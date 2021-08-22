YESTERDAY Jorge Bergolio DECLARED THE Ten Commandments TO BE OPTIONAL, BUT THE POISONOUS DEATH INJECTION OF THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE TO BE “AN ACT OF CHARITY”





“The most evident mark of God’s anger, and the most terrible castigation He can inflict upon the world, is manifest when He permits His people to fall into the hands of a clergy who are more in name than in deed, priests who practice the cruelty of ravening wolves rather than the charity and affection of devoted shepherds. They abandon the things of God to devote themselves to the things of the world and, in their saintly calling of holiness, they spend their time in profane and worldly pursuits. When God permits such things, it is a very positive proof that He is thoroughly angry with His people and is visiting His most dreadful wrath upon them.”

–Saint John Eudes Bergoglio is the prime example of the above statement by Saint John Eudes.

Yesterday Antipope Bergoglio declared the TEN COMMANDMENTS to be to be optional, but the poisonous Death Injection to be an “act of charity”. Satan’s little helper and all of his minions are swiftly making the DeathJab the obligatory Antichurch anti-sacrament condition of attending Mass – the satanic analogue of nothing less than BAPTISM. Hands up if you’ve been through RCIA and recognize the practice of dismissing the unbaptized from the Mass at the Offertory, before the confection of the Eucharist. Yup. Exactly. Because the DeathJab is the ANTIBAPTISM anti-sacrament of the Antichurch.

Remember, Antipope Bergoglio, as the very probable False Prophet Forerunner of the Antichrist is the Anti-John the Baptist!!! What did St. John do? He called the faithful repentant to BAPTISM.

Bergoglio calls the UNrepentant to the death of the ANTI-baptism: the DeathJab. Lest you be expelled from the Mass. The UNREPENTANT. And they line up by the hundreds of millions.