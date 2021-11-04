WHEN WILL WE SUCCEED IN BURYING THE FILIOQUE CONTROVERSY, HOPEFULLY NOT THE END OF TIME

Posted on November 4, 2021 by abyssum

Print allIn new windowFather Spiridon disappoints re FilioqueInboxDavid OwenAttachments10:14 AM (1 hour ago)to mewww.youtube.com/watch?v=C7yI2l8dV4Y



To Father Spiridon:
Do you actually have anything convincing to say about the connection between the “heretical” Filioque and the things describe, phenomenon parenthetically which Traditional Catholics do a far better job in describing than you do. Considering that the largest by far Orthodox country, Russia, in company with a host of other Orthodox countries, fell internally to Bolshevism while, Catholic Poland and Hungary, for example, needed to be defeated by foreign invading armies to bring this about, might cause Orthodox clergy to reflect with greater humility on what deficiencies within Big O Orthodoxy brought this about! Clearly the Jews were not manning all of the Bolshevik machine guns. There are very convincing Catholic explanations for the orthodoxy of the double procession of the Holy Spirit. Exceptionally active on these questions, I have NEVER encountered a convincing Big O Orthodox counter explanation, though often enough I have heard moronic attempts which left me embarrassed for the speaker. But maybe you are the man to change all this.

David Owen Corson.
P.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s