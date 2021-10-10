Our mission at YAAS is to expose the inherent dangers of socialism– to change young minds by giving them the side of the story we can no longer trust legacy media to provide. Through our hard work and dedication, our team has amassed a following of hundreds of thousands of viewers across all our social media.

Dear Fellow Patriot,Identify the things you care about, then protect them.” Where do you draw the line?



America’s Attorney General Merrick Garland just mobilized the FBI to begin targeting concerned parents at school board meetings, claiming they are potentially violent domestic terrorists.



Let’s get this straight: The left indoctrinates and sexualizes our children in public school (government school). Blue states are now also supporting mandated vaccinations for children to attend school. And at the same time, they are making it as hard as possible in blue states to homeschool or seek other educational alternatives like charter or private schooling.

Parents are starting to activate, and what does our "federal" government do? Sends the FBI to intimidate us all from speaking out about what's happening to America's children.



The future is going to be rough: the federal regime in power will begin weaponizing law enforcement and their bureaucracy against parents who refuse to submit their children to this, just wait and see.



With that being understood, do you have a plan for what you’ll do? Where do you draw the line?



hope for your own sake, and for your family’s sake, that you all seriously consider detaching from our federal government. The two steps you should consider are:



1. Get your family to a deep red state with leaders and people who understand the federalist system and state/ local power. The state should also be able to end its financial dependency on the federal government.



2. Get your children out of government school. More to come on how this can be achieved. I hope I planted a little seed in your head for now.

We are used to being outnumbered, outspent, and outcast by media tyrants.





But there’s good news. We’ve got them outmaneuvered. We’re smarter with how, where, and on what we spend. Furthermore, we have one advantage that the anti-freedom factions simply don’t: our message is one of truth– and you cannot keep inquisitive, open minds from discovering the truth.

By now you’ve likely heard that roughly 60% of college students would choose socialism for the future of our country. But did you also know that around 70% of college students said they would not want to see their taxes rise? What this reveals is that the younger generation has some gross misunderstandings about what socialism really is and what it results in. And this is no accident. This is deliberate.



So often socialism is “taught” in such a way so as not to reveal its insidious nature… Students are not encouraged to confront the reality that it has been a catastrophic failure across human history. Conversely, no economic system has lifted more people out of poverty and so greatly expanded the average life expectancy than capitalism. If forced to compete in a free marketplace of ideas, the socialist argument would disintegrate against pressure and scrutiny from superior ideologies. That’s EXACTLY why the Left has embraced censorship and intimidation tactics. It is a desperate attempt to keep the truth from emerging.



They cannot beat our ideas in a fair fight, so they cheat. It’s as simple as that.



Our mission at YAAS is to expose the inherent dangers of socialism– to change young minds by giving them the side of the story we can no longer trust legacy media to provide. Through our hard work and dedication, our team has amassed a following of hundreds of thousands of viewers across all our social media. And we’re just getting started.



We aim to reach millions of young Americans and equip them with the facts they need to defeat the shoddy, emotional arguments we always see from the Left. But we can only realize this dream with help from supporters like YOU!



I am writing to you today to ask if you will please consider contributing $500, $200, $50, or whatever you can afford to Young Americans Against Socialism. Know that every single dollar goes a long way. Your generous contribution will empower us with the tools needed to expand our base and empower the next generation of leaders with knowledge.



If you can help with a donation, please click the button below.Let’s send an irrefutable message of strength to these dishonest media moguls! We don’t have to match them dollar-for-dollar to be effective. But our fight is happening right NOW and the Left is both organized and mobilized in their campaign to spread the tenets of socialism across every facet of American life. You can rest assured that they will not stand around waiting for our next move.



Every day, their stranglehold over the marketplace of ideas tightens. When we’re censored for sharing the truth, it’s not just an attack on us. It’s an attack on the foundation of our nation and the West.



Whether this is your first time donating, or you’ve already lent your time and treasure to the cause, there has never been a better time than right now to get involved in this fight. Can I count on you to stand with us now when we need it more than ever?



Thank you for your consideration. We are so grateful to have allies like you on our side.