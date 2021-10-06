Dear Freedom Fighters

Babies from vaccinated parents are born with one eye, an animal tail, animal hair and multiple arms and legs.



This was revealed by the Turkish Welfare Party, along with a team of doctors and scientists. They showed photos of babies born from vaccinated parents.



Some babies have one eye and an animal tail.



Other babies are covered with animal hair and have an animal skin.



Other babies have multiple arms and legs.



Fatih Erbakan says:



‘This is not a vaccine, this is an experiment to change the genes of humanity.’



I have included this new information in the updated version of the Vaccine Death Report. Make sure to download it and share it with all your local officials, be it law enforcement, health care, education or politics.



You find all their contact information online. Do a quick search and help save humanity!



We have to show them what they are doing, by mandating these genetic experiments. Most of them are simply hypnotized and totally blind. Shock them wide awake, by sending them the Vaccine Death Report.



Also send them the page with the video and photos that shows the mutated babies. We have to wake the world up. If we don’t do it, who will? So rise up and do something!



Watch the video of the mutated babies here, download it, and share it wildly.



https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/disorders





Links Not Working?

If the links in this email don’t work, try this:

1) Select the link

2) Copy it

3) Open your internet browser

4) Paste the copied link in the address bar

5) Hit enter



THIS IS THE LINK YOU SHOULD COPY AND PASTE INTO YOUR BROWER:



