BANNON IS RIGHT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Bannon says CA Establishment “Republicans… “Snatch[ed] Defeat from the Jaws of Victory” & Accurate Pollster Trafalgar got it right about Biden Steal & Elder loss

September 15, 2021

What happened in the California recall vote was predictable.

Yesterday, Steve Bannon put it best saying that Larry Elder and the establishment “Republicans…”snatch[ed] defeat from the jaws of victory.” A few weeks ago, the possibility of kicking out Newsom was a toss up then Elder entered the race big time and as Bannon said made it a contest between himself and Newsom.

Raw Story summarized Bannon’s explanation of what happened in California:

Bannon made the remarks on his Real America’s Voice program moments after California polls opened on Tuesday.

“The mainstream media, the conservative media and Fox News all piled into the Larry Elder,” Bannon said. “I love Larry Elder. He’s a great guy. He’s terrific. But this race is not about Larry Elder and everybody made it about Larry Elder.”

“And the shift in the numbers over the last weeks are because the mainstream Republican conservative [establishment] got suckered into the Larry Elder train,” he continued. “The only thing that is relevant is 50% plus one vote to remove Gavin Newsom from office.”

Bannon accused [Elder and] Republicans of “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

“And Larry Elder… said Joe Biden won the election and Trump didn’t win.”[https://www.rawstory.com/steve-bannon-larry-elder/]

Today, the liberal Guardian agreed with Bannon:

In the end, the threat of Elder in the governor’s mansion galvanized Democrats. To put things in context, Elder, who is black, has argued for reparations for slave owners. Let that sink in. [https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/15/california-recall-republicans-larry-elder]

Also, don’t waste your time pushing the recall election was a Biden Steal-like narrative as happened in the more conservative swing states with the Donald Trump/Biden vote. California is an extremely liberal state. Democrats don’t have to cheat much to win in it.

The accurate Trafalgar Group pollster had said it was 53% to 43% for Newsom with 4% undecided. The end result is basically going to be around 57% to 43% for Newsom as Trafalgar predicted because the Republicans and Elder took the focus off the Newsom failures.

The media will attempt to use those claiming a California Biden Steal-like narrative as a means to discredit the real Biden Steal in the swing states.

Trafalgar got it right about the real Biden Steal and the Elder/establishment Republican loss.

The AMAC Newsline showed that Trafalgar Group “Keeps Getting It Right”:

There is, however, one pollster who has consistently outperformed the others during the Trump era. That is the Trafalgar Group.

In 2016, the Trafalgar Group’s polling data did not just show that Trump would win the presidency, it accurately showed that Trump would get 306 electoral votes and that he would win Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, and Wisconsin, something virtually no one else was predicting.

In 2018, the Trafalgar Group released a poll showing Ron DeSantis winning the Florida Governor’s race. By contrast, the New York Times poll for that race showed Democrat Andrew Gillum up by 5 points and an NBC News poll showed Gillum winning by 4 points. DeSantis won the race on election day as the Trafalgar poll had predicted.

In 2020, polling from the Trafalgar Group had the lowest average error of virtually any other polling group in the nation, beating out polls from the New York Times, ABC News, the Washington Post, and even Rasmussen. Trafalgar Group polling correctly showed Trump winning North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Florida and accurately showed that the Wisconsin race would be decided within a 1-point margin.

AMAC Newsline recently interviewed the CEO of the Trafalgar Group, Robert Cahaly, to discuss why his polls often get it right when the media and even Republican pollsters keep getting it wrong…

… When asked whether media polling with an overwhelming statistical bias toward Democrats amounts to “suppression” polling, as Trump alleges, Cahaly said: “It’s either done on purpose or its incompetence. So many so-called political pollsters also continue to get it wrong who poll for the Republican Party.”

One major example of polling failures in both the 2016 and 2020 elections was in gauging minority support for Republicans. Cahaly notes that Hispanics especially supported Republicans and President Trump, and not just in Florida and Texas. “It was all across the country, in Massachusetts and Wisconsin and California. When you talk to the polling establishment, they said the exit polls don’t indicate that. But you have to ask, how are they doing the exit polling? People are going to be less honest with you in person in exit polls when someone has a clipboard or an iPad.”

Cahaly thinks Trump’s true gains with minorities have been underreported. “I will tell you that across the country Trump did better than 35% with Hispanics as an average and he did better than 25% with African-Americans,” he said. [https://min.amac.us/trafalgar-the-pollster-that-keeps-getting-it-right/]

Wikipedia claimed that Biden Steal was a “win” and reported that the accurate Trafalgar showed Trump won:

Before the 2020 United States presidential election, Trafalgar Group said that Trump would win the election easily, estimating that he would win Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.[13] Joe Biden won the election with 306 electoral votes and succeeded in winning Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.[14] According to FiveThirtyEight, Trafalgar was the second most accurate pollster in terms of the margins compared to the final results.[15][https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trafalgar_Group]

