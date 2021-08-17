Biden Has Total Meltdown In Washington – His Days As President Are over

August 17, 2021

It hasn’t been a good couple of days for Joe Biden. Honestly, it hasn’t been a good couple of months.

The so-called president has been failing left and right since the moment he entered office. But his failure in Afghanistan is undoubtedly the low point of his administration (so far). Americans watched in horror as a country we protected for 20 years fell to the very enemies we fought. All because Biden rejected Trump’s original plan and hastily pulled our troops.

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. Americans and Afghans were left stranded. Meanwhile, Joe Biden was vacationing (i.e.: hiding) at Camp David. Yesterday, he finally emerged to make a few statements about the situation. As soon as he could, he ran away again, unwilling to answer questions.

Now, a man who has long called out this faux president is back.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the White House physician under the last two administrations, said Monday that it was time to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden because of the disaster that has unfolded in Afghanistan…

Jackson resumed those calls on Monday, writing on Twitter: “Remember when I said it was time to consider the 25th Amendment and the LIARS in the liberal press ATTACKED me? I wonder what they think now after Biden is very OBVIOUSLY mentally incapable of leading during a crisis. Something MUST be done!” [Source: Daily Wire]

Hollywood Insider Exposes Biden’s Scheme To Steal Your RetirementHe’s going to take your hard-earned cash and give it to the ‘less fortunate’ liberals…Find Out More 87,654

Jackson listed a variety of reasons he believes Biden is unfit and “mentally incapable” of leading. That includes the long time it took Biden to address Americans over Afghanistan, calling it a disgrace. He hit him from blaming Trump, although it was Biden who pulled our troops without a plan. Jackson hammered Biden for refusing to take responsibility for the crisis.

The former White House doctor also warned that Biden’s weakness would have “repercussions around the globe.”

It’s shocking to think that there are still people who believe Biden is capable of leading the country, after yesterday’s display. He made a hasty decision on Afghanistan, perhaps just to get good press. As the country collapsed, Biden was nowhere to be seen. When he finally addressed America, he offered zero leadership, inspiration, or clarity. And he ran off like a coward so he didn’t have to answer questions.

Yeah, that really convinces Americans he’s doing his job!

With each passing day, the evidence is mounting that Biden is unfit to lead. We long worried it was because he’s mentally frail, suffering from dementia or something similar. But now, we are convinced he’s simply a bad leader. Mental ability aside, Joe Biden lacks the wisdom, courage, and intelligence to make the tough decisions and stick by them.

A leader’s strength is proven during times of crisis. Someone qualified to lead this country proves it when times are tough. But at every turn, Biden runs away when things get bad. When confronted, he’s quick to blame anyone else instead of owning up to his mistakes.

That, above all else, is why he does not deserve to be president.

Author: Sam Anderson