THE 64 DOLLAR QUESTION

SEARCH

Is the Obama/Biden Association with BLM Farrakhan Black Racism Turning Christian Hispanics against the Democrats?

September 29, 2021

Sacramento King basketball white announcer Grant Napear was forced to resign for Twitting “All Lives Matters.”



Does this means that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” to the Black Lives Matter organization and to the leftist politically correct powers that be that only black lives matter and that Latino, Jewish, Asian, white, all non-black and all non-Islamic persons lives don’t matter?



If this is true then the leftist politically correct powers that be that promote Black Lives Matter appear to be pushing a type of Black Nazism that is apparently racist and anti-Semitic…

… According to the research of The Last Refuge, Black Lives Matters (BLM) is influenced by black supremacist Louis “Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam [who] do not like [Christian] Latinos.” – Catholic Monitor

It appears Black Lives Matter, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are friendly with the Islamic Black racist Louis Farrakhan who is the leader of the Nation of Islam or his organization and supporters.

The Moguldom website reported that “Louis Farrakhan… and former President Barack Obama have had a curious relationship. There have been words thrown back and forth. Yet in 2018, an old photo of them surfaced from 2005 that showed they appeared friendly”:

“The photo of Obama and Farrakhan was taken at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005, but it never reached the public eye after the caucus asked the photographer, Askia Muhammad, to hand it over in fear that it would stain Obama’s political future,” The Washington Examiner reported. [https://moguldom.com/277161/looking-back-20-quotes-from-minister-farrakhan-on-barack-obama/]

Last year, “Biden [was] criticized by [the] Jewish community for meeting with Farrakhan supporter according to the Jerusalem Post.” [https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/biden-criticized-by-jewish-community-for-meeting-with-farrakhan-supporter-641215]

Might this be one reason Hispanics are moving away from the Democrats?

It seems that even in the extreme leftist state of California that Christian Latinos may be turning against the Democrats according to NBC News:

“Democrats warn of ‘canary in the coal mine’ for Latino voters in California recall: While California Latinos voted to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office, they did so by a smaller margin than Democrats have won by in the past” [https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/elections/democrats-warn-canary-coal-mine-latino-voters-california-recall-n1279310]

The Epoch Times reported that the same thing is happening in Texas:

That story has been debunked, and to date, there are no reports that any [Black Haitian] migrant was ever “whipped” by agents [many of whom are Latino].

It irks Gonzales that Border Patrol agents, who risk their lives and are coming under immense pressure right now, are having their actions and motives unfairly impugned. “They see their jobs as patriotic,” the former Navy cryptologist said. “They know they are both protecting their community as well as their country.”

The Biden administration and Washington Democrats’ blind eye to this crisis have already had an impact politically. Hints of the future may have cropped up in last year’s election, when majority-Hispanic areas rejected the Biden campaign’s rhetoric that former President Donald Trump’s handling of the border was racist.

Texans pummeled President Joe Biden in several border counties, with large numbers of Hispanic voters going for Trump. That shift away from Democrats may grow given the handling of the border. Already this summer, Republicans unexpectedly won two big mayoral elections in border towns that are overwhelmingly Hispanic and historically Democratic.

And it is not just South Texas Hispanics who are running away from Biden and by default from the Democrats. It is all Texas Hispanics. Last week, a Dallas Morning News/University of Texas-Tyler poll showed that Biden’s approval rating with Hispanics in Texas is 19 points underwater, with only 35 percent approving of the job he is doing and a whopping 54 percent disapproving. There may be a realignment in the works.

In short, while white liberals in Washington think that using words like “Latinx” matters to the Hispanic community or connects them with its values, they are ignoring a crisis that deeply affects middle-class Hispanic families. They justifiably worry about their safety and their ability to pursue prosperity. The Democrats’ oblivious lack of concern for their real-world concerns is already backfiring.

Maybe if one of them, any of them, spent a few days living in a border town, the party would understand just how dire and dangerous life there has become. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/life-along-the-border-collapses_4020969.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-09-29&mktids=cfd9ba0d5a1cea6c8d4be663921c6b70&est=zoO7%2FdJIXfghCP45Vnj7KGpuJr7CBlR91MC4ozafmsuHwtwxMYQMfpNbGgg1]

Another question that needs to be asked is:

Are Black Lives Matter, Biden, Obama and their media allies promoting racism against Latinos, all non-blacks and even non-Muslim blacks?



The Black Lives Matter Karenism has reached a new level of insanity and may be targeting non-black minorities, non-Muslims as well as whites. A Latino man was recently fired for “cracking his knuckles” according to the Western Journal:



The sound of a person cracking his knuckles is almost universally annoying, but for Emmanuel Cafferty, the habit cost him his job.



Cafferty worked for San Diego Gas and Electric and was driving in his company truck near a Black Lives Matter protest in Poway, California, earlier this month, according to KNSD-TV.



He had his arm dangling from the truck window and was reportedly cracking his knuckles, unaware that a man who had been following him snapped a picture and shared it to social media in a since-deleted tweet, accusing Cafferty of making a “white power” gesture with his hand.



The organization’s website stresses caution in that interpretation, however, as the gesture is “entirely innocuous and harmless” in most contexts.



Ironically, Cafferty is of Mexican descent and described his family as being multi-racial, so throwing “white power” signs would be absurd if the matter unfolded as he said.

[https://www.westernjournal.com/latino-truck-driver-fired-white-power-symbol-simply-cracking-knuckles/]



Moreover, it appears that Sacramento King basketball white announcer Grant Napear was forced to resign for Twitting “All Lives Matters.”



Does this means that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” to the Black Lives Matter organization and to the leftist politically correct powers that be that only black lives matter and that Latino, Jewish, Asian, white, all non-black and all non-Islamic persons lives don’t matter?



If this is true then the leftist politically correct powers that be that promote Black Lives Matter appear to be pushing a type of Black Nazism that is apparently racist and anti-Semitic.



The Nazis ideological narrative was that since the German race suffered after World War I that only German lives mattered so they were justified in killing Jews, Slavs and other races. It appears that the Black Lives Matter (BLM) ideological narrative is because blacks suffered in the past that only black lives matter so riots are justified against other races.



According to the research of The Last Refuge, Black Lives Matters (BLM) is influenced by black supremacist Louis “Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam [who] do not like Latinos”:



“The internal racism within the “people of color” coalition was always the inherent problem for Barack Obama, Eric Holder and Tom Perez (Team BLM), because the Nation of Islam and New Black Panther Party absolutely dislike Latinos.”



“When Barack Obama attempted outreach to the Latino community he even changed the language. Gaining Latino support was the reason the DNC sent out guidance to use the phrase “people of color” instead of ‘black’ during media coverage.

Additionally, Obama’s attempted outreach to the Latino community was always through the illegal alien angle, the ‘dreamers’; but Obama never delivered on his fake promises and the PoC lingo could not help.”

“Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam do not like Latinos and/or Hispanics. The New Black Panthers do not like Latinos and/or Hispanics. These groups are always in constant conflict. The friendly political relationship between La Raza and the radical Democrats doesn’t compensate for this massive divide amid Blacks and Latinos.”

“In one way it is still a generational problem. Latinos lean heavily Christian; while the radical NoI and NBPP elements who agreed to align within the BLM movement are heavily influenced by Islam. This is why there are two internal black coalitions. BLM is influenced by Islam, while the AME coalition is Christian.”The BLM network is the center of activist operations and that means Islam is favored. [Keep your ‘people of color’, because the BLM prefers ‘black. [The previous remark in this brackets is from The Last Refuge post] ] Hence, Minneapolis is a good fit for BLM activation because Minneapolis leans Muslim thanks to the decades long influx of Somali refugees imported by Bush and Obama.” [https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/04/anger-games-night-9-blm-window-of-opportunity-starts-to-close/ ]

Jamaican-American Jason D. Hill, who is a professor of philosophy at DePaul University, wrote an article “My ‘Black Lives Matter’ Problem” for Commentary Magazine with the subheading “June 2018 Anti-Semitism ” in which he stated:

“The leaders of Black Lives Matter have written a profoundly anti-Israel (and anti-American) manifesto in which they accuse Israel of “genocide” and “apartheid.” The manifesto endorses the “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” (BDS) movement and takes the view that the United States justifies and advances the global war on terror via its alliances with Israel. This, according to Black Lives Matter, makes the U.S. complicit in a supposedly genocidal massacre of the Palestinian people… “

“… Israel is the only country I know of that grants citizenship and land rights to its avowed enemies. What’s more, Israel offered a Palestinian state to both Yassir Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas and was not only repeatedly turned down but repaid with the second intifada and the indiscriminate murder of Israeli citizens. Palestinian intransigence is forged in the conviction that no deal will be made so long as Jews—any Jews—occupy the land of Israel. In 2005, Israel unilaterally handed over its territory in Gaza to the terrorist government Hamas and was, and still is, rewarded by a daily showering of rockets into Israeli land.”

“With its accusations against Israeli Jews, Black Lives Matter suggests that in their support of Israel, such Jews are complicit in the unproven crimes of genocide and apartheid. We must remember that even amid the daily onslaughts of war and terror that Palestinians inflict on Jews, the Israelis, in a spirit of almost irrational altruism, take great pains to limit civilian casualties and to ensure that those caught in a war they did not personally initiate are spared as much harm as possible… “

“… There is another morally irresponsible claim made by the Black Lives Matter movement—a claim that should offend any self-respecting black American citizen. I refer to the movement’s demand that the United States provide free college education to blacks. On what grounds is this organization making such a demand? Why free college education for blacks but not for poor whites or for Latino, Asian, or Native-American college students? What special sociopolitical conditions exist for blacks that do not hold for other ethnic or racial groups such that blacks deserve to be exempt from paying college tuition?” [https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/jason-hill/black-lives-matter-problem/]

If the above is true then the leftist corporate powers and the media that promote Black Lives Matter appear to be pushing a type of Black Islamic Nazism that is apparently racist, anti-Semitic and even pro-slavery for non-Muslim blacks according to the Geller Report News:

Black slavery is rampant in these Muslim-dominated African countries, but no one is talking about it.



By: Dr. Charles Jacobs

Today, an estimated 529,000 to 869,000 black men, women and children are still slaves. They are bought, owned, sold, and traded by Arab and Muslim masters in five African countries. This statistic estimates those enslaved in Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Sudan. It excludes Nigeria, for which there are no tangible estimates.

Western human rights organizations and the mainstream media are practically and painfully silent on this matter. It does not fit with their focus on Western white sin. Here is a brief survey of this quasi-taboo topic.[https://gellerreport.com/2020/06/black-slavery-exists-today-in-muslim-nations.html/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis