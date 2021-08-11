RED ALERT: Covid internment camps announced in America; Tennessee governor signs EO authorizing National Guard to carry out covid medical kidnappings

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 by: Mike Adams

Tags: badhealth, badmedicine, badscience, CDC, civil rights, covid camps, covid cult, crimes against humanity, death camps, FEMA, health freedom, humanitarian, internment camps, isolation, medical fascism, Medical Tyranny, Orwellian, quarantine, Tyranny, vaccine mandates, vaccine wars, vaccines

Bypass censorship by sharing this link:

Copy URL31KVIEWS

(Natural News) The vast majority of (oblivious) Americans have dismissed all this as a “conspiracy theory,” and now they’re shocked and frightened by the realization that covid internment camps are being actively deployed across America.

On Friday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 83, which authorizes National Guard and State Guard troops to break into peoples’ homes, kidnap them at gunpoint, and take them to covid internment camps, all without any due process or respect for civil rights. Individuals can be targeted for this medical kidnapping by armed troops via “telephone assessments,” and the medical kidnapping of American citizens is being labeled “involuntary commitment” to “temporary quarantine and isolation facilities.”

In other words, FEMA-style concentration camps are here, and covid is the excuse for mass arrests and executions of Americans.

These are, of course, death camps being constructed and operated under the cover of the covid plandemic, which we have exhaustively shown is rooted in junk science fraud and media psychological operations.

The Tennessee EO is on top of the CDC’s announcement that covid camps will be set up on a nationwide basis, with people being medically kidnapped and taken to “humanitarian settings” where they will be forced into labor pools, just like a scene ripped right out of Nazi Germany.

The average American, upon learning that concentration camps are now being authorized in the United States, is expressing shock and disbelief that this so-called “conspiracy theory” turns out to be official government policy. As reported by WorldNetDaily.com, social media users are responding with comments like:

Wow! The guard will be utilized? Involuntary commitment? And construction of quarantine and isolation facilities? Thought all of that was just a silly conspiracy theory.

The pieces add up to a very scary picture!! People need to wake up…

Covid internment camps follow the pattern of Japanese internment camps across America during World War II

In truth, the US government has already demonstrated that it is able and willing to round people up at gunpoint, deny them all civil rights or due process, and throw them into death camps for an indefinite duration. They did this very thing in World War II to Japanese Americans who had committed no crime and did nothing wrong. Yet they were rounded up and thrown into what essentially became death camps, all because of their ethnicity.

If they can throw Japanese-American into death camps because of their ethnicity, they will gladly throw you into a death camp because your “vaccine papers” don’t check out.

I cover all this in today’s urgent Situation Update via Brighteon.com:

Brighteon.com/fd70e99f-dc52-4733-baf9-83e592b2575e

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/fd70e99f-dc52-4733-baf9-83e592b2575e

In tomorrow’s podcast, we cover the CDC’s announcement of covid death camps, and who they will target first for medical kidnapping and mass executions in government-run camps. Find that podcast here:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport