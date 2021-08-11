Media Ignore Antifa Assault On Christians
August 11, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on media coverage of an Antifa event:
Antifa, the urban terrorists, brutally assaulted Christians who were praying in a Portland park on August 7th, and the media have almost totally ignored it. Dressed in black, with face coverings, the left-wing nihilists destroyed the sound system and assaulted the Evangelicals with pepper spray and projectiles.
Andy Ngo, the reporter who has covered Antifa better than anyone—and has been beaten up for doing so—recorded this savage event. Flash bombs were thrown at kids as young as four months old. “Where is your god now?” asked an Antifa thug.
The police were called to the scene but did nothing. They were acting rationally: The authorities have yielded power to street barbarians, handcuffing the cops. The same passive police presence is now routine in America’s largest cities, thanks to no bail, no prosecutions, no insurance protection for cops, and calls to dismantle the police and empty the prisons.
Quite frankly, it is now borderline legal to kill and maim innocent persons in urban America, including those whose crime it is to pray in public, never mind the police. Anarchy reigns. And what do the media do? Nothing.
Not one major newspaper or wire service covered the Antifa assault on Christians. Broadcast TV networks also ignored it, and among the cable channels, only the three conservative outlets, Fox News, Newsmax and OAN profiled the story. Ngo had video footage but had few takers.
By contrast, the recent CNN interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was covered by almost all the mainstream media: print, internet and television gave it wide attention.
She said that on the day of the Capitol riot, January 6, she feared for her life, adding that she also feared she would be raped. Yet unlike the Christians who were attacked, no one laid a hand on her. They couldn’t—she was not in the Capitol when the riot occurred (she was safely tucked away in her office).
Unlike the Christian victims of Antifa, AOC’s tale of woe is patently contrived. For the media to play up her phony story while dismissing the real-life Antifa riot, smacks of ideological and religious bias. No wonder the public holds the big media in such low esteem. Cub reporters earn more respect these days.
-
Archives
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
Top Posts & Pages
- WATCH THIS VIDEO, IT IS A GAME-CHANGER!!!
- RED ALERT: Covid internment camps announced in Ame…
- IF YOU REALLY WANT TO UNDERSTAND WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THE Roman Catholic Church WATCH THIS VIDEO AND THEN WATCH IT AGAIN AND THEN WATCH IT AGAIN AND AGAIN UNTIL YOU FINALLY ABSORB ITS MEANING AND MESSAGE. TRULY IT WILL BE LIKE FINDING A MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE ON THE BEACH THAT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE !!!!!!!!!!
- AN ORDINARY'S NOT SO ORDINARY LIFE, CHAPTER NINETEEN
- On vaccines, lies, and AuschwitzAnd the usefulness…
- Pfizer document admits vaccinated people “shed” infectious particles, the spike protein is the bioweapon
- THIS IS A VERY REASSURING VIDEO - WATCH IT, IT IS ONLYT 12 MINUTES LONG
- I WAS ORDAINED A BISHOP USING A PRE-VATICAN II RITE OF ORDINATION
- ABP. VIGANÒ ON THE COVID VACCINE NEWS:COMMENTARY…
- Cuomo's Very Catholic EndingAugust 10, 2021Catholi…
Top Clicks