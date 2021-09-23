﻿﻿ ﻿Letter #119, 2021, Wednesday, September 22: Tape #11﻿ ﻿Important Notification: We Are Moving from YouTube to Rumble﻿ ﻿We have posted Viganò Tape #1 1 on the Rumble platform at this link.﻿ ﻿Here is a link to a brief video posted on YouTube in which I explain, very briefly, how we decided to move from YouTube to Rumble after YouTube took down our Tape #10. Please take a look at it. (Go to the text under the video and click “Show More” and a link to the Rumble site will appear which you can click to go see the videos.)﻿ ﻿*** ﻿ ﻿A correction and an introduction to Tape #11:﻿ ﻿In Letter #115, on Monday, September 20, two days ago, entitled “Smoke,” I made a mistake — I put in the wrong text for the beginning of Tape #10. In fact, I put in the question and answer for Tape #11, which we are releasing today.﻿ ﻿So, the best way I can think of to correct that error — for which I apologize — is simply to repost here what I said then, which is the correct introduction to Tape #11:﻿ ﻿Here is the question and the beginning of his answer:﻿ ﻿Question #11: What are the principal problems that the Church must face today, and what are the principal root causes of these problems?﻿ ﻿Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: The smoke of Satan entered the Church more than sixty years ago with the Council, and I would say even earlier: the revolution of Vatican II was possible because it was prepared and organized in the smallest details, for decades, by traitors who had infiltrated into the Roman Curia, dioceses, universities, seminaries, religious orders.﻿ ﻿A work of infiltration that has found the highest levels of the Church inert and unprepared, intoxicated by the winds of novelty, inadequate in the face of the challenges of modern society, suffering from a sense of inferiority that has led them to believe that they are behind the times and out of fashion. ﻿ ﻿And this, we must recognize, finds its main cause in the lack of a supernatural vision, in having neglected the life of Grace for the benefit of a dissipated activism (…)…﻿﻿ ﻿(to listen to the rest of the answer, go to this link)﻿ ﻿=====================﻿ ﻿The Words of Paul VI﻿ ﻿The archbishop mentions the phrase “the smoke of Satan.”﻿ ﻿It is important to note that this is not a phrase coined by Archbishop Viganò.﻿ ﻿It is, rather, a famous phrase spoken by St. Pope Paul VI, Pope from 1963 to 1978.﻿ ﻿On June 29, 1972, in a public address for the celebration of the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul reflecting on the seven years that had passed by since the end of the Second Vatican Council in 1965, Pope Paul VI said (the official Vatican report, found here, has a few words to give the context, then cites the actual words of Paul VI, which were: “from some crevice [or ‘fissure’] the smoke of Satan has entered the temple of God”):﻿ ﻿”Referring to the situation of the Church today, the Holy Father affirms that he has the feeling that ‘from some crevice [or “fissure”] the smoke of Satan has entered the temple of God.’﻿ ﻿[Note: These next words are not cited as direct quotes, but they are intended to give accurately the thought of the Pope.]﻿ ﻿”There is doubt, uncertainty, problems, restlessness, dissatisfaction, confrontation. People no longer trust the Church; they trust the first profane prophet who comes to talk to them from some newspaper or some social movement to chase them and have them ask him if he has the formula of true life. And we do not feel that we are already the masters and masters of the formula of true life. A doubt has entered our consciences, and it has entered through windows that instead should have been opened to the light. From science, which is made to give us truths that do not detach us from God but cause us to seek him even more and celebrate with greater intensity, criticism has come instead, doubt has come. Scientists are those who most thoughtfully and most painfully wrinkle their foreheads. And they end up teaching: “I don’t know, we don’t know, we can’t know.” The school becomes a training ground for confusion and sometimes absurd contradictions. Progress is celebrated in order to then be able to demolish it with the strangest and most radical revolutions, to deny all that has been achieved, to return to be primitives after having so exalted the progress of the modern world.﻿ ﻿”This state of uncertainty reigns in the Church too. It was believed that after the Council there would come a sunny day for the history of the Church. Instead came a day of clouds, of storms, of darkness, of seeking, of uncertainty. We preach ecumenism and detach ourselves more and more from others. We try to excavate abysses instead of filling them.”﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿