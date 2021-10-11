Hospital systems PURGE thousands of workers to engineer health care COLLAPSE just as the Dark Winter die-off accelerates

Wednesday, October 06, 2021 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) The purge of hospital workers with natural immunity is now under way, with The Epoch Times reporting that a large New York health care system has fired 1,400 employees for refusing to be injected with toxic spike protein nanoparticle bioweapons that are mislabeled “vaccines.”

In Michigan, the Henry Ford hospital has seen the resignation of 400 employees who refuse to commit vaccine suicide, prompting the hospital CEO to grin and brag about how his workers are now “nearly 100% vaccinated.”

The Vermont Daily Chronicle reveals that 76% of covid deaths are now occurring among vaccinated individuals. As more time goes by, this number will of course increase, given that Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) worsens health outcomes in vaccinated individuals over time. This fact was recently revealed in a DoD / JAIC / Project Salus document first publicized by attorney Thomas Renz and covered in this bombshell interview:

Brighteon.com/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/c3c52dd7-7db9-4e1c-b386-58b9a6c97f5b

Booster shots – really full doses of spike protein – are sharply increasing deaths

In Israel, where vaccine obedience has reached nearly 88%, deaths began skyrocketing the very day the “booster shots” were launched. As this shows, the vaccine is the pandemic because it keeps the spike protein circulating and spreading, causing more covid “cases” to be diagnosed, since the fraudulent PCR tests merely confirm the existence of spike protein fragments. See this graphic via CitizenFreePress.com:

As Children’s Health Defense recently documented, the covid “breakthrough rate” among vaccinated people was a shocking 96.2% in a carefully studied hospital scenario. Despite nearly everyone being fully vaccinated and dressed up with gloves, gowns and PPE, covid spread throughout the hospital and infected dozens. Five of those who were vaccinated died, while the unvaccinated suffered minor symptoms and quickly recovered.

“The vaccine was virtually useless in preventing transmission,” noted Brian Hooker in analyzing the published study.

MILLIONS of Americans will be injured or killed by covid vaccines over the next six months

PREDICTION: Over the next six months, we are going to witness literally millions of Americans hospitalized, injured or killed by covid vaccines, even though all such injuries and deaths will of course be blamed on something else.

As this “pandemic of the VACCINATED” accelerates into the Dark Winter of 2021 – 2022, the health care systems are purging the very health care workers who are going to remain living and capable of treating those injured by spike protein nanoparticles. It is natural immunity that provides the best protection, as even Pfizer’s own scientists readily admit on camera (Project Veritas).

Many of the injured and killed will be health care workers themselves, as hospitals and health care systems are coercing their own workers into near-100% compliance with vaccine mandates.

Yet as Jon Rappaport has detailed on NoMoreFakeNews.com, there is no federal mandate to force private companies to push vaccine mandates on their workers. It doesn’t exist, and the whole “mandate” from Biden appears to be nothing more than an elaborate bluff to try to terrorize private companies into pushing vaccine mandates backed by nothing but smoke and mirrors.

There is no vaccine “mandate” in America that carries the force of law. In fact, state legislators have repeatedly shot down proposed new laws mandating vaccine compliance. The only “mandates” in America are made-up Executive Orders by a fake occupier-in-chief Joe Biden who wasn’t even elected. His EOs carry no force of law whatsoever. Just like every other tyranny the Democrats push, it’s all being done via psychological terrorism, color of law and pure bluster.

(The private companies pushing vaccine mandates are going to be hit with a tidal wave of class action lawsuits from their own (injured) employees, by the way.)

It was all planned: Meet “Kovid” the runway model wearing a mask in EARLY 2019

In case you’re wondering whether this plandemic was really engineered from the very start, a video clip from a “Project Runway” episode that reportedly aired in April of 2019 shows a model named “Kovid” who was wearing a mask. Notably, no one else in the video is wearing a mask.

You can watch the short clip here:

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/94d767ee-b0e3-41bc-a9c2-5603133557e7

Folks, you are living in an artificial reality. It’s all a movie being played out in front of your very eyes… and “covid” is nothing more than the common flu virus. What’s real, however, is the spike protein bioweapon which has been aerosolized and dropped on cities in addition to being used in all the covid vaccines.

The engineered collapse will now accelerate into 2022

As we have exhaustively covered in numerous podcasts at the HR Report channel on Brighteon.com, the “Dark Winter” collapse of human civilization is now being rolled out and will consist of engineered events that we’re already beginning to see:

Extreme food shortages, price inflation and empty shelves

Energy shortages (now appearing across Europe and China), power grid outages and energy price instability

Currency crisis events involving debt ceilings, money printing and “debt bomb” repercussions

Financial collapse spreading throughout China (Evergrande, already spreading) and the world

Health care collapse due to the mass firing of workers with natural immunity

A gutting of police and first responders in order to thrust cities into mass chaos

Extreme risk of international warfare involving China, which is posturing to go to war with Taiwan, Australia, Japan, India and the United States (all at once).

The outcome that’s desired by the globalists who are engineering these events is quite clear:

Mass starvation leading to an accelerating die-off of humanity

Global failures of health care systems in order to accelerate deaths from lack of basic medical care

A collapse in fertility due to spike protein attacks on pregnant women (via vaccinations)

Mass impoverishment and homelessness, followed by a global real estate collapse

Mass arrests and executions of vaccine dissenters by labeling them as “positive” for measles, then kidnapping them at gunpoint and taking them to CDC death camps which are located all across the USA. (See the CDC map, below)

At some point, an engineered takedown of the dollar, via the “global reset” strategy which is really planetary-scale looting of the productive members of society

The consolidation of all power into the hands of the global elite, including political power, speech controls, mobility, health care, finance, technology, intellectual property, etc.

The rolling out of a centrally controlled cryptocurrency system to replace the failed dollar, allowing globalists to spy on all financial transactions in real time. (Bitcoin was always about prepping the population for a police state electronic monetary system.)

The replacement of human beings with robotic automation systems to handle all the labor tasks previously carried out by humans (i.e. agriculture, transportation, warehouse workers, health care, etc.)

See the CDC’s current map of CDC quarantine and isolation camps across America. Sourced via this page at CDC.gov. Read the CDC’s “shielding approach” death camp planning document at this link via CDC.gov. In this document, the CDC promises to meet “minimum humanitarian standards” for their camp prisoners.

The bottom line? This Winter is the “Final Solution” against humanity. By the spring of 2022, likely tens of millions of people (if not far more) will have been exterminated around the world via the methods mentioned here. But this extermination effort will continue for as long as they get away with it. At some point, humanity must either rise up against this genocidal tyranny or be destroyed by it.

The engineered collapse of the medical system is just one small part in the overall global depopulation plan to transform planet Earth for a post-human future. Only the most prepared and well-informed will survive what is coming.

Find full details in today’s info-packed Situation Update podcast:

Brighteon.com/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/c7ac26aa-25aa-4324-b799-be3e23833e47

See more podcasts and interviews each day at:

