the impoverishment of the many.”



Is this the reason why among legitimate world leaders, that is leaders who are not Islamists (Iran’s leadership), ex-Communists (the Russian leadership) and Communists (the Cuban and Chinese totalitarian leadership) and only the Socialist Democratic presidential Marxist-like candidate Bernie Sanders as well as Francis refuse to condemn the Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro’s Socialist dictatorship and back Venezuelan assembly leader, Juan Guaido, as the country’s interim president?

(Politico, “‘He is not going to be the nominee’s: Dems slam Sanders over Maduro stance,” February 21, 2019)

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

