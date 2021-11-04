“WOE TO MY PRIESTS WHO GIVE TO ANY WHO ARE UNWORTHY WHAT I HAVE GIVEN TO THE WORLD AT SO GREAT A PRICE”

Posted on November 4, 2021 by abyssum

Words of Christ
November 3, 2021

“As the Pelican, I have torn My flesh 
And given of My blood to feed you.
I have allowed My body to be broken
That you might be made whole.
I was unblemished and without sin,
But I consented to come unto fallen man 
And be made low That I might lift you up. 

I have invited you to come unto Me,
And I have given you My priests
That they might forgive your sins in My name 
So that you might come unashamed.

But men have come before Me
With blood upon their hands,
Having shunned the path that I have set 
That they might be washed clean. 

Like the pelican,
I have torn My flesh and have offered My blood.
But imposters have come forth to be fed, 
And they will bring damnation upon their souls, 
For they have come forward to feast on My flesh and My blood 
Who have no claim to be fed. 

Oh I have given My flesh and My blood that you might be fed, 
But who are these who come forth trailing sin behind them 
With the blood of infants upon their hands?
They are those who have excluded themselves from the supper of the Lamb by their sins.
And woe to them if they partake,
And woe to My priests who give to any who are unworthy 
What I have given to the world at so great a price.”

-S

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s