If someone believes the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are divinely inspired documents, that proves they are “Christian” nationalists. However, tagging such people with this term can, according to context, be simply irresponsible. Indeed, it evinces an animus.

Pew Religion Survey Is Skewed
November 1, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on a new Pew Research survey on religion:
The validity of a survey often turns on the precise wording of questions. Indeed, it is possible to construct two different sets of questions for the same respondents on the same subject and generate two different outcomes.
For instance, if the goal is to show how tolerant liberals are of diversity in education, it makes sense to ask questions about the demographic makeup of the faculty. If the goal is to show how intolerant liberals are of diversity in education, it makes sense to ask questions about the ideological makeup of the faculty.
An honest survey would include both sets of questions, then asking, which should matter more in higher education—the demographic or ideological diversity of the faculty?
The Pew survey recently released, “In U.S., Far More Support Than Oppose Separation of Church and State,” is skewed to make liberals look more tolerant than conservatives.
For example, respondents were asked to choose between the following: “Cities and towns in the U.S. should be allowed to place religious symbols on public property OR Cities and towns in the U.S. should keep religious symbols off public property.”
The questions are disingenuous. It is illegal for cities or towns to place religious symbols on some public property venues, but not others, and it matters whether the municipality owns the symbols or whether some religious entity does. It may also matter whether the religious symbols have to be surrounded by secular symbols.
For instance, if the site of the religious symbol is near the seat of government, such as inside or outside city hall, they can only be erected if adorned by secular symbols. Why? Because otherwise the average person could conclude that the government is endorsing religion. If, however, the site is a public forum—a place like a city park where freedom of speech is open to everyone—then no secular symbols need to be placed near the religious ones.
In other words, by asking whether a government agency can place religious symbols on public property, the question is skewed against doing so (even so, 39% said yes and 35% said no). It would have been more enlightening to ask whether private citizens should be allowed to place religious symbols on public property, especially in venues that are open to everyone.
Similarly, respondents were asked if teachers in public schools should be allowed to lead students in Christian prayers. This is a seriously skewed question.
By law, teachers cannot lead students in prayer, but it is legal for students to lead other students in prayer on school grounds. That, of course, was not what was asked. Also, there was no need to inject Christianity into the debate. Respondents could have been asked if they think teachers should allow students to open the day with a prayer (of their choosing). But that would get in the way of the narrative.
As always, Democrats, Jews and those with no religious affiliation are the least likely to support the public expression of religion (atheists are the most hostile); Republicans and Christians are the most likely. The survey authors, of course, do not use terms such as “the public expression of religion”; they prefer phrases such as “separation of church and state.”
The term “separation of church and state” is itself in need of explaining. Religious bodies are given federal funds to run their charities. Is that a violation of church and state lines, and should that be illegal?
Pew says it is grateful to Andrew L. Whitehead and Samuel L. Perry, authors of “Taking America Back to God: Christian Nationalism in the United States,” for their input. It certainly shows.
I wrote about their book in the October issue of Catalyst, our monthly journal. I have something in common with these men: I, too, am a sociologist. However, we see the world through an entirely different lens.
To cite one example, they argue that if someone believes the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are divinely inspired documents, that proves they are Christian nationalists. Tagging such people with this pernicious term is simply irresponsible. Indeed, it evinces an animus.
Pew has done very fine work, overall. This survey is not among its best.
-
Archives
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- IT HAS BEEN AS PLAIN TO ME, AND MANY OTHERS WHO HAVE SUDIED LATIN, THAT THE RENUNCIATION OF THE PAPACY BY Pope Benedict WAS FLAWED AND THEREFORE WAS INVALID!
- MISTAKEN CHARITY/INHUMANE CHARITY
- BRAVO Archbishop Vigano
- HOW CAN VACINE MANDATES BE LEGAL OR MORAL???????????????????????????????????????
- Apostolate of Suffering: “For Love of Jesus, I Beg you who are in Anguish of Soul to Offer your Family Troubles, your Sorrows and Mental Anguish as a Missionary Apostolate. Give them all to Him”
Top Posts & Pages
- THE SHEPHERDS MAY BE SILENT BUT THE SHEEP MUST FIND THEIR VOICE AND PROTEST
- CHRIST COULD NOT HAVE BEEN PLACED IN A VESSEL OF SIN
- Letter #136, 2021, Wed, Oct 27: Archbishop Viganò's Open Letter to Archbishop Gomez Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
- THERE ARE NO GOOD LIES, THERE MAY BE "WHITE LIES" BUT THE MAJORITY OF LIES ARE DAMN LIES!!!
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- ARCHBISHOP VIGANO SPEAKS AGAINST THE "GREEN PASS"
- IT HAS BEEN AS PLAIN TO ME, AND MANY OTHERS WHO HAVE SUDIED LATIN, THAT THE RENUNCIATION OF THE PAPACY BY Pope Benedict WAS FLAWED AND THEREFORE WAS INVALID!
- 2 ABOUT ME
- HOW CAN VACINE MANDATES BE LEGAL OR MORAL???????????????????????????????????????
- THERE IS NO DOUBT BUT THAT THE APOSTOLIC CONSTITUTION Universi Dominici Gregis PUBLISHED BY SAINT POPE John Paul II GOVERNED EVERYTHING PERTAINING TO THE ELECTION OF THE SUCCESSOR OF SAINT POPE John Paul II AND THAT JORGE BERGOLIO WAS NOT AND IS NOT THE LEGITIMATE SUCCESSOR OF SAINT POPE John Paul II.
Top Clicks