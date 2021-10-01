ARE Opus Dei AND THE OLD GUARD OF THE VATICAN NOW AT WAR WITH JORGE BERGOLIO AND THE GAY MAFIA?

SEARCH

Are Opus Dei & the Old Guard at War with Francis & the Gay Mafia?

October 01, 2021

Signorile in 2011 at the book launch party for Michael Musto‘s Fork on the Left, Knife in the Back [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michelangelo_Signorile]

One of the top gay activist pioneers of “outing,” Michelangelo Signorile, is now fighting against Pillar’s gay priest outing because he says it may be “sending a message that this is what they are capable of doing” to the Francis Gay Mafia “reforms within the Catholic church and hobble Pope Francis”:

After reading a fair number of Catholic commentators on the story, and speaking with some observers and academics, I don’t believe Burrill was targeted… I think he was a pawn — and probably an easy target because he may have had so much out there regarding his activities — taken down by a group sending a message that this is what they are capable of doing.

And there are ways to “de-anonymize” the data and track it to a particular phone, which is what happened in this case if The Pillar’s claims are true.

As Recode explains:

While it’s not known how Burrill’s data was obtained from Grindr (assuming, again, that the Pillar’s report is truthful), app developers usually send location data to third parties through software development kits, or SDKs, which are tools that add functions to their apps or serve ads… …[Grindr] does say in its own privacy policy that it shared users’ age, gender, and location with advertisers until April 2020. The Pillar said its data on Burrill is from 2018 to 2020.

All of this, however, requires sophisticated operators and, if data is being bought from third parties, lots of money. The Pillar — again, whose funders are unknown — hasn’t been transparent about where and how it got the data, whether it paid for it or was given the data by someone else who might have paid for it. The Catholic News Agency, where the two top Pillar editors previously worked, published a piece the day before the resignation, warning of surveillance by tracking via apps and claiming they were offered information by an individual, which they turned down.

While that may be true, Mike Lewis, who founded the Catholic news site Where Peter Is and regularly covers the entities involved, wondered if CNA and The Pillar were actually working together:

The Pillar story also leaves many unanswered questions. For example, both the Pillar and Catholic News Agency (which ran a cryptic article on Monday that indicated something like this would be happening) withheld the name of the agency that provided the data. The Pillar didn’t indicate who paid for the data set (note that their article said “obtained” rather than bought or purchased). For that matter, the Pillar has never disclosed their primary source(s) of funding. Did CNA and the Pillar work in tandem? Why did they target Msgr. Burrill, of all people?

Who is behind this well-funded operation?

Dawn Eden Goldstein, a Catholic theology professor, author and journalist, dug into the story quite a bit, and in a Twitter thread offers up three people who could be behind this kind of operation and helping to fund it:

Steve Bannon, who has joined ultra-conservatives in launching blistering attacks on Pope Francis (who’s defended migrants and has spoken against nationalism), and certainly is familiar with data harvesting.” [https://signorile.substack.com/p/right-wing-catholic-moralists-outed]

It seems doubtful that Bannon has that kind of money, but according to researcher Randy Engel the apparently Pillar connected Catholic News Agency is linked with the extremely wealthy Opus Dei.

Is it possible that Opus Dei has joined the Vatican Old Guard in their apparent war with Francis and the Gay Mafia?

Is Francis’s Secretary of State and top diplomat Cardinal Pietro Parolin under the control of Cardinal Angelo Sodano?



Sodano is the boss of the Vatican Old Guard diplomats and Parolin has been called his “longtime protegee.”

(BishopAccountability.org, “Does Sodano Dominate Pope Francis? Or Does it just Seem So?”, March 29, 2015)



Are Sodano’s Old Guard and the Italian Mafia at war with Francis and the Vatican Gay Lobby, also, known as the Gay Mafia?



In 2019, a headline from the Catholic News Agency stated “Cardinal Becciu at center of financial investigation” which shows he is being thrown under the bus.



It appears that Becciu (who was made a bishop by Sodano) according to the CNA article is going to be the scapegoat for all the recently uncovered financial wrong doings in the Vatican and even the Parolin defeat of Cardinal George Pell’s Vatican financial reform and the Parolin sacking of Pell’s auditor.



It is possible that Becciu is solely responsible for all of the above, but in my opinion it is unlikely.



Did Parolin with the help of Sodano’s Old Guard and the Italian Mafia go to war with Cardinal Pell?



Everyone in the Vatican knows that Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and Cardinal Pell were in a power struggle before Pell ended up in a Australian court and prison. Pell was suppose to reform the Vatican corruption including the Secretary of State’s finances and the Vatican diplomat’s finances. The power structure of the Vatican diplomats is called the “old guard.” Parolin is supposed to be a entrenched member of the “old guard in the Vatican.”

Parolin according to the Catholic Herald in a “series of power struggles” ended the outside audit and Vatican financial reform “even before” Pell was forced to return to Australia on old sex-abuse allegations. (Catholic Herald, “How Cardinal Parolin won the Vatican civil war,” November 9, 2017)

In the Pell power struggle shady and suspicious actions were taken by a employee of Parolin (Archbishop Angelo Becciu) on former Auditor General Libero Milone. The Auditor suspecting that he was being spied on brought in a external contractor who “determined” his computer was “infected with file copying spyware” according to LifeSiteNews.com in its September 28, 2017 article “Former Vatican auditor accused of spying says ‘shady games’ going on in Rome.”

Moreover, Crux in the article Ex-Vatican auditor says he was forced out by old guard with ‘frame-job’reported Pell may have been punished for attempting a financial reform of the Vatican by the “old guard”:

“Milone told reporters that he had written Francis in July through a “secure channel,” saying he was the victim of a frame-job and that he’s “astonished” that it happened at the same time that Pell, who had been tapped by Francis in 2014 as his point man for financial reform, had exited the scene.”

“Milone implied it may not have been a coincidence that the abuse charges against Pell, which reportedly date back decades, had surfaced only within the last couple of years, at the same time his reform efforts were becoming increasingly controversial inside the Vatican.”[https://cruxnow.com/vatican/2017/09/24/ex-vatican-auditor-says-forced-old-guard-frame-job/]

The American Conservative’s Rod Dreher revealed that the Parolin and Sodano Old Guard struggle with Pell may have involve the Italian Mafia:

“When I was in Australia last month, I found myself in a conversation one evening with someone about all this. (I had a lot of Pell conversations, as you might imagine.) I shared with my interlocutor my suspicion that Pell was set up to take him off the Vatican Bank case. The man across the table said, ‘ That’s interesting. You may not know it, but the ‘Ndrangheta is quite well established in Australia, especially in Victoria. That’s where the cardinal was charged.”

“The ‘Ndrangheta is the Calabrian mafia, and yes, they are well established in Australia. They control organized crime on Australia’s East Coast, and are said to have infiltrated every part of the Australian establishment. With that in mind, here’s an interesting bit of news, from the Irish Times, Nov. 16, 2013:

‘Senior Calabrian Mafia investigator Nicola Gratteri, whose investigative zeal has forced him to live with police protection since 1989, has said the pope’s plans to reform Vatican structures, including the Vatican bank, the IOR, could prove a problem for the ’Ndrangheta, Italy’s most powerful Mafia.’

‘… For those with real economic power it is obvious this could be a huge disadvantage . . . Given that in the past we’ve had collusion at the highest level between church and Mafia, this exposes the pope.'”

“Months after this report, Cardinal George Pell was named by Francis to reform the IOR. In 2014, Pell said his team found nearly two billion euros hidden away in various Vatican accounts, off the balance sheets. In November 2015, with the Pope’s approval, Pell issued new guidelines for running all Vatican offices, to bring them up to international standards for financial transparency.”

“In April 2016, without consulting Pell, the Vatican Secretary of State suspends an external audit of Vatican finances. The National Catholic Register quotes an unnamed source as saying that officials are afraid of what the audit will find, and want to get rid of Pell. A year later, Pell was charged in Melbourne with sexual abuse. And that was the end of the Pell threat to the Vatican Bank insiders.”

“This mafia thing, it could all be a coincidence, and in any case, there are other factors in play in the persecution of George Pell, who was widely hated by Australian anti-clericalists. But it’s curious all the same. George Pell was the No. 1 enemy of the ‘Ndrangheta in the Vatican, and he showed early on in his tenure, when he uncovered all the hidden euros, that he meant business. Now George Pell sits in solitary confinement in a prison cell in Melbourne, convicted on pathetically shabby charges. The old guard in the Vatican won. The world is as it always was.”[https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/cardinal-pell-the-mafia/]

It appears that Parolin with the help of Sodano’s Old Guard and possibly the Italian Mafia may now be about to be involve with another power struggle with Francis and the Vatican Gay Lobby which some call the Gay Mafia.

Is the alliance of the Gay Lobby and the Old Guard that apparently were involved with the engineering of the election of Francis breaking up and at war?

The Old Guard Vatican diplomats whose top official is Sercetary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was “attack[ed]” and “is being targeted” by the Vatican Bank (IOR) which is headed by the Francis appointed Gay Lobby Monsignor Battista Ricca according to Italian news outlet Ilmerraggero.

(Ilmessaggero.it, “Vatican, IOR attacks the Secretariat of State: alleged financial irregularities,” October 2, 2019)

The Ilmessaggero article reported Parolin’s Secretariat of State offices were broken into by Vatican police with the apparent approval of Francis:

“[I]n the offices of the Secretariat of State… the Vatican judicial police officers broke in for a reconnaissance that led to the seizure of documents and computers.”

Gloria.tv revealed:

“The Italian daily Ilmessaggero.it has presented the Vatican’s recent financial scandal as a ‘clash of power’ between the Vatican Bank and the Secretary of State.”

(Gloria.tv, “Vatican Scandal: Now the Accused Speaks,” October 6, 2019)

Moreover, Gloria.tv reported the Francis Vatican raid was a sneak attack:

“Secretary of State Piero Parolin, was unaware of the problems leading to the suspension of five high-placed collaborators in his own dicastery.”

“According to Corriere.it (October 3), Parolin was informed by Francis only a few hours before the raid in the Secretariat of State took place.”

(Gloria.tv, “No Dialogue: Parolin Informed in Last Minute,” October 4, 2019)

Furthermore, Vatican expert Andrea Gagliarducci says the Francis Gay Lobby takeover of Parolin’s Old Guard Secretary of State is long planned including putting Gay Lobby Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra as the second in command behind Parolin at the Secretariat.

Parra is deeply connected to Francis’s closest collaborator pro-gay Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga and his alleged gay predator ex-auxiliary Bishop Juan Jose Pineda who was forced to resign.

In August, Gagliarducci reported the Francis Gay Lobby takeover of the Old Guard’s last strong hold at the Vatican:

“Pope Francis is setting up his team in the Secretariat of State. This new team will have no connection with the old guard.”

(Mondayvatican.com, “Pope Francis, how the transition is taking place,” August 5, 2019)

Moreover, Gagliarducci says the “attack” on the Old Guard is “unprecedented” in the history of the Vatican:

[W]hy should an entity under the oversight, namely the Institute for Religious Works [the Vatican Bank], report on other bodies that oversee it… the Secretariat of State?”

“… Possible answer is that the green light came directly by the Pope to the prosecutor…”

“The attack to the Institution from within the Institution is unprecedented for the Holy See. It shows the extent of the internal struggle.”

(Mondayvatican.com, “Pope Francis, what is happening in the Vatican?,” October 7, 2019)

If this is all true and Francis through the Gay Lobby stabbed the Old Guard in the back then get ready for Italian style, maybe Italian Mafia style, payback.

Look for a possible Pell-like attack on Francis and the Gay Lobby from Sodano’s Old Guard.

The reported firing of the Vatican police chief Domenico Giani by Francis may be part of the war.

It appears to be part of a war between Francis’s Vatican Gay Lobby against the Vatican Old Guard diplomats whose main figure head is Cardinal Pietro Parolin, but whose real head is Cardinal Angelo Sodano.

One question some are asking is has Parolin joined Team Francis or he is still loyal to Sodano?

Only time will tell.

The evidence I have found points to Giani being allied with Sodano’s Old Guard.

Sodano has run the Vatican since Pope John Paul II got sick and old, but Pope Benedict XVI sidelined him.

The evidence appears to show that Sodano’s Old Guard didn’t appreciate being sidelined and they as well as the Gay Lobby initiated Vatileaks and other unsavory maneuvers to get the pope to resign. The Old Guard in my opinion have pretty much controlled Francis up to now, but it looks like he now appears to think he has enough power to take them on.

If all this is correct, Francis better get his friend Latin American strongman Nicolas Maduro to send in the Colombian Marxist drug lords who are reportedly hiding in his country to fight Sodano and the Italian Mafia. If I am right, things are going to get interesting for Francis.

If this is true, it is a war between two equally unsavory outfits who in my opinion are both responsible for the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, the Church financial scandals and the sex abuse scandals.

I pray for their expulsions from the Church which will hopefully lead to their conversion before their death.

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

