Aurelio Porfiri: Italian Composer, Choral Conductor, Organist, Educator, Author and Publisher. Fellow of Trinity College London in Music Composition. Formerly Substitute Organist of the Vatican City Vicariate in Saint Peter's Basilica, as well as many notable churches in Rome. Taught and conducted sacred music in Macau and Shanghai, China. Recognised in The Cambridge Companion to Choral Music as one of three 20th & 21st century Italian Church composers "whose choral music clearly exhibits the influence of national traditions." Published over 30 books and 600 articles, recorded over 10 CD albums, and has over 100 musical compositions in print from publishers in China, France, Germany, Italy and USA. Served as artistic director and jury member for choir competitions in China, Italy, Thailand and USA, and led choirs in Italy, Macau and Shanghai. Founder and CEO of Choralife, publisher of music scores and CDs, and Chorabooks, publisher of books and ebooks. Creator of Altare Dei, a magazine dedicated to Liturgy, Sacred Music and Catholic Culture. "I continue my researches in music composition, especially in the world of modal scales and the Roman tradition of Church music, of which I am heir and follower," Pofiri says.

Poem by St. Teresa of Avila

Yours are the feet
with which Christ walks to do good.
Yours are the hands
with which Christ blesses the world.
—St. Teresa of Avila (1515-1582)