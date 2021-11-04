WHEN WILL WE SUCCEED IN BURYING THE FILIOQUE CONTROVERSY, HOPEFULLY NOT THE END OF TIME

Father Spiridon disappoints re FilioqueInbox David Owen 10:14 AM (1 hour ago) to me www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7yI2l8dV4Y







To Father Spiridon:

Do you actually have anything convincing to say about the connection between the “heretical” Filioque and the things describe, phenomenon parenthetically which Traditional Catholics do a far better job in describing than you do. Considering that the largest by far Orthodox country, Russia, in company with a host of other Orthodox countries, fell internally to Bolshevism while, Catholic Poland and Hungary, for example, needed to be defeated by foreign invading armies to bring this about, might cause Orthodox clergy to reflect with greater humility on what deficiencies within Big O Orthodoxy brought this about! Clearly the Jews were not manning all of the Bolshevik machine guns. There are very convincing Catholic explanations for the orthodoxy of the double procession of the Holy Spirit. Exceptionally active on these questions, I have NEVER encountered a convincing Big O Orthodox counter explanation, though often enough I have heard moronic attempts which left me embarrassed for the speaker. But maybe you are the man to change all this.



David Owen Corson.

