BIDEN IS NOW PLANNING TO GIVE $450.000 IN TAXPAYER DOLLAS TO INDIVIDUAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO GOT CAUGHT BREAKING INTO OUR COUNTRY

Fellow patriot, 

Biden is now planning to give $450,000 in taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants who got caught breaking our nation’s immigration and border laws. 

His plan could total $1 billion in free money paid for by your taxes! 

My wife is a LEGAL immigrant who escaped war-torn Lebanon to seek a better life in America. Because she respects and obeys the law, she had to wait 16 years to be granted legal status as an American citizen! 

Yet, those who break our immigration laws are rewarded? 

Biden’s plan is an insult to our nation’s laws, to hard-working taxpayers, and to legal immigrants like my wife who patiently wait their turn and suffer through our broken immigration system to realize the American Dream. 

I’m Shawn Collins – a black conservative Republican, Afghanistan combat veteran, and active Navy reservist – and I’m running for Congress because we have a lack of leadership in America, and its time someone does something about it. 

Will you join me in fighting back against this failed agenda and restore real leadership in America by backing my campaign with a contribution today? 

Not only is Biden rewarding those who cross our borders illegally, but he’s refusing to secure the border and is responsible for the humanitarian and national security crisis this has caused. 

After Biden botched the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban in control and in possession of our supplies and weaponry, America became far less safe. 

An insecure border means anyone could cross unimpeded and unnoticed… and YES, that includes Taliban terrorists. 

As long as our borders are not secure, Americans are not safe and taxpayer dollars will continue to be spent on those who break our laws. 

I need your help to fight for a secure border, a safe America, the enforcement of our nation’s laws, and responsible & accountable use of taxpayer dollars. 

Will you become a backer of my campaign for Congress with a supportive contribution of $10, $50, $100 or another amount today and help me restore leadership in America? 

Thanks, 
Shawn Collins 
Shawn Collins 
U.S. Navy veteran 
Republican for Congress 

