In the Alice in Wonderland world we now live in, our government deceives the public about the law’s true intent – to limit the liability of Big Pharm and the federal government  in lawsuit claims  against dangerous, experimental vaccines…

In Dr. Judy Mikovit’s trilogy of books on the near total corruption of public health science and research, she reminds the American people that the interlocking compacts between Big Pharma and federal public health institutions have led to egregious conflicts of interest culminating in the Reagan era “National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986”. Note the Alice in Wonderland title intended to deceive the public about the law’s true intent – to limit the liability of Big Pharm and the federal government in lawsuit claims against dangerous, experimental vaccines… giving the illusion that the federal government was aggressively looking out for the public health interest of the American people. It did the opposite.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was already the head of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, hired in 1984, during the outbreak of HIV, touted as health expert advisor to seven presidents. Evén then he was corrupt, looking out for not only his ambitious interests but protecting the interests of Big Pharma, truly a criminal den of thieves.

While we’re on the subject of Fauci … in Dr. Richard Fleming’s recent published book, “Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon?”, he provides evidence that Fauci, HHS, AND NIH approved federal grant funding of gain of function research as early as the mid-1980s on recombinant genetic engineering creating coronaviruses, collecting and combining chimeric, human and animal nucleic acids, at the RNA and DNA level for vaccines to treat HIV (unsuccessfully), later SARS-CoV-1 AND SARS-CoV-2!

Watch out for names of these genocidal Frankensteinian maniacs, Dr. Ralph Baric, of the U. of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who applied and received numerous patents for the development of these chimeric recombinant coronaviruses and Dr. Shi Zhengli-Li of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, her gain of function work on coronaviruses funded by the Chinese govt., altering spike proteins in coronaviruses.

Another name to watch out for is Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance who, according to Dr. Fleming, in 2015 funded along with the NIH, both Baric’s and Zheng-Li’s research successfully creating a chimeric virus “expressing the spike of bat coronavirus … in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone.” According to Baric, “This virus is highly pathogenic…” (p. 21, “Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon?”)

The Fleming book is full of hard evidence from public records on patents and funding sources heavily documented, that the latest coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, a dangerous and highly contagious virus, mostly a remanufactured version of SARS-CoV-1, is man-made, not natural. This is not fictional, deranged conspiracy theory nonsense. Documented, forensic evidence proves it.

Its time for all humanity to realize we must hear and see the truth that sets us free (Jn. 8:31) from the tyranny of vaccine mandates, the widespread corruption of science and governmental oversight over public health, and the prevailing culture of fear. Thank God for scientists like Dr. Judy Mikovits, Fr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Richard Fleming and a growing cohort of allies who will not be silenced, courageous voices in the U.S. and abroad exposing the truth.



Phil Sevilla