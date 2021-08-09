SEARCH

Why are New 1P5 Editor Timothy Flanders & Taylor Marshall Sitting on the Fence on “a Canonical Trail and Investigation” of the Validity of the Francis Conclave and Pope Benedict Resignation?

August 09, 2021

–I’m happy to share with you that Timothy Flanders has been named the editor of OnePeterFive, effective today. – Eric Sammons [https://onepeterfive.com/announcement-new-1p5-editor/]

– Bishop Gracida is against the coronavirus hysteria and is strongly against Amoris Laetitia’s pushing of Communion for adulterers and as his co-host on the Taylor Marshall podcast Timothy Flanders said today Gracida says “there needs to be a canonical trial and investigation[1:15:12-1:15:30]” on the validity of the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation. This apparently goes against the Opus Dei narratives which it is possible is the reason Marshall feels the need to oppose passively by sitting on the fence on the virus hysteria as well as on “a canonical trail and investigation” of the validity of the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation. – Catholic MonitorSo, why are the new One Peter Five editor Timothy Flanders and Taylor Marshall apparently still sitting on the fence on “a canonical trail and investigation” of the validity of the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation?

Maybe the answer is in this Catholic Monitor flashback from May 11, 2020:

The Spanish website called Sin Miedo de al “Opus Dei” which translates in English to Without Fear of “Opus Dei” stated in Spain that the leftist media and apparently the Opus Dei “conservative” media have united to push the coronavirus hysteria:



“[T]here is not a single Spanish media in which there is a dissident voice… No one dares move a finger or open their mouths to say that there is something strange in so much quarantine and interruption of activity [by lockdowns].”

(Sinmiedoalopusdei, “Architecture of Oppression,” April 11, 2020)



Why is the supposedly conservative Opus Dei media in Spain according to this Spanish website pushing a narrative that is destroying the country’s political freedom, economy and banning the Mass?



Taylor Marshall who is against the banning of the Mass apparently is sitting on the fence on pushing strongly against on the Opus Dei coronavirus hysteria narrative (promoted in the Spanish Catholic media and by his former employer which are controlled by Opus Dei) which Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano calls “the Media’s alarmism.”



Is it possible that Marshall’s connections to Opus Dei are why he is sitting on the fence, that is he lacks courage and decisiveness to choose sides, and is not strong in condemning the coronavirus hysteria and it’s “Media’s alarmism” which are causing the unconstitutional totalitarian lockdowns?



Marshall is so devoted to Opus Dei that he worked for their Catholic Information Center in Washington D.C. and named his son partly after the founder of the organization:



“Here is my son on the way home from the hospital today. He shall be baptized, Jude Ambrose Josemaria Marshall.”



“Jude because I prayed a novena (a nine day prayer) through St Jude that I might find a job. On the ninth day of that novena I was offered my current position in Washington DC…. “



“… Josemaria after St Josemaria Escriva, the founder of Opus Dei. I have gained a deep devotion to this holy man and his writings. I attend daily Mass at the St Josemaria Chapel (at the Catholic Information Center) and my boss (and father and friend) is a priest of Opus Dei. Also, my son was born on June 26, the feast day of St Josemaria.” [https://web.archive.org/web/20130506164425/http://www.taylormarshall.com/2006/06/my-new-son-jude-ambrose-josemaria.html]



It appears that he continued his devotion to Opus Dei even after he stopped working for them:

April 8, 2014 ·

“I’m about to go to the Dallas Opus Dei recollection. Anyone else going tonight?” [https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall/posts/im-about-to-go-to-the-dallas-opus-dei-recollection-anyone-else-going-tonight/415362745267756/]

Opus Dei is not just promoting the coronavirus hysteria, but is strongly supportive of Francis and even Amoris Laetitia.

Might Marshall’s connections to Opus Dei explain why he is so strongly against Archbishop Vigano including Bishop Rene Gracida in his anti-coronavirus hysteria petition to end the unconstitutional tyrannical lockdowns?

Bishop Gracida is against the coronavirus hysteria and is strongly against Amoris Laetitia’s pushing of Communion for adulterers and as his co-host on the Taylor Marshall podcast Timothy Flanders said today Gracida says “there needs to be a canonical trial and investigation[1:15:12-1:15:30]” on the validity of the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation.

This apparently goes against the Opus Dei narratives which it is possible is the reason that Marshall feels the need to oppose passively by sitting on the fence on the virus hysteria as well as on “a canonical trail and investigation” of the validity of the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation.

Marshall speaking against Bishop Garcida’s position, that “a canonical trial and investigation” of the validity of the Francis conclave and Pope Benedict XVI resignation is needed, said:

“I am a little concern that the [Vigano petition] movement can spin that way [towards Bishop Garcida’s position that “a canonical trial and investigation” is needed] and break apart. That is a concern I have.” (1:40- 1:40:16) [https://youtu.be/qUXK2I3G9Z8]

