Is Mandate “Newsom Losing Recall Vote by Double Digits” because “[Anti-Mandate] Blacks and Hispanics… have the Lowest Rates of Covid—9 Vaccination”?

August 08, 2021

The liberal California SF Gate website reported “Shock poll shows Gavin Newsom losing recall vote by double digits”:

Just prior to the start of the first televised debate in the Gavin Newsom recall election Wednesday evening, a shock poll showed the governor losing the first question (“Should Gavin Newsom be recalled?”) by double digits.

The poll came from Survey USA and the San Diego Union Tribune, and was conducted among 1,100 Californians from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. It found that 51% of respondents were in favor of recalling Newsom, while only 40% wanted to keep him in power. The previous Survey USA/San Diego Union Tribune poll from May found 36% in favor of the recall with 47% opposed. [ttps://www.sfgate.com/gavin-newsom-recall/article/poll-Gavin-Newsom-recall-losing-Elder-Paffrath-16364991.php?utm_campaign=CMS Sharing Tools (Mobile)&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral]

Moreover, the liberal California website thought the reason may be the California “mask mandates”:

What happened in two weeks’ time that sent Newsom from an uncomfortable, but somewhat stable five percentage point advantage to a much more precarious two percentage point advantage? There’s a good chance it’s just noise (the poll’s margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points), but if you’re looking for a real-life event that could have shifted public opinion, such an event does exist.

The end-of-July news cycle was dominated by coverage of the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, and 50% of California’s population is now under an indoor mask mandate.

In the Bay Area and Sacramento, some vaccinated residents have spoken out against the new mandates, and it’s definitely possible (if not very likely) there’s even more opposition to the measures that individuals would rather keep to themselves so as not to get labeled anti-mask.

Newsom himself did not issue any mask mandates, as the California Department of Public Health recommends, but does not require, indoor masks. That change in statewide guidance was accompanied by the governor stating that he supports counties that choose to implement mandates, so the governor can technically be linked to the new mask mandates. [https://www.sfgate.com/gavin-newsom-recall/article/Poll-recall-Gavin-Newsom-Larry-Elder-mask-mandate-16360329.php]

Might Newsom be losing not just because of the mask mandates, but because of the vaccine mandates?

Conservative scholar Dinesh D’Souza reported that “Blacks and Hispanics… have the lowest rates of Covid—9 vaccination”:Dinesh D’Souza@DineshDSouza

Which groups are not taking the #vaccines? Blacks and Hispanics. They have the lowest rates of Covid—9 vaccination. But the media pretends like the real culprits are Trump voters. Could this be because it’s easier to chastise and revile Trump voters than blacks and Hispanics? [https://twitter.com/DineshDSouza/status/1424094749393182720]

