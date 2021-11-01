LAW REQUIRES MANY CATEGORIES OF PERSONS TO SUBMIT TO MEDICAL EXAMINATION TO DETERMINE WHETHER OR NOT THEY ARE FIT TO HOLD PUBLIC OFFICE OR RESPONSIBILITIES, SURELY JOSEPH BIDEN IS NOT EXEMPT FROM SUCH LAW IN VIEW OF THE FACT THAT HE HAS THE BUTTON THAT CAN LAUNCH THE MISSILES OF World War III.

SEARCH

Renowned Dr. Vliet: “Prisoners in America’s Jails do Have More Rights right now than COVID Patients in America’s hospitals” & why are Biden-like Politicians such as Pelosi “Exempt” from releasing “their Medical Records and Disclos[ing] any Medical or Mental Conditions”?

November 01, 2021

Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient Elizabeth Lee Vliet, M.D.,is the past Director of the Association of American Physicians.

The member of the International Society for The Study of the Aging Male [such as Joe Biden], Dr. Vliet, told The Epoch Times “Prisoners in America’s jails do have more rights right now than COVID patients in America’s hospitals—it’s unheard of”:

Recordings Reveal Lockstep COVID-19 Protocols, Patient Isolation by Hospitals

Attorneys, medical doctors, and family members of COVID-19 victims have described and offered recordings of what the Truth for Health Foundation calls “horrific hospital violations of human rights,” including denial of intravenous fluids to patients, denial of access to patients by families, attorneys, and others, and the imposition of remdesivir on patients despite risks of kidney and liver damage from that drug and the availability of possibly safer alternatives, such as ivermectin.

“Prisoners in America’s jails do have more rights right now than COVID patients in America’s hospitals—it’s unheard of,” Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, president and chief executive of the foundation, said at an Oct. 27 press conference that she moderated. According to its website, the mission of the physician-founded charity foundation is “to provide truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information and cutting-edge updates on prevention and treatment of common medical conditions, including COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, that affect health, quality of life, and longevity.”[https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/recordings-reveal-lockstep-covid-19-protocols-patient-isolation-by-hospitals_4073286.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-11-01&mktids=ddc736e6695fdd3d131bd248f9e6ad5d&est=Q8ovCatMMT%2FwErm3otpWKiMFmuLlVnbgvNBPLMalIbsl8jUd7Iq9qPWXdwsY]

Moreover, in 2017, Dr. Vliet for the The Trail Lawyer Magazine website appeared to explain why the establishment Never Trump politicians such as Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, RINO’s like John McCain and others may be allowing the those interests which control them to bring about the“horrific hospital violations of human rights” mentioned above and many others.

It may be because they are mentally impaired as Biden appears to be:

These questions became even more relevant with the recent revelation that Grubbs Pharmacy on Capitol Hill delivers prescriptions almost daily to members of Congress and their staff, some of which are medicines for serious illnesses like Alzheimer’s dementia. In fact, the pharmacist who handles these prescriptions for Congress and the elite on Capitol Hill is quoted in the article saying he finds it “troubling” that the public does not know who is suffering from such diseases that affect brain function, memory, judgment, and ability to think and analyze complex information.

In several recent media interviews, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi demonstrated facial tics, long pauses as she searched for words, stumbling over the pronunciation of simple words, and difficulty remembering basic information, dates, names, and even who is President.

Democrat presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton displayed facial tics, speech pauses, difficulty standing, and difficulty recalling words during the 2016 campaign. Yet the public was only told she had “pneumonia.” These observations are not typical of pneumonia and suggest a more serious neurological problem.

Senator John McCain disclosed he has a serious brain cancer, but has remained in office casting critical votes that affect all Americans, although this type of cancer can impair thinking and judgment and cause behavior changes.

President Trump has not exhibited any of the behaviors described above to suggest a medical or mental problem affecting performance. His speech is fluid, articulate, and does not show the pauses and loss of common words that are easily observable with Pelosi, Clinton, or McCain.

The public is already aware of a marked double standard for members of Congress and political elites with regard to offenses that would lead to jail or major financial or other penalties for the average consumer and voter. Some recent examples include insider trading, failing to disclose contributions properly, failing to pay taxes, failing to disclose foreign investments, and a host of other offenses leading to politicians’ personal financial gain.

But what has not been discussed in the public debate or media is the even more serious issue of politicians’ failure to disclose to voters any physical or mental impairment and failure that may affect their ability to perform the job they are paid to do in representing us.

Compare politicians’ lack of transparency regarding serious medical illnesses or drug or alcohol abuse with what we see in other professions:

• Physicians are required, as a condition of their license to practice medicine, to disclose any mental or physical impairment, condition or disability that may affect their ability to carry out their duties to patients, including any substance abuse. They are also required to disclose any arrests (for anything other than minor traffic violation, such as speeding). Failure to disclose this information on a license application or renewal is terms for sanctions that can include loss of license to practice medicine, or inability to obtain hospital privileges in all 50 states.

• Airline pilots have similar requirements for an annual physical and mental exam, regular performance evaluations in the cockpit with instructors evaluating in-flight performance on required “check rides.” Airline pilots also have random drug screening

• Commercial truck drivers have requirements for random drug screens and physical and psychological exams as part of their commercial drivers license renewal.

• Law enforcement officers also face random drug screening, and are subject to internal affairs investigations if they display behavior that is unprofessional, or show physical impairments that may affect job performance.

Why are members of Congress, the Judiciary, and the Executive Branch of government exempted from similar requirements when they are making decisions that affect the lives of millions of Americans?

As a prescription for what is making Washington toxic and dysfunctional, this physician suggests requiring all politicians holding or running for office to release their medical records and disclose any medical or mental conditions for which they are being treated with prescription medications.

Would YOU want a pilot for your flight to show the problems exhibited by Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton or John McCain [or Joe Biden]? Would YOU want your doctor displaying such incoherence and memory loss during your exam? [https://thetriallawyermagazine.com/2017/11/politicians-fitness-for-office-transparency-needed/]

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

