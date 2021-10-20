THE HORROR! THE HORROR! THE HORROR!

SHOCKING: Dr. Carrie Madej Releases FIRST LOOK at Pfizer Vial Contents

Stew Peters Show Published October 20, 2021 16,926 ViewsSUBSCRIBE242KSHARE

Rumble — EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS AND IMAGES: Dr. Carrie Madej joined “The Stew Peters Show” with images that should shock the entire world, and should immediately be investigated by lawmakers. The shots need to be stopped, IMMEDIATELY! Call your elected representative, email them these images and DO NOT STOP until we get ACTION!

1513 rumblesEMBEDhttps://lockerdome.com/lad/14415850597733734?pubid=ld-7488-1718&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frumble.com&rid=&width=822

https://rumble.com/vnzy9f-shocking-dr.-carrie-madej-releases-first-look-at-pfizer-vial-contents.html

Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium

Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters

See all of Stew’s content at https://StewPeters.TV

Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows

Check out Stew’s store: http://StewPeters.shop

Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads