https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/

Int J Clin Pract







. 2021 Mar;75(3):e13795.

doi: 10.1111/ijcp.13795. Epub 2020 Dec 4.

Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease

Timothy Cardozo 1, Ronald Veazey 2

Abstract

Aims of the study: Patient comprehension is a critical part of meeting medical ethics standards of informed consent in study designs. The aim of the study was to determine if sufficient literature exists to require clinicians to disclose the specific risk that COVID-19 vaccines could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating virus.

Methods used to conduct the study: Published literature was reviewed to identify preclinical and clinical evidence that COVID-19 vaccines could worsen disease upon exposure to challenge or circulating virus. Clinical trial protocols for COVID-19 vaccines were reviewed to determine if risks were properly disclosed.

Results of the study: COVID-19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralising antibodies may sensitise vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated. Vaccines for SARS, MERS and RSV have never been approved, and the data generated in the development and testing of these vaccines suggest a serious mechanistic concern: that vaccines designed empirically using the traditional approach (consisting of the unmodified or minimally modified coronavirus viral spike to elicit neutralising antibodies), be they composed of protein, viral vector, DNA or RNA and irrespective of delivery method, may worsen COVID-19 disease via antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). This risk is sufficiently obscured in clinical trial protocols and consent forms for ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials that adequate patient comprehension of this risk is unlikely to occur, obviating truly informed consent by subjects in these trials.

Conclusions drawn from the study and clinical implications: The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.

© 2020 John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

Conflict of interest statement

The authors have declared no conflicts of interest for this article.

Similar articles

Brakenhoff TB, Franks B, Goodale BM, van de Wijgert J, Montes S, Veen D, Fredslund EK, Rispens T, Risch L, Dowling AV, Folarin AA, Bruijning P, Dobson R, Heikamp T, Klaver P, Cronin M, Grobbee DE; COVID-RED Consortium.Trials. 2021 Jun 22;22(1):412. doi: 10.1186/s13063-021-05241-5.PMID: 34158099 Free PMC article.

Akova M, Unal S.Trials. 2021 Apr 13;22(1):276. doi: 10.1186/s13063-021-05180-1.PMID: 33849629 Free PMC article.

Lambert PH, Ambrosino DM, Andersen SR, Baric RS, Black SB, Chen RT, Dekker CL, Didierlaurent AM, Graham BS, Martin SD, Molrine DC, Perlman S, Picard-Fraser PA, Pollard AJ, Qin C, Subbarao K, Cramer JP.Vaccine. 2020 Jun 26;38(31):4783-4791. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2020.05.064. Epub 2020 May 25.PMID: 32507409 Free PMC article.

Emanuel EJ, Boyle CW.JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Apr 1;4(4):e2110843. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.10843.PMID: 33909052 Free PMC article.

Karthik K, Senthilkumar TMA, Udhayavel S, Raj GD.Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2020 Dec 1;16(12):3055-3060. doi: 10.1080/21645515.2020.1796425. Epub 2020 Aug 26.PMID: 32845733 Free PMC article. Review.

See all similar articles

Cited by 2 articles

Paul E, Brown GW, Kalk A, Ridde V.Vaccine. 2021 Aug 16;39(35):4921-4924. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2021.07.045. Epub 2021 Jul 20.PMID: 34315610 Free PMC article. No abstract available.

Bhopal SS, Olabi B, Bhopal R.Public Health. 2021 Apr;193:57-60. doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2021.01.011. Epub 2021 Jan 29.PMID: 33743214 Free PMC article.

References

Huisman W, Martina BE, Rimmelzwaan GF, Gruters RA, Osterhaus AD. Vaccine‐induced enhancement of viral infections. Vaccine. 2009;27:505‐512. – PMC – PubMed Boyoglu‐Barnum S, Chirkova T, Anderson LJ. Biology of infection and disease pathogenesis to guide RSV vaccine development. Front Immunol. 2019;10:1675. – PMC – PubMed Chen WH, Hotez PJ, Bottazzi ME. Potential for developing a SARS‐CoV receptor‐binding domain (RBD) recombinant protein as a heterologous human vaccine against coronavirus infectious disease (COVID)‐19. Human Vacc Immunother. 2020;16:1239‐1242. – PMC – PubMed Jiang S, He Y, Liu S. SARS vaccine development. Emerg Infect Dis. 2005;11:1016‐1020. – PMC – PubMed Tseng CT, Sbrana E, Iwata‐Yoshikawa N, et al. Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus. PLoS One. 2012;7:e35421. – PMC – PubMed

Show all 20 references

MeSH terms

COVID-19 Vaccines*







COVID-19*







Disclosure







Humans







Informed Consent







SARS-CoV-2







Substances

COVID-19 Vaccines







Related information

Grant support

LinkOut – more resources

Full Text Sources