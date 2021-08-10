SEARCH

Is the Catholic Media in an Abusive Relationship with Francis similar to that between a Demon and a Possessed Person?

August 10, 2021

A couple of days ago, I asked “Is there a Catholic Media “Tipping Point” when it “Decide[s]” its “Credibility” will be Lost in Covering-up for Francis like with the Fake Media on Cuomo?” [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/08/is-there-catholic-media-tipping-point.html]

The answer appears to be “no”!

Almost all of the Traditionalist and conservative Catholic media as well as those who follow them seem to be in an abusive relationship with Francis similar to the relationship between a demon and a possessed person:

“Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger mentioned in a lecture on exorcism that if we wanted to understand the psychology of demons then we ought to study the psychology of abusive relationships because demons establish abusive relationships with their prey. Father explained that demons first begin a relationship with a victim by acting nice and then as time goes on and after they have a person under their thumb then the demon often hits the switch and shows its true evil nature by acting cruelly.” [https://virgopotens.org/blog/2020/6/17/mxbqzjjswki787ac9bwcr341edmtos]

All abuse victim who stay in a relationship with an abuser are called enablers.

Next question, what type of enabler might they be?



The literature on narcissist enablers claims there are types of enablers:



“Narcissism does not exist in a vacuum. It can’t. Therefore, there are enablers… who support the narcissist… people the narcissist recruits to their side. These people are usually called ‘flying monkeys,’ but there are other types of enablers, too.”



“These are the people who might not agree with or defend the narcissist, but who enable the narcissist… who says things like, ‘She’s [he’s] your mother [pope]’… ‘How can you abandon your husband [pope]’… ‘I give in to your sister [pope] to keep the peace.'”



“… If one spouse hits the other, and the assaulted spouse does not leave the relationship or call the police, they’ve taught the batterer that this behavior is acceptable because there have been no consequences.”

(Pairedlife.com, “The Narcissist’s Enablers,” June 17, 2019)



The Catholic media appears to be the second type of enabler as are all Francis traditionalists.



All Francis traditionalists don’t agree with Francis on pachamama idolatry, diversity of religions, Communion for adulterers and the betrayal of the Chinese underground Church, but they enable Francis to keep doing these blasphemies against God and battering faithful Catholics.



Moreover, all the Francis traditionalists will never stop defending Francis’s “papal right” to keep committing blasphemies against God and battering faithful Catholics black and blue such as his latest attack on the Traditional Latin Mass and his betrayal of the China Catholics because “he’s our pope” and “we must keep the peace and not have schism” despite the blasphemies and batterings.

Finally, here is a summary of some of Francis’s “continuous aiding and abetting of sexual predators and his officials who protect them” which most of the enabling Catholic media covers up that was presented by Caucus99percent.com on 02/02/2018:

“Pope Francis’ continuous aiding and abetting of sexual predators and his officials who protect them.”



“Although he was personally informed of the accusations against them, Pope Francis protected these sexual predators: Fr. Mauro Inzoli (the pope later defrocked Inzoli but he is still a free man) Luis Fernando Figari, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, Auxiliary Bishop Gabino Miranda Melgarejo, Fr. Don Corradi and Archbishop Josef Wesolowski.”



“After Pope Francis did nothing to stop Corradi, the priest and four others were arrested in November 2016 and charged with raping and molesting at least 22 children. More reports poured in and ‘it’s now thought that as many as 60 children fell victim to abuse.’”



“Wesolowski was put under Vatican house arrest 14 months after the pope judged him to be guilty only after ‘there was a serious risk that [he] would be arrested on Italian territory at the request of the Dominican Republic authorities and then extradited,’ as reported by Corriere della Sera. The archbishop was found with more than 100,000 computer files of child pornography, a “key ingredient” in sex trafficking. Wesolowski continued to possess child pornography even under Vatican house arrest.”



“Kamil Jarzembowski, a former student at the Vatican’s preseminary, wrote a letter about the sexual abuse of minors in the school and handed it directly to Pope Francis. The pope did nothing to stop it.”



“Pope Francis had ordered an investigation of Honduran Bishop Juan José Pineda by an Argentine bishop who was “shocked” by “accounts of sexual abuse perpetrated against priests and seminarians …. So far the only action that has been taken has been to send Bishop Pineda to stay with Jesuits in Madrid on a short retreat,” wrote veteran Vatican reporter Edward Pentin.”



“Pope Francis promoted Archbishop Luis Ladaria Ferrer as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican department that judges cases of clergy sexual abuse. While Ladaria held the second highest position in the CDF, he found Fr. Gianni Trotta guilty of sexually abusing minors in 2012 but failed to inform the Italian authorities. Trotta, already convicted of sexual violence against an 11-year-old and sentenced to eight years in prison by a civil court, is now standing trial for nine other alleged cases of sex abuse against boys that occurred in 2014. Ladaria, himself, will stand trial in April, accused by French authorities of “complicity in the alleged cover-up” of Fr. Bernard Preynat.”



“A month after his election, the pope appointed a Council of Cardinals to help him govern the Church. Three of the eight initial members had protected pedophile priests: George Pell, Francisco Javier Errázuriz Ossa, and Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga who he named as head of the council.”

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.