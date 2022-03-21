GOD SAVE AMERICA FROM THE UNITED STATES INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

‘Spies Who Lie’: N.Y. Post Calls Out 51 Intelligence ‘Experts’ Who Won’t Apologize for Discrediting Hunter Biden Reports

ByAmerican Faith

8 hours ago

The New York Post Editorial Board is calling out dozens of U.S. intelligence community “experts” who all claimed that the paper’s reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop in the few weeks ahead of the 2020 election was “Russian disinformation,” noting that they have yet to apologize for their misleading comments.

Under the headline, “Spies who lie: 51 ‘intelligence’ experts refuse to apologize for discrediting true Hunter Biden story,” the editorial board ripped into them for claiming to be “nonpartisan” but acting in a very partisan manner, favoring the Democratic presidential candidate during the 2020 election.

In addition, the editors blasted the intelligence community officials for stating that The Post’s exclusive reporting on the contents of Biden’s laptop just a few weeks before the election was likely “Russian disinformation” — an ultimately false claim that was echoed by major media outlets.

The editorial begins:

They are the supposed nonpartisan group of top spies looking out for the best interest of the nation.

But the 51 former “intelligence” officials who cast doubt on The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop stories in a public letter really were just desperate to get Joe Biden elected president. And more than a year later, even after their Deep State sabotage has been shown again and again to be a lie, they refuse to own up to how they undermined an election.

The officials, including CNN pundit and professional fabricator James Clapper — a man who was nearly charged [with] perjury for lying to Congress — signed a letter saying that the laptop “has the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

In the letter, the intelligence officials admitted that they did not know for certain whether Russia was involved in planting evidence on the laptop.

“We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement — just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case,” the letter said. (emphasis added)

The Post’s editorial board pointed out that the intelligence officials’ letter was written just five days after the paper’s first story revealing salacious details regarding alleged Biden family corruption. The board also noted that neither Hunter Biden nor then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden denied the accuracy of the details contained in The Post’s reporting, they simply deflected when asked about the reports.

“Didn’t these security experts think that if this was disinformation, the Biden campaign would have yelled to the heavens that the story was false?” the editorial board noted.

“Meanwhile, though the letter was advertised as being signed by people who worked ‘for presidents of both political parties,’ a majority of the officials were Democrats,” the board continued.

“Politico picked up the letter and ran the false headline ‘Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say.’ That headline is still online today, even though the letter clearly says they don’t know if it’s Russian disinformation,” the editorial notes further.

“That headline was tweeted out by legions of Democrats, including current White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, as proof that it was all a con. That tweet also is still up despite being proven false,” it continues.

“Thus pure speculation by a group of biased officials became gospel among the media. This was ‘fake news,’ and could be safely ignored.”

The editorial goes on to note Big Tech’s involvement, reminding readers that Twitter banned the paper from being able to post anything further, claiming that the information was “hacked materials” without evidence of the allegation. Facebook also informed The Post that it would censor those reports as well until they could be “fact-checked” by a third party, which never happened.

“Thus, Big Tech, former government officials, and the media conspired together to bury a story,” the editorial continued, adding: “No, not just bury — create a false narrative that flipped the script to make Joe Biden the victim of a conspiracy. In short, they peddled online disinformation to sway an election.”

“Do the officials who tried to flip the 2020 election feel any regret for their actions? The Post reached out to those who signed the letter. Most would not answer the question. A few doubled-down, including [former DNI James] Clapper. No remorse. No shame. And no apologies,” the editorial added.

Reporting from The Conservative Brief.