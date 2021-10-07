Hospital systems purge thousands of workers to engineer health care collapseThe purge of hospital workers with natural immunity is now under way, with The Epoch Times reporting that a large New York health care system has fired 1,400 employees for refusing to be injected with toxic spike protein nanoparticle bioweapons that are mislabeled “vaccines.”In Michigan, the Henry Ford hospital has seen the resignation of 400 employees who refuse to commit vaccine suicide, prompting the hospital CEO to grin and brag about how his workers are now “nearly 100 percent vaccinated.”As this “pandemic of the VACCINATED” accelerates into the Dark Winter of 2021 – 2022, the health care systems are purging the very health care workers who are going to remain living and capable of treating those injured by spike protein nanoparticles.The end goal is, of course, total collapse and the mass extermination of humanity to create a post-human world. It is now accelerating right before our eyes, with food shortages, energy scarcity, vaccine mandates, power grid failures and more.Listen to the full analysis in today’s feature podcast here.