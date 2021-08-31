Marilyn M. Singleton, MD, JD and Paul Byrne, MD—Greater Risk-Disease or Shot?—Radio Maria USA, Tuesday Noon ET
Dear Radio Maria listeners, donors and Children of Mary.
Both Doctors Singleton and Byrne have been our Guests on “The Quest for a Culture of Life in America” several times addressing COVID-19 infection and treatment issues. The situation today is very confusing with major pushes for universal vaccination from the federal government, big Pharm and big Media being challenged by an increasing counter-push against vaccination due to wide ranging adverse effects of vaccination.
|Dr. Singleton is a board-certified anesthesiologist and past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS). She graduated from Stanford and earned her MD at UCSF Medical School. Dr. Singleton completed 2 years of Surgery residency at UCSF, then her
|Anesthesia residency at Harvard’s Beth Israel Hospital. While still working in the operating room, she attended UC Berkeley Law School, focusing on constitutional law and administrative law. She interned at the National Health Law Project and practiced insurance and health law. She teaches classes in the recognition of elder abuse and constitutional law for non-lawyers.Dr Byrne is a pioneering neonatologist/pediatrician and international authority and critic on “brain death” caring for multiple patients scattered around the world. He has been a full Professor at Medical schools in 4 states and lectures on a wide range of medical and theological issues. Radio Maria USA listeners have been the beneficiary of many of his lectures.
|As millions have received the unapproved experimental “vaccines” the reported adverse effects
|of these not fully tested shots are becoming increasingly obvious and reported on many blogs, symposia and press conferences by highly qualified experts like Dr Peter McCullough, Elizabeth Lee Vliets, and many others from America, Europe and the middle east. The evidence cannot be ignored. The question being raised is this: “Which is the healthiest approach to COVID-19 and variants—Natural and “herd” immunity, OR the exposure to a variety of (and perhaps continuous) “shots” with uncertain short and long term effects that are being exposed by their
|experimental use world-wide.I have asked Doctors Marilyn and Paul to share with us the serious adverse effects of these shots on the:
1. Heart–stroke, heart attack, clotting
2. Lungs–clotting, difficulty breathing3. Neurological Systems–immobility, headaches, cognition, 4. Immune System–COVID,
|5. Pregnancy–miscarriage
6. Gynecology–menstruation, menopause 7. Other
Listen to today’s program on Youtube: Marilyn Singleton Paul Byrne 20210831
May we all be blessed physically and spiritually!!
Steve Koob, Co-founder
One More Soul, and Host for
“The Quest for a Culture of Life in America” steve@oloas.org
