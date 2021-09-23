HERE IS ATTORNEY PHIL SEVILLA’S ANALYSIS OF THE EFFORTS OF THE ABORTION INDUSTRY AND ITS FRIENDS TO DEFEAT TEXAS’ “HEARTBEAT LAW” WHICH SEEKS TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF ABORTIONS PERFORMED IN TEXAS

Texas ‘heartbeat’ law goes big on protecting life, but Roe remains the obstacle – Americans United for Life

Inbox

philsevilla 9:45 AM (37 minutes ago)

Lawyers … what would we do without them?

The Texas Heartbeat Act is another weighty gauntlet thrown down to challenge Roe. Hurrah for Texas. The importance of such a commitment to defend life is measured by the blowback from the baby killing industry and their defensive linebacker allies in the Democrat run govt.

Biden’s Justice Dept has sued Texas. Pelosi and Schumer have unleashed the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 as a firewall if Roe goes down.

No surprise here. Trump’s Supreme Court is a threat to the established, accepted order of permissive baby killing spread around the states like 7-11 stores, not to mention private “clinics”. There are states that restrict booze sales but not abortion.

https://aul.org/2021/09/02/texas-heartbeat-law-goes-big-on-protecting-life-but-roe-remains-the-obstacle/?mc_cid=82d9d3f67d&mc_eid=5c9cb0cf58

TX Right to Life developed the TX Heartbeat Bill. Its not novel. Other states have preceded. Did TRTL anticipate the legal blowback? Of course they did.

TX Alliance for Life’s Joe Pojman has used the argument with TX Bishops Conference directors’ “Amen” that bills challenged all the way to the High Court should not be supportedis disingenuous and dishonest. Its defeatist and cowardly.

Democrat Eddie Lucio’s bill that was just signed as SB4 restricting distribution of RU486 was sponsored by Ponman’s TAL which of course will be legally challenged as well. Abortion is a billion dollar industry. Whiffs of hypocricy in the air, Joe.

Think about that.

Pojman was behind the curtain pulling the strings to have TRTL banned from parish outreach in Texas. He succeeded through his close connection with Ft. Worth Bishop Michael Olson doing his bidding, leading the charge.

BTW Bp. Olson is on the frontlines not only demonizing TRTL but alsosuppressing the traditional Latin Mass.

Troubling times for prolifers in Texas where the majority of Bishops are leading the fight for life from the rear with lukewarm ceremonial platitudes and one lobby day a year at the capitol for Catholics to meet legislators (lunch included with your bus trip).

Thanks to the unrelenting leadership of TRTL all these decades. Beware of ambitious, power driven, me too copy cats and quisling, gullible bishops.

Phil

https://www.churchmilitant.com/video/episode/vortex-pro-lifers-battling-bishops

https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/texas-bishop-attacking-pro-life-group-allowed-pro-abort-to-speak-on-church

https://trcthoughts.com/2014/03/bishop-olson-suppresses-traditional-latin-mass/