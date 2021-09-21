BRAVO Supreme Court JUSTICE Clarence Thomas



Clarence Thomas issued a warning to Americans about this leftist behavior and what he said may shock you

September 21, 2021

Clarence Thomas is a man of few words.

Lately, when Justice Thomas does choose to speak publicly, his words are that of caution for the American people.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas blasted the Left for demanding justices operate like legislators in a speech at the University of Notre Dame.

Thomas also railed against Democrats for threatening to pack the Supreme Court when they didn’t get their way.

“When we begin to venture into the legislative or executive branch lanes, those of us, particularly in the federal judiciary with lifetime appointments, are asking for trouble. The Court was thought to be the least dangerous branch, and we may have become the most dangerous,” Thomas stated.

As Thomas states, the Supreme Court is venturing into dangerous territory when justices begin acting like elected politicians and start making up rights that do not exist in the Constitution.

Thomas, who is currently the most senior member of the Supreme Court, went on to blast Democrats like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who threatens to pack the Court each time she loses.

It’s like a child whining that they’re going to take the ball and go home when they lose at a kickball game.

“It’s not about winning or losing at the Court. It is about the entire country and the idea of this country,” Thomas went on, warning against “destroying our institutions because they don’t give us what we want, when we want it.

Not surprisingly, the Left doesn’t see it the way Thomas does and believes that the Court should be working for them.

Of course, when someone believes the United States Constitution is something they can manipulate in their favor or even just do away with, they will never accept being told no.

As Thomas warned, packing the Court is a dangerous move because the justices are unelected and receive lifetime appointments meaning America would be under the rule of these men and women and whatever law they decided to put in place on any given day.

The Left wants to abuse the Judiciary and make it work to their advantage, just as they do with everything else.