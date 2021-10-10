Our mission at YAAS is to expose the inherent dangers of socialism– to change young minds by giving them the side of the story we can no longer trust legacy media to provide. Through our hard work and dedication, our team has amassed a following of hundreds of thousands of viewers across all our social media.

|Dear Fellow Patriot,Identify the things you care about, then protect them.” Where do you draw the line?
America’s Attorney General Merrick Garland just mobilized the FBI to begin targeting concerned parents at school board meetings, claiming they are potentially violent domestic terrorists.
Let’s get this straight: The left indoctrinates and sexualizes our children in public school (government school). Blue states are now also supporting mandated vaccinations for children to attend school. And at the same time, they are making it as hard as possible in blue states to homeschool or seek other educational alternatives like charter or private schooling.
DonateParents are starting to activate, and what does our “federal” government do? Sends the FBI to intimidate us all from speaking out about what’s happening to America’s children.
The future is going to be rough: the federal regime in power will begin weaponizing law enforcement and their bureaucracy against parents who refuse to submit their children to this, just wait and see.
With that being understood, do you have a plan for what you’ll do? Where do you draw the line?
hope for your own sake, and for your family’s sake, that you all seriously consider detaching from our federal government. The two steps you should consider are:
1. Get your family to a deep red state with leaders and people who understand the federalist system and state/ local power. The state should also be able to end its financial dependency on the federal government.
2. Get your children out of government school. More to come on how this can be achieved. I hope I planted a little seed in your head for now.Donate
We are used to being outnumbered, outspent, and outcast by media tyrants.
But there’s good news. We’ve got them outmaneuvered. We’re smarter with how, where, and on what we spend. Furthermore, we have one advantage that the anti-freedom factions simply don’t: our message is one of truth– and you cannot keep inquisitive, open minds from discovering the truth.
By now you’ve likely heard that roughly 60% of college students would choose socialism for the future of our country. But did you also know that around 70% of college students said they would not want to see their taxes rise? What this reveals is that the younger generation has some gross misunderstandings about what socialism really is and what it results in. And this is no accident. This is deliberate.
So often socialism is “taught” in such a way so as not to reveal its insidious nature… Students are not encouraged to confront the reality that it has been a catastrophic failure across human history. Conversely, no economic system has lifted more people out of poverty and so greatly expanded the average life expectancy than capitalism. If forced to compete in a free marketplace of ideas, the socialist argument would disintegrate against pressure and scrutiny from superior ideologies. That’s EXACTLY why the Left has embraced censorship and intimidation tactics. It is a desperate attempt to keep the truth from emerging.
They cannot beat our ideas in a fair fight, so they cheat. It’s as simple as that.
Our mission at YAAS is to expose the inherent dangers of socialism– to change young minds by giving them the side of the story we can no longer trust legacy media to provide. Through our hard work and dedication, our team has amassed a following of hundreds of thousands of viewers across all our social media. And we’re just getting started.
We aim to reach millions of young Americans and equip them with the facts they need to defeat the shoddy, emotional arguments we always see from the Left. But we can only realize this dream with help from supporters like YOU!
I am writing to you today to ask if you will please consider contributing $500, $200, $50, or whatever you can afford to Young Americans Against Socialism. Know that every single dollar goes a long way. Your generous contribution will empower us with the tools needed to expand our base and empower the next generation of leaders with knowledge.
If you can help with a donation, please click the button below.Let’s send an irrefutable message of strength to these dishonest media moguls! We don’t have to match them dollar-for-dollar to be effective. But our fight is happening right NOW and the Left is both organized and mobilized in their campaign to spread the tenets of socialism across every facet of American life. You can rest assured that they will not stand around waiting for our next move.
Every day, their stranglehold over the marketplace of ideas tightens. When we’re censored for sharing the truth, it’s not just an attack on us. It’s an attack on the foundation of our nation and the West.
Whether this is your first time donating, or you’ve already lent your time and treasure to the cause, there has never been a better time than right now to get involved in this fight. Can I count on you to stand with us now when we need it more than ever?
Thank you for your consideration. We are so grateful to have allies like you on our side.
-
Archives
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE ONE THING THAT IS NECESSARY
- SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES REJECT COVID RESTRICTIONS
- Our mission at YAAS is to expose the inherent dangers of socialism– to change young minds by giving them the side of the story we can no longer trust legacy media to provide. Through our hard work and dedication, our team has amassed a following of hundreds of thousands of viewers across all our social media.
- (no title)
- “[I]n an exhaustive and absolute way, the pope may not resign solely for reasons of age.”
Top Posts & Pages
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- ELECTION FRAUD IN ARIZONA VERIFIED BY AUDIT
- SEVERE BIRTH DEFECTS COULD RESULT FROM GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS
- The purpose of this report is to document how all over the world millions of people have died, and hundreds of millions of serious adverse events have occurred, after injections with the experimental mRNA gene therapy. We also reveal the real risk of an unprecedented genocide
- 2 ABOUT ME
- 'The Catholic faithful must open their homes to priests persecuted by the tyranny of the bishops allied to globalism, making them available for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. Gathered around these domestic altars, the refractory communities will thus be able to continue to render due worship to the Holy Trinity and to benefit from the spiritual assistance of their ministers. And may fraternal charity, nourished by the sharing of the one Faith and prayer, mark the beginning of a rebirth of the Holy Church, today obscured by mercenaries and traitors."
- ‘This is not a vaccine, this is an experiment to change the genes of humanity.’
- Things Are Coming to a Headby charliej37…
- THE ONE THING THAT IS NECESSARY
- VACCINES ARE NEITHER SAFE NOR EFFECTIVE
Top Clicks