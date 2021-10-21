THE COMMON FLU IS NO MORE!!! FROM NOW ON WE WILL ONLY HAVE COVID AS THE CAUSE OF HUMAN DEATH. THE REASON: GOVERNMENT CANNOT IMPOSE CONTROLS ON THE POPULATION BECAUSE OF THE FLU BUT IN THE CASE OF COVID THERE IS NO LIMIT ON GOVERNMENT CONTROL OF POPULATION

SEARCH

“Was Colin Powell’s Death caused by COVID or with COVID” or by the Vaccine or with the Vaccine? & why did the COVID Religion Daily Mail ask “Has Covid Killed Off the Flu?”

October 21, 2021

Why did the CDC suddenly change the way deaths from COVID were counted in March 2020 since it wasn’t based on science? Deaths from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and many other diseases were not attributed to the seasonal flu or another virus so why this time? -The American Thinker

Last year, the liberal Daily Mail was confused. It seems to not have a clue why the flu has miraculously almost disappeared since the COVID showed up. It’s headline reads:

“Has Covid killed off the flu? Experts pose the intriguing question as influenza cases nosedive by 98% across the globe” [https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8875201/Has-Covid-killed-flu.html]

It appears that the Daily Mail hasn’t heard of the Eleventh Commandment of the COVID religion: “Thou shalt rename the flu the COVID 19.”

Below are all the Eleven Commandments:

The Eleven Commandments of the COVID Religion

1. I am the illness almighty, thou shalt not have not have any illness unless it’s me.



2. Thou shalt not take the name of the illness almighty in vain by claiming anyone dies of any other illness.



3. Remember to keep unholy the Sabbath day because of the Sacred Social Distancing even though thou shalt set it aside for the sake of the Sacred Abortion or for the sake of paying at the Sacred Big Corporation store cash register.



4. Honor thy Sacred Government’s Lockdown by banning of the Mass and all Christian religious services.



5. Thou shalt not be killed unless it is added to the Sacred Government Coronavirus Death Toll.



6. Thou shalt not commit adding to the death tolls of other illnesses for all deaths shalt only be added to the coronavirus death toll.



7. Thou shalt not steal numbers from the illness almighty sacred death toll even if they die from other illnesses.



8. Thou shalt not bear true witness against the illness almighty.



9. Thou shalt cover-up any deaths that are not attributed to the illness almighty.



10. Thou shalt cover-up that almost no one knows of a neighbor who has died of coronavirus unless they were already sickly and old.

11. Thou shalt rename the flu the COVID 19.

Yesterday, the American Thinker reported that “As soon as it was learned that fully vaccinated Colin Powell died of COVID complications, the ‘experts’ came out to tell the public that the vaccine did not fail”:

As soon as it was learned that fully vaccinated Colin Powell died of COVID complications, the “experts” came out to tell the public that the vaccine did not fail. They said Powell died from other diseases rather than COVID itself. His final illness, nevertheless, was characterized as “complications” from COVID.[https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/10/was_colin_powells_death_caused_by_covid_or_with_covid.html]

But, when the COVID came out last year, the ‘experts’ came out to tell the public that people who died with the COVID were killed by the COVID no matter what unlike the new Colin Powell situation where there must be no deaths attributed to the vaccine as the American Thinker explained in the article:

Now, one line of thought is that the vaccines are useless, given that they didn’t protect Powell. But it’s doubtful that any of these experts really know what did Powell in.

It could just as easily be that Powell died of other causes even as he had COVID, but now his death is called a COVID death when in reality, it was a cancer death. I’m going to pursue this latter line of thought.

When are Dr. Anthony Fauci, the CDC, the NIH, and other “experts” going to tell the public the truth about how many people died from other causes that were instead attributed to COVID? That’s been an issue for a while.

Why did the CDC suddenly change the way deaths from COVID were counted in March 2020 since it wasn’t based on science? Deaths from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and many other diseases were not attributed to the seasonal flu or another virus so why this time?The doctors and hospitals were told to count deaths as caused by COVID if the people had tested positive for COVID or even if they assumed they had COVID.

Was it to intentionally goose the death numbers to scare the public into willing submission to all the dictatorial edicts?

The higher the deaths, the easier it has been to get the public to submit to lockdowns and destroy businesses. [https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/10/was_colin_powells_death_caused_by_covid_or_with_covid.html]

What happened appears to be that we live in a George Orwell world where “The lie becomes the truth.”

Why has the flu disappeared?

Renowned statistician and humorist Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science, demonstrates that the “[f]lu has disappeared”:

Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker. Flu has disappeared. It’s a miracle!

Or those (or many) with flu are testing positive for the doom, and flu is forgotten.

Remember when numbers go up on the doom, as they will in the late fall and winter, when we all go into our voluntary lockdowns due to the cold—the best way to spread the bugs—that flu will at least sometimes be mistaken for the doom to keep the panic going.

See also below about the percent dead by flu+pneumonia every week.[https://wmbriggs.com/post/33026/]

Back in March, epidemiological expert Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg brought forward the scientific evidence that the PCR test used to verify Coronavirus could be flawed and even possibly dubious in results which basically could falsely be claiming a virus is Coronavirus when it’s another virus.

(Modern Ghana, “The curse of the PCR method- comments on the COVID-19 criticism by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, MD,”M 23, 2020)

It appears that Dr. Wodarg was proven right. The Coronavirus PCR tests that were quickly accepted by the apparent Communist Chinese operative World Health Organization (WHO) which caused the supposed panicked urgency by giving not only possibly false positives, but wrongly identifying flu-like symptoms as COVID-19.

In March, 2020, in Germany there was real debate between pulmonologist specialist Dr. Wodarg and the website which is called Mimikana.



The website presents Dr. Wodarg’s position as the Coronavirus “is not statistically as exceptional as it is presented: Without tests, nobody would notice that SARS-CoV-2 existed at all… In fact, we don’t see an increase at this point – in Europe!”



Mimikana admits this is apparently true, but says the “real comparison, we have to use are the mortality rates in China” which are apparently approximately 6 times higher than normal according to the chart they presented.

(Mimikana, “Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg is an internist and pulmonologist, that is, a specialist. However, his statements cause discussion.,” March 17, 2020)



The website article is an attempt to refute Wodarg’s position and ends with the conclusion that:



“The claim that the current quarantine measures are nonsensical and exaggerated cannot be confirmed… other experts show quite clearly that it is dangerous to underestimate SARS- CoV- 2.”



“Apart from that, there is another danger… that of mutation! The more a virus spreads, the greater the likelihood that it will mutate.”



The last sentence made me laugh because even I know that all viruses mutate. That’s what they do.



Live Science said:



The new coronavirus, like all other viruses, mutate, or undergoes small changes in its genome. A recently published study suggests… [it] had already mutated into one more or one less aggressive strain. But experts aren’t convinced.”



“… Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist… the authors’ conclusions are ‘pure speculation.'”

(Live Science, “How fast can the coronavirus mutate?,” March 6, 2020, 11 days ago)

