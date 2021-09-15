Steven O’Reilly LOOKS AT JORGE BERGOLIO’S VIOLATION OF HIS JESUIT VOW ESTABLISHED BY Saint Ignatius LOYOLA THE FOUNDER OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS FOR A JESUIT PRIEST TO NEVER CONSENT TO ANY ELECTION UNLESS I AM FORCED TO DO SO BY OBEDIENCE TO HIM WHO CAN ORDER ME UNDER PENALTY OF SIN

|Vigano: A Jesuit on the Throne of Peter “in violation of the rule established by St. Ignatius of Loyola”by Steven O’ReillySeptember 15, 2021 (Steven O’Reilly) – Beginning earlier this week, vaticanista Robert Moynihan of Inside the Vatican has begun to release the “Viganò Tapes“, videos of Viganò’s responses to various questions. As I understand it, one tape will be released each day over the course of 18 days. So far, one can see the following three “Viganò Tapes:” “The Current Situation“”The New Alliance“”The Price of the Alliance“These are bound to be of great interest, so I encourage folks to follow Mr. Moynihan’s siteto find each new release, as well as to read news and his insightful analysis of events in the Vatican.In the latest video, tape 3, my attention was draw especially to Viganò’s closing comment. At the very end of the video, speaking of the role of the Deep State and the Deep Church, Archbishop Viganò says: “It seems to me that in this conspiracy, the role of the Jesuit has been decisive, it is no coincidence that for the first time in history, a religious of the Society of Jesus is seated on the throne of Peter in violation of the rule established by Saint Ignatius of Loyola.”Tape 3 ends on that note. Whether tape 4 expands on that comment or not, I do not know. However, for some context as to the rule “violation” spoken of above; each fully professed Jesuit — thus including Jorge Bergoglio, SJ — has taken the following vow:“I also promise that I will never strive for or ambition any prelacy or dignity outside the Society; and I will to the best of my ability never consent to my election unless I am forced to do so by obedience to him who can order me under penalty of sin.” (see here)Now, it may very well be the case that Viganò’s reference to the violation of the rule of St. Ignatius above was simply a casual aside. However, it is still an interesting question. Roma Locuta Est has taken a detailed look into the question of this Jesuit vow, and its potential implications for the validity of Cardinal Bergoglio’s acceptance of his election to the papacy. For those interesting, that article and a link to a subsequent one may be found here:Curiouser and Curiouser: Who Dispensed Jorge Bergoglio SJ from his vows?Steven O’Reilly is a graduate of the University of Dallas and the Georgia Institute of Technology. A former intelligence officer, he and his wife, Margaret, live near Atlanta with their family. He has written apologetic articles and is author of Book I of the Pia Fidelis trilogy, The Two Kingdoms. (Follow on twitter at @fidelispia for updates). He asks for your prayers for his intentions. He can be contacted at StevenOReilly@AOL.com or StevenOReilly@ProtonMail.com (or follow on Twitter: @S_OReilly_USA or on Parler or Gab: @StevenOReilly). Steven O’Reilly | September 15, 2021 at 8:23 pm | Categories: Uncategorized | URL: https://wp.me/p7YMML-6YD