GOOD READING FOR CONSERVATIVE CATHOLICS

~ Extra Ecclesiam nulla salus
Search:
Breaking Chris Ferrara Talk & News Release – Along With Over 50 Developing Vaccine News and Mandates News Links In The Great Reset And Traditional News
Posted by telmab7 in @Uncategorized
Traditional Catholic News Section
- Breaking – Listen To Chris Ferrara – NY Jab Mandate Lawsuit, Latin Mass, The NWO & Crisis In The Church And State – On You Tube
- https://youtube.com/watch?v=5TXtaCxIHrE&feature=share
- CFN Contributor Christopher Ferrara Wins Temporary Injunction Against New York State Vaccine Mandate – Catholic Family News
- https://catholicfamilynews.com/blog/2021/09/14/cfn-contributor-christopher-ferrara-wins-temporary-injunction-against-new-york-state-vaccine-mandate/
- Viganò: There is an alliance between the Deep State and the Deep Church | From Rome
- https://www.fromrome.info/2021/09/15/vigano-there-is-an-alliance-between-the-deep-state-and-the-deep-church/
- The Devious Bad Will of Vatican II’s “Men of Good Will” – On The Remnant Newspaper
- https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/5582-the-devious-bad-will-of-vatican-ii-s-men-of-good-will
- SSPX Acquires Minorite Church In Vienna — An Old Center of Resistance and Restoration – On The Eponymous Flower
- http://www.theeponymousflower.com/2021/09/sspx-acquires-minorite-church-in-vienna.html
- Templar Crusader Chant ~ Crucem Sanctam Subiit ~ Latin & English lyrics – The Call For Good Men To Die If Necessary On The Frontlines For The Kingship of Christ – YouTube
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6k6WFy3YYc
- CONTACT U.S. CATHOLIC BISHOPS AND CARDINALS AND YOUR PARISH: DEMAND ST. MICHAEL’S PRAYER AT EVERY PARISH TO PROTECT THE UNBORN — Yore Children
- https://www.yorechildren.com/blog/2021/9/9/contact-us-catholic-bishops-and-cardinals-demand-st-michaels-prayer-at-every-parish
- Watch Mel Gibson expresses support for Coalition for Canceled Priests, says ‘sickness afflicts’ the Church – On Banned Video
- https://banned.video/watch?id=6140ec2c2dd08a286a628697
- The New Laokoon (Part 12) – David Lane On Tradition Restored
- https://www.traditionrestored.com/2021/09/14/the-new-laokoon-part-12/
- Watch – RESISTENCE IS NOT FUTILE: Cancelling The Great Reset (The Editor`s Desk) (The Editor`s Desk) – Remnant TV
- https://remnant-tv.com/video/445/resistence-is-not-futile-cancelling-the-great-reset?channelName=RemnantTV
- Kennedy Profession With Kennedy Hall Signup Site – CRUSADE Channel
- https://crusadechannel.com/kennedy-profession-with-kennedy-hall-signup-site/
- St. Michael’s Media Sues City of Baltimore – City invented pretext to quash First Amendment rights – On CMTV
- https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/church-militant-sues-city-of-baltimore
- A New Website of the Little Office of the Virgin Mary – On Novus Motus Liturgicus
- https://www.newliturgicalmovement.org/2021/09/a-new-website-of-little-office-of.html#.YUI4uEwpCUk
- Remembering Our Lady of Sorrows – The American TFP
- https://www.tfp.org/remembering-our-lady-of-sorrows/
- Pope Says In Italian There Are Many Anti Vaxxers Among Cardinals – Quickly Changes The Subject To The Acceptance Of Homosexual Unions
- https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=it&tl=en&u=https://www.msn.com/it-it/notizie/italia/papa-francesco-ci-sono-no-vax-anche-tra-i-cardinali-uno-ricoverato/ar-AAOtwYm?ocid%3Dmsedgdhp%26pc%3DU531
- Largest Catholic parish in US being built in ‘heart of California’s dairy industry’ -Whether It Turns Out To Be A Modernist Architectural Nightmare Or Not No One Knows – On Religion News
- https://religionnews.com/2021/09/14/the-largest-catholic-parish-in-the-united-states-is-being-built-in-the-heart-of-californias-dairy-industry/
- Religious Liberty: Is the Council’s teaching infallible? – Part 2 | AKA Catholic
- https://akacatholic.com/religious-liberty-infallible-part-2/
- Go Inside the Catacombs at Green-Wood Cemetery on an After-Hours Tour – Untapped New York
- https://untappedcities.com/2021/09/15/catacombs-green-wood-cemetery-tour/
- Vatican Publishes A Scary Preparatory Document for the Synod on Synodality – On FSSPX.News
- https://fsspx.news/en/news-events/news/vatican-publishes-preparatory-document-synod-synodality-68645
- Scandinavian Bishops Question “Traditionis Custodes” – On FSSPX.News The bishops of the Scandinavian countries are cautious about the possibility of implementing Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis custodes in their dioceses.
- https://fsspx.news/en/news-events/news/scandinavian-bishops-question-%E2%80%9Ctraditionis-custodes%E2%80%9D-68658
- Paris: The Die Is Cast – The TLM Is In Trouble In France -On FSSPX.News The Archdiocese of Paris has just set the rules for the application of the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes concerning the celebration of the traditional Mass. Limitation of the number of places, prior authorization for each celebrant: these new standards do not bode well for the future for those who remain attached to the celebration of the eternal Mass in the diocesan context
- https://fsspx.news/en/news-events/news/paris-die-cast-68657
- Disturbing Revelations From Francis on the 2013 Pre-conclave – On FSSPX.News This is the first time that the Pope has mentioned, in such a precise way, the future apostolic constitution on the reform of the Church, which should be promulgated at the end of 2021.
- https://fsspx.news/en/news-events/news/disturbing-revelations-francis-2013-pre-conclave-68644
- Another Protestant Church Set on Fire in France – On Bitter Winter
- https://bitterwinter.org/protestant-church-set-on-fire-in-france/
- CALL TO FIGHT COMMUNISTS South American bishop calls for fight against a Marxist uprising as the real issue of continually funded guerillas – On Catholic Cutlrue.org
- https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=52212
- POPE FRANCIS REPEATS ‘RIGIDITY’ SPIEL Pontiff advocates for ‘freedom, creativity and dialogue. Calls for creativity of the Gospel vs defensive Catholicism – On CNA
- https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/248960/pope-francis-to-slovakian-catholics-we-need-creativity-of-the-gospel-not-a-defensive-catholicism
- Hypocritical Pope Francis condemns political use of religious symbols during Slovakia liturgy | Crux Now
- https://cruxnow.com/church-in-europe/2021/09/francis-condemns-political-use-of-religious-symbols-during-slovakia-liturgy/
- Slandering St. Serra Leftist lawmakers rewriting history – On CMTV
- https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/leftists-rewriting-history
- Jesuits Offer ‘Ignatian Yoga’ to Combat COVID – Society of Jesus unapologetically touts syncretism rooted in Hinduism – On CMTV
- https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/jesuits-fight-covid-with-ignatian-yoga
Prolife News Section
- Planned Parenthood peddles lies in the wake of Texas Heartbeat Law – On Live Action
- https://www.liveaction.org/news/planned-parenthood-peddles-lies-attack-texas/ \
- Kamala Harris set to welcome abortionists to White House – On Live Action
- https://www.liveaction.org/news/harris-welcomes-abortionists-white-house/
- Federal appeals court nixes Tennessee’s protections for preborn babies with Down syndrome – On Live Action
- https://www.liveaction.org/news/tennessee-down-syndrome-abortion/
- Planned Parenthood Botched Woman’s Abortion So Badly She Passed Blood Clots the Size of Baseballs – LifeNews.com
- https://www.lifenews.com/2021/09/15/planned-parenthood-botched-womans-abortion-so-badly-she-passed-blood-clots-the-size-of-baseballs/
- New Records Show Obama Admin Purchased Aborted Babies’ Heads for $515 Each – LifeNews.com
- https://www.lifenews.com/2021/09/14/new-records-show-obama-admin-purchased-aborted-babies-heads-for-515-each/
- Texas City Votes to Ban Abortion, Becomes 38th Nationwide to Protect Unborn Children – LifeNews.com
- https://www.lifenews.com/2021/09/14/texas-city-votes-to-ban-abortion-becomes-38th-nationwide-to-protect-unborn-children/
- Google Bans Every Single Ad Sponsored by Pro-Life Group, Including Ultrasound Video of Unborn Baby – LifeNews.com
- https://www.lifenews.com/2021/09/14/google-bans-every-single-ad-sponsored-by-pro-life-group-including-ultrasound-video-of-unborn-baby/
- Google shuts down Live Action abortion pill reversal ads following coordinated pro-abortion attack – On Live Action
- https://www.liveaction.org/news/google-shuts-live-action-abortion-pill-reversal/
- Boston Planned Parenthood Accused of Callous, Negligent Treatment of Suffering Woman after Traumatic Botched Abortion – On Operation Rescue
- https://www.operationrescue.org/archives/boston-planned-parenthood-accused-of-callous-negligent-treatment-of-suffering-woman-after-traumatic-botched-abortion/
- Abortion Is Domestic Violence – On The American Life League -All.org
- https://www.all.org/abortion-is-domestic-violence/
Vaccine News Section
- Abp. Viganò: COVID-19 vaccine, passport drive ‘an epochal war’ and ‘prelude to the end times’ – LifeSite
- https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/abp-vigano-covid-19-vaccine-and-passport-drive-an-epochal-war-and-prelude-to-the-end-times/?utm_source=home_more_news&utm_campaign=usa
- CAUGHT ON HOT MIC: Top Israeli Health Minister Admits Vaccine Passports “Only Intended to Pressure Unvaccinated to Get Vaccinated” (VIDEO) – On The Gateway Pundit
- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/caught-hot-mic-top-israeli-health-minister-admits-vaccine-passports-intended-pressure-unvaccinated-get-vaccinated-video/
- WATCH: West Virginia University Employee Speaks Out About Her Horrible Pain and Suffering After Getting Vaxxed at Employee Meeting Against Mandatory Vaccine Mandate – On The Gateway Pundit
- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-west-virginia-university-employee-speaks-horrible-pain-suffering-getting-vaxxed-employee-meeting-mandatory-vaccine-mandate/
- Biden to Meet With Top Executives on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Private Businesses – On The Epoch Times
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-to-meet-with-top-executives-on-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-private-businesses_3998677.html
- White Floating Contaminants Found in Pfizer Vaccine in Several Japanese Cities: Officials – On The Epoch Times
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-floating-contaminants-found-in-pfizer-vaccine-in-several-japanese-cities-officials_3999133.html\
- Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Weakens Over Time – On The Epoch Times
- https://www.theepochtimes.com/pfizer-says-covid-19-vaccine-efficacy-weakens-over-time_3998956.html
- WATCH: NCAA Golfer Has Severe Adverse Heart Condition Due To COVID Vaccine, Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates (VIDEO) – On The Gateway Pundit
- https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-ncaa-golfer-severe-adverse-heart-condition-due-covid-vaccine-speaks-vaccine-mandates-video/
- Arizona First State to Sue Biden Administration over Vaccine Mandate – On Breitbart
- https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/09/15/arizona-first-state-to-sue-biden-administration-over-vaccine-mandate/
- Boris Johnson Abandons Vax Pass Proposals in Britain – On The Remnant Newspaper
- https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/headline-news-around-the-world/item/5584-boris-johnson-abandons-vax-pass-proposals-in-great-britain
- ISRAELI STUDY: Fully Vaxxed Are 27 Times More Likely To Get COVID Compared To People With Natural Immunity – National File
- https://nationalfile.com/israeli-study-fully-vaxxed-are-27-times-more-likely-to-get-covid-compared-to-people-with-natural-immunity/
- VIDEO: Nurse Makes Hospital Officials Admit They’re ‘Terminating’ Her For Not Taking COVID Vaccine – National File
- https://nationalfile.com/video-nurse-makes-hospital-officials-admit-theyre-terminating-her-for-not-taking-covid-vaccine/
- Two Key Senior FDA Officials Resign Over Vaccine Decisions’ – On Dr Mercola
- https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/14/fda-officials-resign.aspx
- Vaccinating People Who Have Had COVID-19: Why Doesn’t Natural Immunity Count in the U.S.? • Children’s Health Defense
- https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cdc-covid-natural-immunity/
- Parental Outrage as UK Approves COVID Shots for 12 to 15-Year-Olds Leaving Decision to Children NOT Parents – Vaccine Impact
- https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/parental-outrage-as-uk-approves-covid-shots-for-12-to-15-year-olds-leaving-decision-to-children-not-parents/
- VAXSSASSINATION: How globalists convinced BILLIONS of people to exterminate themselves with biological weapons presented as “vaccines” – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-vaxssassination-how-globalists-convinced-billions-of-people-to-exterminate-themselves-with-biological-weapons-presented-as-vaccines.html
- Congress and all judges EXEMPT from mandatory Covid vaccination Executive Order because they know the clot shots are deadly – NaturalNews.com
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-congress-all-judges-exempt-from-mandatory-covid-vaccination-executive-order.html
- 80% of covid deaths in Scotland are occurring among VACCINATED residents – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-80-percent-covid-deaths-scotland-vaccinated-residents.html
- Virologists reveal how poor man’s amino acid cure for COVID-19 would abolish need for vaccines – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-virologists-report-amino-acid-cure-for-covid19.html
- Crazed CNN doctor and baby killer Leanna Wen says Americans only have the “right” to travel if the federal government ALLOWS them to… and the unvaxxed, she says, have no such right! – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-13-cnn-leanna-wen-rights-travel-unvaxxed.html
- Daughter of British royal DIES with “severe headache” months after covid vaccine… family in denial over spike proteins building up over time – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-13-british-royal-dies-months-after-covid-vaccine.html
- We Are All Anti-Vaxxers Now – By Kennedy Hall On Crisis Magazine
- https://www.crisismagazine.com/2021/we-are-all-anti-vaxxers-now?mc_cid=eeaff5bbc5&mc_eid=dfb8663980
- Watch -Newark firefighters, police protest vaccination mandate – On You Tube
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBuq1uzbT6Q
- Medical Mandates: A Hideous Strength –C.S. Lewis ‘would have been an anti-vaxxer’ PJ Media
- https://pjmedia.com/columns/david-solway-2/2021/09/12/medical-mandates-a-hideous-strength-n1477878
- Watch – LIVE* VAXXED BLOOD vs UNVAXXED BLOOD – On Banned Video
- https://2020electioncenter.com/watch?id=6140ef212dd08a286a628da2
- SHOCK STUDY! Vaccinated 27 Times More Likely To Catch COVID- On Banned Video
- https://banned.video/watch?id=613f9ce113839c20f6a81e1e
- CDC redefines ‘vaccine’ ’ in wake of mRNA jab’s plunging efficacy – On LifeSite
- https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cdc-redefines-vaccine-in-wake-of-mrna-jabs-plunging-efficacy/?utm_source=featured&utm_campaign=usa
- Study Shows Vaccine Will Enhance Delta Infectivity – On Dr Mercola
- https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/14/study-shows-vaccine-enhance-delta-infectivity.aspx
- USA: Example of the DeathVaxx Threat from a Federal Contractor to Employees | From Rome
- https://www.fromrome.info/2021/09/13/usa-example-of-the-deathvaxx-threat-from-a-federal-contractor-to-employees/
- USA: Thomas More Society goes to bat for all resisting the DeathVaxx in New York State | From Rome
- https://www.fromrome.info/2021/09/15/usa-thomas-more-society-goes-to-bat-for-all-resisting-the-deathvaxx-in-new-york-state/
- ‘I Just Want My Life Back’ Says 16-Year-Old Who Developed Neurological Symptoms After Pfizer Vaccine • Children’s Health Defense
- https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sarah-green-16-year-old-neurological-symptoms-pfizer-vaccine/
- COVID Vaccine Mandates Wreak Havoc on Health Care System, Workforce • Children’s Health Defense
- https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-mandates-health-care-system-workforce/?itm_term=home
- Cuba Will Begin Giving Shots to Children as Young as 2 + More • Children’s Health Defense
- https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-nw-cuba-will-begin-giving-shots-children-young-as-2/?itm_term=home
- The Holocaust in Israel Exposed in Leaked Zoom Call with Pfizer Scientist Admitting that Israelis are Laboratory for Pfizer COVID Shot – Vaccine Impact
- https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/the-holocaust-in-israel-exposed-in-leaked-zoom-call-with-pfizer-scientist-admitting-that-israelis-are-laboratory-for-pfizer-covid-shot/
- 24,526 Deaths 2,317,495 Injuries Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions – Vaccine Impact
- https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/24526-deaths-2317495-injuries-following-covid-shots-reported-in-european-unions-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions/
- VAX ATTACKS: Singapore seeing chronic illness explosion after reaching 81 percent vaccination rate – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-15-singapore-chronic-illness-explosion-81percent-vaccination-rate.html
- Big Tech censored anyone who predicted a Biden vaccine mandate… now the “censored” have all been proven correct – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-15-big-tech-censored-predictors-of-biden-vaccine-mandate-all-proven-correct.html
- Dave Racer says it’s time for Americans to push back against Biden’s tyrannical COVID-19 mandates – Brighteon.TV – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-15-time-to-push-back-against-covid-mandates.html
- Chinese firm buys Canada mRNA vaccine for $500 million – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-15-chinese-firm-buys-canada-mrna-vaccine.html
- New study shows that vaccinated people routinely discriminate against their own friends, “breaking up” with those who refuse to take deadly covid jabs – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-vaccinated-discriminate-friends-breaking-up-covid-jabs.html \
- Suddenly the “science” claims that VACCINATED people need to be protected from unvaccinated… how is this possible if vaccines work? – NaturalNews.com
- https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-science-vaccinated-protected-unvaccinated-impossible-vaccines-work.html
- Poll: Overwhelming majority of Americans oppose jab mandates – LifeSite
- https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/poll-majority-of-americans-oppose-jab-mandates/
- ‘I just want my life back’ says 16-year-old who developed neurological symptoms after Pfizer vaccine – LifeSite
- https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/i-just-want-my-life-back-says-16-year-old-who-developed-neurological-symptoms-after-pfizer-vaccine/?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=usa
- TV station asks for stories of unvaxxed fatalities but gets deluged with jab death and injury stories – LifeSite
- https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tv-station-asks-for-stories-of-unvaxxed-deaths-but-gets-deluged-with-jab-death-and-injury-stories/?utm_source=top_news&utm_campaign=usa
- Newsweek – Members of Congress and Their Staff Are Exempt From Biden’s Vaccine Mandate
- https://www.newsweek.com/members-congress-staff-exempt-biden-covid-vaccine-mandate-1627859
- COVID-19 Mandates and the Dictatorship of Technocracy BY M Therrien – Ob Crisis Magazine
- https://www.crisismagazine.com/2021/covid-19-mandates-and-the-dictatorship-of-technocracy
- Vaccinations -By Moynihan On Inside The Vatican The human race is being spun on a roulette wheel, supported by a chorus of non-scientific voices — the roulette wheel of the vaccinationists.
- https://insidethevatican.com/news/newsflash/letter-105-2021-friday-september-10-vaccinations/