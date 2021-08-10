Nursing homes and the families of victims, who suffered under Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mismanagement of COVID-19 throughout the state’s nursing homes, are celebrating the governor’s long-awaited resignation on Tuesday.

Cuomo finally decided to resign amid multiple scandals. His resignation will become effective in 14 days and will leave Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul as the state’s new governor. While Cuomo’s resignation statement seemed to primarily address findings from an independent investigation commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found Cuomo sexually harassed or assaulted 11 women, the families and individuals who have been impacted by his nursing home scandal welcomed the governor’s resignation.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, has been one of the most outspoken critics of Cuomo’s pandemic policies. To Dean, Cuomo’s resignation came both as a shock and a relief.

Prior to Cuomo announcing his resignation, Dean tweeted her prediction of what the governor would say. “My prediction of @NYGovCuomo’s statements coming up today: blame, blame, blame, didn’t mean to, didn’t do it, they’re out to get me. And I’m not resigning. The end.”