WHEN WILL WE SUCCEED IN BURYING THE FILIOQUE CONTROVERSY, HOPEFULLY NOT THE END OF TIME

|Father Spiridon disappoints re FilioqueInboxDavid Owen10:14 AM (1 hour ago)to mewww.youtube.com/watch?v=C7yI2l8dV4Y
To Father Spiridon:
Do you actually have anything convincing to say about the connection between the “heretical” Filioque and the things describe, phenomenon parenthetically which Traditional Catholics do a far better job in describing than you do. Considering that the largest by far Orthodox country, Russia, in company with a host of other Orthodox countries, fell internally to Bolshevism while, Catholic Poland and Hungary, for example, needed to be defeated by foreign invading armies to bring this about, might cause Orthodox clergy to reflect with greater humility on what deficiencies within Big O Orthodoxy brought this about! Clearly the Jews were not manning all of the Bolshevik machine guns. There are very convincing Catholic explanations for the orthodoxy of the double procession of the Holy Spirit. Exceptionally active on these questions, I have NEVER encountered a convincing Big O Orthodox counter explanation, though often enough I have heard moronic attempts which left me embarrassed for the speaker. But maybe you are the man to change all this.
David Owen Corson.
P.
-
Archives
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- TEXAS SHOULD SUE PFIZER
- Men who, before they believe in Christ, think death horrible and are afraid of it, once they are converted despise it so completely that they go eagerly to meet it, and themselves become witnesses of the Saviour’s resurrection from it. Even children hasten thus to die.”
- BIDEN IS NOW PLANNING TO GIVE $450.000 IN TAXPAYER DOLLAS TO INDIVIDUAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO GOT CAUGHT BREAKING INTO OUR COUNTRY
- Over the weekend the news broke that a prominent member of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter was arrested for apparent heinous crimes against the moral law. Since the investigation is still under way, I see no need to dwell on the particulars of this case here. Similar accusations have been made against clergy of the Society of St. Pius X. Sometimes such accusations have been proven false, but at other times they are true and cannot (and must not) be denied or swept under the rug. I see no need to dwell on the particulars of this case here. Similar accusations have been made against clergy of the Society of St. Pius X. Sometimes such accusations have been proven false, but at other times they are true and cannot (and must not) be denied or swept under the rug.
- WHEN WILL WE SUCCEED IN BURYING THE FILIOQUE CONTROVERSY, HOPEFULLY NOT THE END OF TIME
Top Posts & Pages
- AS WE DRAW CLOSER TO THE OMEGA POINT EXPECT MORE OF THE CHURCH'S FORMER LEADERS, LIKE Cardinal Sarah, TO REVEAL THEIR MORAL/INTELLECTUAL WEAKNESSES
- It appears that the 2021 Virginia Democrats were afraid with the whole nation looking to reuse the "300,000 votes [that] magically appeared for Joe Biden in the middle of the night" in the 2020 Biden Steal according to Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft. He thinks it may have been a "head-fake by Democrats on the American public":
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- "WOE TO MY PRIESTS WHO GIVE TO ANY WHO ARE UNWORTHY WHAT I HAVE GIVEN TO THE WORLD AT SO GREAT A PRICE"
- WOULD YOU RELY ON JOSEPH BIDEN'S MEMORY???
- TAKE TO THE STREETS!!!
- There are subtle and overt signs in our culture of a ‘woke’ agenda to revise our history, transform our values, and filter our ideas. Resistance is not yet futile.
- Letter #136, 2021, Wed, Oct 27: Archbishop Viganò's Open Letter to Archbishop Gomez Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
- 2 ABOUT ME
- ELECTION FRAUD IN ARIZONA VERIFIED BY AUDIT
Top Clicks