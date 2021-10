SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES REJECT COVID RESTRICTIONS

SEARCH

“Covidism is a RELIGION” & Newsweek: “Sweden, Norway Lifting COVID Restrictions… ‘Sweden Status: FREE. Norway Status: FREE. Denmark Status: FREE. Scandinavia has become a Beacon of Freedom to the World'”

October 09, 2021

Does ANYONE at this point not understand that Covidism is a RELIGION??? Anyone? Bueller?

NEW – NY Governor Hochul proclaims, “The vaccine comes from God” and asks those present in the megachurch congregation, “I need you to be my apostles.”pic.twitter.com/naPWVWX0nk — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 27, 2021 – Ann Barnhardt

Newsweek reported “Sweden, Norway Lifting COVID Restrictions Spark Reactions as Pundits Want End to Mandates”:

The decision by Sweden, Norway, and Denmark to lift COVID-related restrictions has gained mixed reactions on social media amid a push to end vaccine and mask mandates in the U.S.

The move to scrap out COVID-related restrictions in all three countries prompted some criticism against the measures in the U.S.

[… ]

In an op-ed for The Washington Times Johnson said: “The advent of vaccine mandates is exacerbating social divisions and will only increase the pandemic harms.”

“We are relentlessly told by the COVID-19 gods—federal agencies, mainstream media, and social media—that they alone represent science, and any other interpretation of data or opinion is labeled dangerous misinformation,” he said. “This attitude contradicts what we’ve generally been told regarding any serious medical diagnosis: ‘Always try to get a second or even third opinion.'”

Sweden status: FREE.

Norway status: FREE.

Denmark status: FREE.

Scandinavia has become a beacon of freedom to the world🇸🇪🇳🇴🇩🇰

Sweden was the latest to join the list of countries removing COVID-related restrictions. On Wednesday, the country lifted its remaining pandemic restrictions, including capacity limits at gatherings and events, according to Euronews. Recommendations to work from home were also scrapped.

Meanwhile, Norway on Saturday began moving to “normal everyday life” but with increased emergency preparedness, the Norwegian government said. The country lifted all its domestic restrictions except for requiring people to self-quarantine in case they have COVID symptoms.[https://www.newsweek.com/sweden-norway-lifting-covid-restrictions-spark-reactions-pundits-want-end-mandates-1634916]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.