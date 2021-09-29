PRAY THAT THE Supreme Court GETS IT RIGHT IN CONSIDERING DOBBS v JACKSON WOMEN’S HEALTH



On the first Monday of October, the Supreme Court begins its next term, which includes possibly the most monumental case of the pro-life movement to date: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which directly challenges Roe v. Wade.

For almost 49 years the murder of unborn babies has been legal across our country, not by a law we the people passed, but by a decision of seven appointed justices. Now that could change, depending on the Supreme Court’s decision on this case.

Will you pray with me for the upcoming oral arguments?

We know a spiritual battle is being waged in the arena of politics and law. How do we enter this battle? 1 Timothy 1:18-19 exhorts us to “…wage the good warfare, having faith and a good conscience…” One of our foremost spiritual weapons is prayer, and Paul instructs us to “first of all” pray with thanksgiving and intercession for all people in authority (I Timothy 2:1).

Will you do battle with me today?

Our Father in Heaven,

Sometimes we feel like the prophet Habakkuk, living among the rampant wickedness in his nation:

O Lord, how long shall I cry,

And You will not hear?

Even cry out to You, “Violence!”

And You will not save.

Why do You show me iniquity,

And cause me to see trouble?

For plundering and violence are before me;

There is strife, and contention arises.

Therefore the law is powerless,

And justice never goes forth.

For the wicked surround the righteous;

Therefore perverse judgment proceeds. (Habakkuk 1:2-4)

Lord, as you see the evil of abortion being carried out legally in our country, we know that you are just, and your “justice cannot sleep forever.” But you are also merciful, and we thank you for sending your Son to take our sins upon Himself so we can be forgiven by faith in Him.

We pray for mercy for our country. Direct our Supreme Court justices to uphold the sanctity of unborn human life. As they hear the arguments, deliberate, and write their decision on Dobbs, give them the understanding and courage to heed the words of Proverbs 31:8-9:

Open your mouth for the speechless,

In the cause of all who are appointed to die.

Open your mouth, judge righteously,

And plead the cause of the poor and needy.

Guide the arguments of the attorneys who are making the case for life, and reveal the injustice of arguing for the murder of innocent life. Give strength of character to the justices and physical protection against attacks or threats.

We also pray for those who are deceived into believing abortion is a right—may your conviction and lovingkindness lead them to repentance.

For those whose hearts ache because they have had or participated in abortions, we pray that they will know forgiveness, mercy, healing, and peace.

Father, we also plead for a return to the rule of law founded on your principles—that we would not be governed by human wisdom that changes with the times. If it is your will to allow the responsibility of the defense of life to shift to the state governments, help us all to be faithful in the fight.

Sovereign Lord, as the whole country watches this case, let the hearts of many turn towards you, that more would commit to protecting innocent babies and ministering to their mothers. We praise you for those who are lovingly following the example of the early Christians, who rescued babies left to die. Where our culture only sees worthlessness, let us see the image of God.

Finally, Lord, give us perseverance, character, and hope in you—whatever the outcome of this case. Like John Quincey Adams, who faithfully labored to abolish slavery without getting to see the final result, let us be content to say, “Duty is ours; results are God’s.” Let us not grow weary in doing good, remembering that “in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart” (Galatians 6:9).

We commit our nation, government, and individual lives to you for your glory. In the name of Jesus, Amen.