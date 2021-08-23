THE AMERICAN REPORT

Déjà Vu: Biden-Obama Arming Enemy Terrorists All Over Again; Biden And Obama Also Turning Over Lithium-Rich Afghanistan To China

August 23, 2021

Sharing is caring!







By Mary Fanning and Alan Jones | The American Report | August 23, 2021

Joe Biden, whose crack-addicted son Hunter has hauled in billions of dollars in deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked companies, has installed Taliban medieval Islamic terrorists to once again control rare earth mineral-rich Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Is Rich In Lithium, A Rare Earth Mineral Used To Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries

As tens of thousands of desperate Americans remain stranded behind enemy lines at this hour, China is decisively and rapidly moving to establish diplomatic and business ties with the Taliban, opening a path for China to exploit trillions of dollars of Afghanistan’s rare-earth mineral reserves, including electric vehicle battery component lithium.

Lithium is in high demand for the production of electric vehicle batteries as the world transitions from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles.

China has a “stranglehold on [the] electric car battery supply chain,” according to Mining.com.

China is maneuvering to control Afghanistan’s strategically-valuable minerals, such as lithium. Joe Biden’s actions are enabling China’s rapid acquisition of Afghanistan’s resources. Afghanistan’s mineral resources have an estimated value of $3 trillion. Joe Biden just handed over Afghanistan’s natural resources to China.

MarketWatch reported on August 20, 2021:

“Chinese dealmakers have their bags packed, and will arrive on the first flights after the airports open,” said Byron King, geologist and mining and energy writer for Agora Financial…

…Afghanistan may become the “Saudi Arabia of lithium,” the New York Times in 2010 quoted an internal Pentagon memo as saying…

…“Afghanistan is a long-term play on the best of days and now that the Taliban have ‘won’, it’s more of a long-term play for Chinese interests,” he [King] said…

…He expects that “historians will look back at Aug. 15 as a Western/American/NATO geopolitical tsunami.”

Via regulations and executive orders, the Biden Administration is pushing hard to kill the U.S. petroleum industry, destroy the petrodollar status as the world’s reserve currency, and force manufacturers of automobiles, light trucks, and diesel heavy trucks to transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric battery-powered vehicles, a win for China.

Déjà Vu: Obama 2.0: Biden Just Armed Taliban Terrorists With Billions Of Dollars Worth Of US Military Hardware

President Obama at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan in 2012

In addition to turning over lithium-rich Afghanistan to the Taliban, and by extension, China, Biden has also armed those Taliban terrorists with billions of dollars worth of American military hardware paid for by the American taxpayer.

Joe Biden’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has left the Taliban with huge caches of weapons, from M-4 rifles, to Humvees, to Black Hawk helicopters and drones.

According to Fox News, the U.S. spent $85 billion on the Afghan army, and the Taliban have seized 600,000 weapons, 75,000 vehicles, and 200 aircraft.

Biden also handed over Bagram Air Base to the terrorists, a critical central-Asian air base initially built by the Soviets, and greatly upgraded and expanded by the U.S. military.

This breathtaking weapons transfer to America’s terrorist enemies is a repeat performance of what happened when the Obama – Biden administration armed ISIS with Humvees and heavy weapons by withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq. Obama and Biden also armed ISIS through illegal arms trafficking via Syria.

According to an in-depth December 2017 report from Conflict Armament Research (CAR), the Barack Obama – Joe Biden administration and Saudi Arabia transferred massive additional amounts of weapons from Eastern Europe (former Soviet states) to Syrian fighters, weapons that quickly ended up in the hands of IS, sometimes within the span of only one month. Many of those weapons were anti-armor weapons such as anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) that were used to target U.S. and coalition troops. The weapons transfers were illegal, violated treaties, and great lengths were taken to conceal the origin of the weapons (including repackaging, reboxing, removal of manufacturer names, etc.)The vast majority of weapons and ammunition used by IS were from China, Russia, and former Soviet states in Eastern Europe.

In other words, Obama and Saudi Arabia participated in a cold-war proxy war on the side of the Islamic Bloc, Russia, and China against the United States and U.S. and coalition troops and Iraqi partner troops.

Perhaps that explains the origins of the stunning Saudi Royal purge that began during the Trump administration on November 4, 2017, in which the Ritz Carlton was turned into a prison for Saudi royals that had been rounded up.

General Michael Flynn, who was Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), knew all about Obama’s illegal arming of terrorists via Syrian “rebels” and spoke out about it. Flynn knew too much about Obama’s crimes, so Obama had Clapper fire Flynn.

This is an ongoing, long-term operation by Barack Obama and Joe Biden, raising the very real possibility that Biden’s Afghanistan “fiasco” was no accident.

In 2014, Obama and Biden released five top Taliban commanders known as the “Taliban Five” from Guantanamo Bay prison as part of a “prisoner exchange” for disgraced U.S. Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl. In his last email to his parents before he walked away from his unit, Bergdahl wrote “I am ashamed to even be american [sic].” Obama falsely referred to Bergdahl as a “POW.”

Now, one of the Taliban Five, Khairullah Khairkhwa, has reportedly orchestrated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Nauseatingly Incompetent, Anti-American, or Both?

China bought their man Joe Biden through a stolen election, and in payment, Biden is certainly delivering to China, and then some. In fact, Biden is helping China achieve its stated goal of global domination.

Hunter Biden was sent in as the Biden family bag man through Hunter’s deals between BHR (Bohai Harvest RST) and the Bank of China.

“China has sought to build ties with the Taliban despite its own worries about the possible effect on what Beijing sees as Islamist extremists operating in China’s Xinjiang,” Reuters reported. The Chinese Communist Party imprisons Uyghur Muslims in horrific CCP concentration camps located in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Biden’s weakness in Afghanistan and elsewhere is sending a clear message to U.S. allies, including Taiwan and Japan, that the United States can no longer be trusted to stand by friends in the event of Chinese aggression.

China recognizes that now is the perfect opportunity to attack Taiwan while the Biden administration exhibits weakness and obedient capitulation to China across the global stage.

Biden Refuses To Hold China Accountable For COVID-19 Or Protect US Power Grid From Chinese Cyber Attack

At home, the Biden regime refuses to hold China accountable for COVID-19 and has yet to issue its 90-day report on the origins of the virus, due within the next few days.

The Biden administration has also refused to take bold action to protect the U.S. power grid, as the Trump administration did, leaving Americans vulnerable to a Chinese or North Korean EMP attack. Biden reversed President Trump’s orders to ban Chinese power grid components, including transformers, from America’s electric grid critical infrastructure.

China Aggressively Attacking US Electric Car Manufacturer Tesla

California-based Tesla, led by eccentric entrepreneur and CEO Elon Musk, manufactures electric cars in China.

“In a surprise move, China’s top battery manufacturer CATL will supply Tesla with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for Model 3 production at its newly built $2 billion factory outside Shanghai,” Mining.com reported in February 2020.

By early 2021, as the Taliban conquered cities and provinces across Afghanistan with increasing speed,Tesla hit an extremely rough patch in the company’s evolving relationship with Chinese authorities. China accuses Tesla of safety problems and spying against China with its vehicle camera. China’s military banned Tesla vehicles from PLA bases and facilities at around the same time that Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with hostile Chinese diplomats in Alaska. In June 2021, several months after the Alaska meeting, rumors flew that Chinese intelligence official Dong Jingwei had defected to the U.S. and that China, during the Alaska meeting, had asked the U.S. to turn over Dong, a spy story that both the CCP and the Biden administration both deny.

Beijing may be moving to take over Tesla’s Chinese market share with CCP-backed electric car makers which can use Chinese lithium-powered batteries.

“Electric vehicle sales in China surged in July as drivers flocked to local auto brands in the world’s largest car market, while those of Tesla plunged after the US group was swept up in a string of scandals in the country,” the Financial Times reported on August 11, 2021.

Thanks To Biden, Afghanistan Is Now Part Of China’s Belt And Road

It is clear that China has an open road to integrate Afghanistan into its ambitious global Belt and Road initiative that gives China hegemony across much of the globe.

One must ask, did Biden turn over Afghanistan to the Taliban and China because the Bidens are compromised by China, through Hunter’s shady business deals and compromising lifestyle, or is it simply Joe Biden’s anti-American stance.

And was the creation of the hostage crisis in Afghanistan that exponentially eclipses President Jimmy Carter’s 1979 Iranian hostage crisis as Americans trapped behind enemy lines desperately plead with Biden to allow U.S. military forces to rescue them, simply “collateral damage” for a secret business arrangement between the Bidens and the CCP?

If China, which already unleashed COVID-19 on the U.S. economy, can also control the global electric vehicle and electric battery market and, via Biden, force the U.S. economy to ditch gas and diesel vehicles in favor of electric vehicles running on lithium batteries, China can complete its mission to conquer the U.S. economy and the petrodollar.

At the same time, China can support the Taliban’s terror-state of Afghanistan, which is increasingly serving as a haven for al-Qaeda and ISIS, organizations which can then launch new terror attacks against the United States, as the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 approaches.

This is World War 3 — full-spectrum unrestricted warfare, and it’s looking like Biden and Obama are once again siding with the enemy while the American taxpayer is picking up the tab.

We’ve seen this play before. This is a repeat performance.

Most are accusing Biden of “bungling” the operation and of being incompetent due to mental decline.

But behind the scenes, is Barack Obama. Did Biden really “botch” the operation, or did Obama somehow control Biden’s daily actions in a way that created the condition for the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the Taliban’s theft of U.S. military hardware.

Is Biden anti-American? His own words speak for themselves.

COPYRIGHT 2021 MARY FANNING AND ALAN JONES