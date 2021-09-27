SEARCH

Do the Vulture Globalists like Soros see Xi’s Hollywood Withdrawal as a Sign the Francis/China Titanic Alliance is “Dry[ing] Rot” Dead Meat?

September 27, 2021

On September 26, the former director of cybersecurity policy and international affairs at the Department of Defense, Col. (Ret.) John Mills, showed that vulture mafioso globalists such as George Soros may see their follow global mafioso “Xi Jinping’s takedown of the Ant Group” and “withdrawal” from Hollywood as a sign that Francis’s ally the Chinese Communist Party may be closing in on being “dry[ing rot” dead meat:

Lost in the din of the greatest American foreign policy debacle since World War II, a mysterious and very positive dénouement occurred with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence operations. Under concealment from the focus on Afghanistan, the CCP has essentially withdrawn from Hollywood and the financial infusion of cash that has kept the legacy motion picture production industry alive for almost 20 years.

In true Sun Tzu-ian fashion, the CCP choreographed a complex, disciplined, and orderly Dunkirk-like withdrawal from Hollywood, as opposed to the deadly, shameful, haphazard rout overseen by the Biden administration.

“Unlike the U.S. in Afghanistan, the CCP achieved exactly what it set out to do,” said Lance Crayon, Hollywood writer and documentary filmmaker.

So far, there’s barely been a blip of coverage on this topic. After years of relentless CCP influence operations in the United States, and specifically in the Los Angeles area, the Hollywood beachhead has become well known and part of an overall surge of CCP influence operations in the United States. Why the sudden withdrawal?

[…]

The CCP Hollywood withdrawal is part of an even bigger trendline—possibly one that’s positive for those of us working to stare down the CCP.

Xi Jinping’s takedown of the Ant Group initial public offering in November 2020 was a tsunami in several ways. It was a baffling takedown of the leading economic force and personality in China, Jack Ma. For a small, valiant group led by Roger Robinson, it was manna from heaven.

“To our surprise, Xi turned out to be a one-man wrecking ball for Jack Ma and much of China’s tech sector vis-à-vis the capital markets,” Robinson said.

It was stunning—but it was the first of many. Why in the world would Xi conduct a ransacking of his leading flagship companies?

Xi is trashing the house he lives in. He’d rather take out personalities that could possibly challenge his rule than see China thrive.

With the Didi fiasco—largely unobserved by most, BlackRock, led by the unabashed virtue signaler and poster child for Woke executives, Larry Fink, has lost a not insignificant amount of wealth. George Soros has come out aggressively against China, both economically and also as the greatest threat to the liberal, democratic, republics of the world. What an odd comment coming from the worldwide creator of intrigue, but sometimes odd bedfellows are necessary.

Overall, the economic indicators have now turned south on China. Xi is willing to accept economic pain in return for security and unassailable power…

… The CCP Hollywood withdrawal removes the thin veneer and exposes the dry rot of totalitarian China. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/america-evacuates-from-afghanistan-the-ccp-evacuates-from-hollywood_4002714.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-09-27&mktids=fd937ee26c0641abb9cc037a04216a37&est=o2ETzMg4w%2FVtx1eqn%2Bw9X4GzTof7VNYnWR70fxN0fuoH23HCL2VHC4oAlFVl]

Might there be a Francis alliance with China that is bonded not in blood, but in money?

Last year, Thomist scholar Dr. Taylor Marshall who heads the New Saint Thomas Institute in his YouTube channel said the Francis Vatican’s biggest concern in 2020 will be “money” because their money sources such as in the United States and other places are drying up.



Did Marshall apparently say that the Francis deal with China which betrayed the Chinese Catholic underground Church is about “money”?



“They are worried they are going to lose all the money… [their] striking the deal with China is a way to get money from China.”

(Taylor Marshall.com, “When Pope Francis Slapped Woman’s Hand: Predictions,” 49:18- 49:50)



Most international and Vatican observers appear oblivious to the crumbling of Francis’s apparent Vatican geopolitical Socialist alliances and that those alliances are financially supported by China and if Marshall is right the Vatican wants that same financial support.



Any one who has read Francis’s only book “Dialogos” with it’s praise of the Cuban Revolution and looked closely at some of his Vatican political maneuvers, such as the China/Vatican deal, the Obama/Cuba alliance, the Vatican/Evo Morales alliance and the Vatican protection of the Cuban controlled dictatorship of Venezuela (by the continued call for “dialogue”), can speculate that his probable political hopes may be crumbling.



His apparent main political vision of the spreading of China’s puppet Cuba’s influence throughout Latin America as a so-called counterbalance to the United States’ influence in the region now appears to be falling apart.



Cuba’s main economic support after the USSR economy collapsed was Venezuela. After Venezuela’s failed state economy collapsed then Cuba’s economy was only held together by China stepping in.



China’s puppet Cuba’s Latin American influence is now dying with Bolivia kicking out Cuban and Venezuelan Cuban operatives and Venezuela’s dictatorship nearing it’s end.



It may be possible that Francis agreed to the Vatican/China deal which betrayed the Chinese Catholic underground Church because without China’s economic assistance Cuba’s economy would resemble the Venezuelan starvation economy, but maybe more importantly “to get money from China” as Marshall said.



In 2020, with reports that the Hong Kong freedom protests have spread to the most important province in China – Guangdong – in terms of population and economic power it appears that the Chinese Communist totalitarian regime was and is in a dilemma.



If they crack down on the powerhouse economies of Hong Kong and Guangdong the already downward spiral of the Chinese economy may begin a collapse of the whole country. That appears to be the only reason they are not destroying the Hong Kong freedom fighters as they murdered the Tienanmen Square freedom fighters in 1989.



Anyone who has studied the murderous history of the totalitarian regime of China is hard pressed to not call that dictatorship: evil.



It is a very sad commentary on the current moral situation of the Catholic Church to observe the Francis Vatican’s apparent collaboration with China is possibly “a way to get money from China.”



If it is true that Francis’s Vatican has an alliance and is financially supported by the Chinese regime it appears that if the Chinese owned Epoch Times is correct then Francis may have to go down with a “sinking boat” called the “Titanic“:



When China’s economy was close to falling off a cliff, Western countries bailed out the CCP. With the opening of trade and the U.S. market to China, China privatized a lot of land and companies, but CCP officials and their relatives got the lion’s share of opportunities.



The CCP used the ideals of socialism to rob people of their property, then privatized it into their own hands.



Among top officials, there’s a secret plan for a “sinking boat.” They’re insiders and know better than the majority of Chinese how corrupt the system is and that it’s not sustainable. These CCP elites don’t take China as their home country. They see the country as a place temporarily held by them where they can grab money and prepare to leave.



That’s why they’re willing to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs, just to get a few eggs right now, as in Hong Kong. It’s the same model that’s applied to the entire country. China is only a temporary hunting ground for grabbing money.



In 2012, the following internal data leaked out: 90 percent of central party committee members had relatives and children who had emigrated to foreign countries; 85 percent of top officials were ready to abandon their positions and escape the country.



That’s why China doesn’t allow any officials above mid-level local positions to hold their passports. The higher the position, the more the CCP officials know that the CCP crisis is reaching a boiling point. They’ve moved their assets out, prepared to run away, and are even prepared in an emergency to destroy the central database to cover their tracks.



That’s part of their plan for the “sinking boat.” That’s why they use state money to corrupt international officials, make friends with many countries, and generously spread money to some foreign lands while giving very little to their own people.



Taiwanese economist Wu Jialong said that a Taiwanese businessman told him that Jia Qinglin, the former chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, “hired a private jet loaded with gold, dollars, euros, and more, and flew to Cambodia.”



One can see why the CCP cares even for small countries.



The majority of people in China don’t know it’s a sinking boat. They enjoy as much as they can while ignoring how the CCP corrupts the morality of society, just like the drinking, singing passengers on the sinking Titanic.



What top CCP officials are most afraid of is Western countries’ sanctions of individuals.

[ https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-chinese-communist-party-is-sinking-like-the-titanic-but-officials-have-a-plan_3382776.html]

