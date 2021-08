We are used to being outnumbered, outspent, and outcast by media tyrants.





But there’s good news. We’ve got them outmaneuvered. We’re smarter with how, where, and on what we spend. Furthermore, we have one advantage that the anti-freedom factions simply don’t: our message is one of truth– and you cannot keep inquisitive, open minds from discovering the truth.

By now you’ve likely heard that roughly 60% of college students would choose socialism for the future of our country. But did you also know that around 70% of college students said they would not want to see their taxes rise? What this reveals is that the younger generation has some gross misunderstandings about what socialism really is and what it results in. And this is no accident. This is deliberate.



So often socialism is “taught” in such a way so as not to reveal its insidious nature… Students are not encouraged to confront the reality that it has been a catastrophic failure across human history. Conversely, no economic system has lifted more people out of poverty and so greatly expanded the average life expectancy than capitalism. If forced to compete in a free marketplace of ideas, the socialist argument would disintegrate against pressure and scrutiny from superior ideologies. That’s EXACTLY why the Left has embraced censorship and intimidation tactics. It is a desperate attempt to keep the truth from emerging.