Marxist Masterstroke

Kennedy Hall

September 30, 2021















Much ink has been spilled over the topic of lockdowns and the coronavirus, and the past 19 months have been some of the strangest in recent history. This time has been extremely difficult for many, especially for those who have had their business shuttered by unjust and indefinite closures and restrictions. In addition, the continual bifurcation of opposing camps in society has led to unpleasant – and perhaps irrevocable – consequences in the lives of families and communities.

It is my opinion that the deadliest virus that has spread since the advent of lockdown-lunacy is the virus of Marxism. Marxism is not restricted to what we think of when we consider Communism. Communism is surely the logical outgrowth of Marxism, but Marxism can spread in ways COVID could only dream of. It is possible to live in a society that does not present itself as Communist, while at the same time living in a society that manifests as distinctly Marxist.

According to the now-deceased Soviet defector, Yuri Bezmenov, the four stages of a Marxist infiltration of society are as follows:

Demoralization Destabilization Crisis Normalization

Demoralization is exactly what it sounds like; the intentional degradation of the moral framework of a society. This can be done in many ways, and almost always involves an initial blow to religious belief amongst a population.

Destabilization is a process wherein a Marxist movement puts the demoralized population off-balance when it is vulnerable due to a lack of moral cohesiveness.

Crisis is the phase of the Marxist takeover where a sufficiently off-kilter society is thrust into a state of panic due to its present weakness.

After the first three phases take place, the goal of normalization is the ultimate pursuit. If successful, the Marxists will seek to implement a different way of life as the “new normal.”

These tactics are nothing new, and they happen in cycles over time, with greater or lesser degrees of success depending on how a given society reacts to Marxist pressure. The intent of this piece is not to give an overly detailed account of the four phases of Marxist takeover, but a bit of background is helpful to understand the larger point I intend to transmit.

At all stages of Marxist infiltration, the act of dividing people against one another is a constant. Now I imagine the readers of this publication are a bit tired of liberals clamouring on about “division” in the Church and in society, as am I. However, there is a real division that is unhealthy for civil life, and it is seen in the most awful times in human history. When dangerous divisiveness reaches its climax, social life descends into a haze of “us versus them” where others are seen as mortal enemies for whatever reason is convenient. In the worst of times, this sort of thinking results in mass-murder and genocide, as it did in Rwanda in the early ‘90s.

Our situation is not as severe, but then again, all situations that eventually become so severe, were not so severe, until they were. I make no predictions about what might come, but I do know that the divisiveness as a result of Marxist disease that was released from the shores of Communist China, has created what seems like an irreparable rift in the realm of common life.

Those who have chosen to live as humans have always lived have become the mortal enemy of those who have come to embrace the virus with all their hearts, all their minds, and all their souls. In today’s political and sociological climate, you are seemingly either “with the virus” or “against the virus.” If you profess your love for the coronavirus, you will be embraced by a dystopian death-cult that has even more affection for rising PCR-cases than it does for righteous anger against rising sea-levels. If you are a COVID-heretic, you will find yourself at the mercy of an ad-hoc Inquisition that makes the idiotic stereotype peddled by the likes of Monty Python look like child’s play.

Whatever one may think about the virus, the thing itself is almost irrelevant. Now it might be that someone reading this has experienced suffering or the loss of a loved-one as a result of this particular contagion. I sympathize, as I would with any person who grieves due to suffering or the loss of anyone. But at the risk of sounding a bit callous, I will refrain from giving the virus more than its due. This is not because I reject the suffering that anyone has undertaken, but I believe the hyper-focus on a single issue has turned reasonable people into unreasonable people.

There are a million and one reasons why people have died since the fall of man, and there will continue to be a plethora of causes of death until the end of time. People are dying of cancer, of respiratory illnesses, of car-accidents, of heart-attacks, and everything else, and the coronavirus has not changed any of that. Personally, no matter what one may think about the severity of the virus, the more we consider its severity, and the more we try and figure out where it came from – or didn’t come from – then the more credence we give the thing that has ripped apart what little social fabric we had before this all began.

Another tenant of Marxist mania that is a constant at all times is a need to cause confusion through misinformation or disinformation. Think of the competing narratives about COVID, and how strongly they are all believed by so many. It is not possible that COVID is a plague and not a plague; the most contagious virus ever and not the most contagious virus ever; dangerous to children and not dangerous to children; etc.

Uncertainty spread amongst the masses is a sure way to cause continual friction against the competing groups that have been sufficiently divided. This is a Marxist’s dream.

So, what is the truth about the virus?

There are still a host of unanswered questions about COVID, and there are good reasons to believe a host of theories about the virus; and there is good evidence to suggest it is no-where near as serious as initially suggested. In fact, it would seem that the initial fearmongering about death-rate of coronavirus was based on what looks like fraudulent testimony. Czar Fauci seems to have conveniently misunderstood the placing of decimal points in fatality-rate analyses, and the terms “case” and “infection” became interchangeable; something that has had disastrous consequences for medical messaging. Historically, a “case” is someone who is sick enough with an “infection” to be treated by a medical professional due to severe symptoms. So, if one is a “case” they are also an “infection,” but one can be an “infection” without being a “case.”

Infections without symptoms are of little importance, as they do not normally spread illness. What a disaster it has been to parade case numbers (which are most often only infection numbers) as if they are a barometer of public health.

Who can forget the initial modeling out of the Imperial College London? The modeling that shut down the world was so wrong and unscientific that it is embarrassing that any person who can walk and chew gum simultaneously has ever believed it. It should be added that computer models are not magic, they cannot predict the future. All they can do is react to what the programmer has programmed them to react to. If the foundation of the modeling is off or biased, then the predictions will be as accurate – or probably less so – than a magic 8-ball.

The “lab theory” is more plausible with each day, even amongst the mainstream. There seems to be growing proof that what is called the “novel coronavirus” was in fact played around with as early as 2015 in China. Furthermore, it is now much more believable than a “conspiracy theory” to suggest that the original “super-spreader” event was the World Military Games, which took place in October 2019 in Wuhan, China.

You do not have to be an “expert” – oh how loathsome that word has become – to understand how quickly a contagion could jet around the entire world. With militaries from all over the planet flying in all directions and passing through numerous airports at the onset of the winter cold-flu season, it is reasonable to assume that COVID – whatever it is – would have been in every locale within a matter of days. Again, the World Military Games took place in October and the first lockdowns did not start until March of the following year.

Are we to believe that after six months, locking everyone in their homes had any positive effect on a virus that had enough time to spread to an arguably endemic level in most nations?

Now, taking all the aforementioned information into account – and this is barely the tip of the proverbial iceberg – we must call to mind one fundamental reality; China is a Communist nation with a government that has historically slaughtered its own citizens, and routinely arrests dissident political activists for disagreeing with the regime. If the Chinese government were a person, we would call that person a psychopath, a sociopath, or a mobster; should we believe the sociopath when he tells us something? Should we trust the information that we get from the psychopath? Should we take the mobster’s word at face value?

For all we know, we know nothing about anything that happens in China. Remember those videos of Chinese citizens collapsing in the streets from some strange illness, only to be quickly treated or removed by agents in HAZMAT suits? Do you think those were real? Do you think China tells us the truth? If you do, I believe I can direct you to a snake-oil salesmen, I promise he is an honest broker…

In addition, we are still waiting for definitive proof that the Sars-CoV-2 has been properly isolated in the way we would expect from a legitimate medical investigation. Those who cry “hoax” may not be as crazy as it seems. Even Archbishop Vigano mentioned the curious lack of isolation of the biological material needed for firm investigation of what do with the virus.

He questioned the production of the COVID vaccines themselves when he said: “And it needs to be explained how it is possible to create a vaccine, since — according to the statements of the US CDC (United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) — the virus has not yet been isolated.”

What antigen may be used, if the virus SARS-CoV-2 cannot be isolated and replicated?

And what reliability can the virus tests have, since the tests are calibrated to detect only on the generic “Coronavirus” in general?”

If we are to consider the word “hoax,” what comes to mind? Words like fraud, fake, planned, duped, and others seem appropriate. It is possible that a thing might exist, while at the same time the narrative around that thing might be a hoax.

It could be that the virus exists in some fashion, and that it was used for a “hoax” of epic proportions; namely the fraudulent utilization of a basic respiratory illness as a tool for Marxists to confuse the world into a continual panic that causes irreparable damage to society, thereby forcing the masses to rely more heavily on government.

We have not even scratched the surface on the vaccine, the massively dubious PCR rest, or the fact that public health agencies have admitted that someone who dies for any reason, including people who are shot in the head could count as a COVID death, as long as they test positive by the aforementioned faulty test.

By the way, traditional colds and flus can cause loss of taste and smell. So, it is entirely possible that if you lost your sense of smell – something seen as a sure fire sign of COVID – that you had a cold or a flu, like people have for virtually all of recorded history.

Oh, and the flu took a long-needed vacation last year, and it is possible to test positive for both flu and COVID at the same time. Now of course the “experts” want you to be doubly scared that you have flu and coronavirus, and they also want you to believe that your mask and hand sanitizer has stopped the flu in its tracks but has not stopped the dreaded coronavirus. You see, flu particles are very thoughtful, and they obey the moist cotton-rag you are required to wear over your mouth at work, but the COVID particles demonstrate no such decorum.

Remember, everything we know and do not know about the virus that may be or may not be, that may be serious or may not be serious, that might be novel or might not be novel, that might be from a lab or might not be from a lab… all hinges on the world trusting piece-meal intelligence that emanated from a government that cares nothing for truth or virtue and that operates on the diabolical principles of Karl Marx.

The only thing that is certain about COVID is that it – whatever it is or is not – has been used by China and other governments to spread the deadliest of viruses – Marxism.

Photo: Shanghai, China by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash

Kennedy Hall

Kennedy Hall is the author Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity (forthcoming from TAN) and Family Be Damned, a novel published by Our Lady of Victory Press. He is a writer Catholic Family News, LifeSiteNews and is the host of the Conservative talk-radio show, The Kennedy Profession on the Crusade Channel. He is married with four children and lives in Ontario, Canada. You can find his work at kennedyhall.ca.

