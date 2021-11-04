SEARCH

A Renowned Statistician & A Pro-Vaxxer: “There has been No Real-World Evidence yet that Warrants making Vaccines Mandatory,” but it can “have Catastrophic Consequences” on New York soon to be called “the Big Stinky”

November 02, 2021

Renowned statistician Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science, reported “There has been no real-world evidence yet that warrants making vaccines mandatory”:

THE PURGES BEGIN

Caught COVID from a masked vaccinated patient. Aches and chills began 14 days ago, followed by fatigue. I’m fine now. All my kids have now had it. None had symptoms >48 hours. Just found out I’ll be terminated from my job if I’m not vaxxed by Dec 15

— Andrew Boyd, MD (@_Andy_Boyd_) October 31, 2021

See the whole thread. Doc with natural acquired immunity after catching coronadoom from masked vaccinated patient. He will be fired because he, the doctor, didn’t get vaccinated.

Why?

Well, ask Experts.

They have decreed that even thinking about natural acquired immunity is forbidden. Thus are decades and decades of medicine tossed into the flames to assuage fears of the easily addled, who are everywhere in charge.

This doctor is one of many. It may be happening to you. It is happening to my family. It is happening everywhere. They are trying to starve us out, force us to obey.

Because Experts.

Don’t believe that? Read on…

… And now for the real bad news for the fire ’em crowd:

SAR among household contacts exposed to fully vaccinated index cases was similar to household contacts exposed to unvaccinated index cases (25% [95% CI 15–35] for vaccinated vs 23% [15–31] for unvaccinated). 12 (39%) of 31 infections in fully vaccinated household contacts arose from fully vaccinated epidemiologically linked index cases, further confirmed by genomic and virological analysis in three index case–contact pairs.

Ouchie Fauchi!

The vaccine, it does nothing. Or nothing much. As predicted.

Oh, some are trying to make juice with this amazing discovery:

Fully vaccinated individuals with delta variant infection had a faster (posterior probability >0.84) mean rate of viral load decline (0.95 log10 copies per mL per day) than did unvaccinated individuals with pre-alpha (0.69), alpha (0.82), or delta (0.79) variant infections.

Aside: I loudly applaud their use of putting the model in predictive form. I mean it.

Direct: Go on and celebrate this trivial, trivial, mild difference in clearance rates, which has a conditional chance of 84% of being real. Go on!

There has been no real-world evidence yet that warrants making vaccines mandatory.

WANT MORE PROOF?

Our friend Eugyppius discusses the real effects of the virus, including another Lancet paper “Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccination Against Risk of Symptomatic Infection, Hospitalization, and Death Up to 9 Months: A Swedish Total-Population Cohort Study“.

Here’s the main story:

Not only does the vax efficacy decrease over time, as predicted, but it appears to cause harm. As is not unexpected. It is designed to cause harm, as all vaccines are. The hope was the harm would be short lasting. This does not seem to be so.

Go to his place to read the full breakdown.

Even pro-vaccine Wesley J. Smith, who is the chairman of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism, admits “We now know that the vaccinated become infected and spread the disease. That materially weakens a major argument in favor of mandates” and also admits it could “have Catastrophic Consequences” on New York City which may soon to be called “the Big Stinky” instead of the Big Apple:

Then there’s the supply chain crisis. The last thing we need is vaccine mandates that will further tighten the already squeezed labor pool needed to remedy the problem—particularly of truck drivers, of which there are already some 80,000 fewer than needed to move goods from our logjammed ports.

That’s why big business and labor union lobbyists are pressing the administration to delay mandates until after Christmas. Especially worrying: The National Trucking Association has warned that “37 percent of drivers” are expected to refuse the jab, “through retirements, resignations and workers switching to smaller companies not covered” by the Biden mandate.

It’s not just the private sector. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio chirpily announced his own mandate for city employees not too long ago. It has not gone well. The New York Post just reported, “The FDNY shuttered 26 fire companies citywide on Saturday due to staff shortages caused by the COVID-19 vaccination mandate, according to furious elected officials, who ripped the move as ‘unconscionable’—and warned it could have catastrophic consequences.”

Meanwhile, jab-resistant cops are still working while city bureaucrats review requests for medical and religious exemptions. But if thousands of police officers decide to bail rather than jab, New York’s crime wave will only get worse. Then there are the thousands of sanitary workers who face layoffs because they haven’t yielded—meaning the Big Apple could soon be known as the Big Stinky.

Health care is also suffering from mandate-itis. Thousands of health care workers have been laid off, forcing some hospitals to restrict service. We should also take note that hospitals, once in the vanguard of the mandate movement, have recently balked, with only 42 percent now having imposed vaccination requirements on employees.

Let me be clear. I am not anti-vaccine. Indeed, I completed my two-shot dose last March and, based on my doctor’s recommendation, plan to soon receive a third shot.

But in free societies, mandates must be reasonable—and a national diktat fails that test.

A national mandate is unprecedented . Even during the smallpox and polio epidemics, the federal government didn’t impose vaccine requirements on the entire population.

. Even during the smallpox and polio epidemics, the federal government didn’t impose vaccine requirements on the entire population. Biden is empowering a corporatocracy : the federal government attempting to harness the private sector to enforce its policy prescriptions on individuals. That’s the last thing liberty needs.

: the federal government attempting to harness the private sector to enforce its policy prescriptions on individuals. That’s the last thing liberty needs. People who recovered from COVID have natural resistance . That being so, it is unreasonable to require those with antibodies to involuntarily inject substances into their bodies.

. That being so, it is unreasonable to require those with antibodies to involuntarily inject substances into their bodies. Testing can be an effective safeguard . If we had ready access to easy testing, the heat over vaccines could decrease because infected people could quarantine, people with comorbidities could be sure that everyone who came into their home tested negative, and new infections would be prevented. But there currently is a shortage of ready testing. So how about an Operation Warp Speed to manufacture COVID-19 tests instead?

. If we had ready access to easy testing, the heat over vaccines could decrease because infected people could quarantine, people with comorbidities could be sure that everyone who came into their home tested negative, and new infections would be prevented. But there currently is a shortage of ready testing. So how about an Operation Warp Speed to manufacture COVID-19 tests instead? Vaccine efficacy declines over time . That is why the CDC urged all the vaccinated to get another dose. Are we going to keep roiling the country with mandate after mandate if the vaccines provide an ever-declining benefit?

. That is why the CDC urged all the vaccinated to get another dose. Are we going to keep roiling the country with mandate after mandate if the vaccines provide an ever-declining benefit? Vaccinated people can spread the disease . We now know that the vaccinated become infected and spread the disease. That materially weakens a major argument in favor of mandates.

. We now know that the vaccinated become infected and spread the disease. That materially weakens a major argument in favor of mandates. People who choose to go unprotected are primarily risking themselves . Vaccines reduce—but do not eliminate—the chances of experiencing serious illness or death. Allowing the unvaccinated to face that increased risk knowingly is more reasonable than violating their personal autonomy by forcing them to get jabbed.

. Vaccines reduce—but do not eliminate—the chances of experiencing serious illness or death. Allowing the unvaccinated to face that increased risk knowingly is more reasonable than violating their personal autonomy by forcing them to get jabbed. Vaccines aren’t risk-free . The risk posed by the vaccine is not nonexistent. For example, a small number of young people have experienced myocarditis and pericarditis, potentially serious conditions that cause chest pain, shortness of breath, heartbeat fluttering, and so on, after taking the vaccine.

. The risk posed by the vaccine is not nonexistent. For example, a small number of young people have experienced myocarditis and pericarditis, potentially serious conditions that cause chest pain, shortness of breath, heartbeat fluttering, and so on, after taking the vaccine. In a free society, moral objections matter. Millions of us have moral objections to the vaccine. Should our government compel dissenters to be inoculated? No! That’s not the American way.

What would an alternative policy look like? Urge people to take the vaccine and continue to explain why it’s a good idea without exhibiting a derisive attitude or using divisive spokespeople like Anthony Fauci. Welcome reasonable dissenting opinions so that people know they have had a chance to hear fully from all sides. Be honest about what we don’t know and when scientific understandings shift—as they always do—be candid about what changed and why.

In short, treat us like free Americans.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

