

Cuomo’s Very Catholic Ending

August 10, 2021

Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the collapse of Gov. Cuomo:

On this date in 258, St. Lawrence was roasted to death on a gridiron for remaining loyal to the Catholic Church. Fast forward to August 10, 2021, when another Catholic, New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is being roasted by the media for his disloyalties. Indeed, he’s toast.

Even in leaving, Cuomo still doesn’t get it. “In my mind,” he said, “I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn.”

He should have—he was the one who redrew it. In 2019, he bragged that New York is “the most aggressive state in the country on women’s rights. Anything I can do on sexual harassment we will do.” Thus did he unwittingly lay the trap that would eventually ensnare him.

In 2019, the “former altar boy,” as he liked to refer to himself, signed the Child Victims Act, a law which suspended the statute of limitations for sexual offenses against minors. At the time, he singled out the Catholic Church for condemnation, knowing full well that this problem was most acute in the public schools. Last year, he authorized a one-year extension of the law (the statute applied to others but rapacious lawyers focused almost exclusively on the Catholic Church).

How ironic it is to note that the Child Victims Act, which was never about justice for everyone, is set to expire on August 14, the same week Cuomo packed it in following multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Now, at least, there may be justice for his many alleged female victims. As such, this is making for a very Catholic ending.