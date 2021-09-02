NEARLY 90 RETIRED GENERALS AND ADMIRALS CALL FOR THE RESIGNATION OF AUSTIN AND MILLEY

Nearly 90 retired generals and admirals have called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley to resign after overseeing the debacle that was President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The letter, released by the group Flag Officers 4 America, states that “the hasty retreat has left an unknown number of Americans stranded in dangerous areas controlled by a brutal enemy.” The group’s letter notes that Austin and Milley “were the top two military officials in a position to recommend against the dangerous withdrawal” and that even if they did all they could to prevent Biden from going forward with it, they should still resign out of conscience.

Two weeks ago, Austin said that the Defense Department would move everyone we possibly can out of Afghanistan “until the clock runs out or we run out of capability.” This was not such a hard promise to keep, yet it has already been broken even though the clock has not run out. Moreover, the greatest military in the world should not “run out of capability” at all when it comes to helping Americans stranded in a country controlled by the Taliban.

Ultimately, anywhere from 100 to 200 Americans who wanted to leave the country were stranded by the Biden administration by its own numbers. Austin also confirmed that the Taliban were preventing some Americans from getting to the airport.