Words of Christ

November 3, 2021

“As the Pelican, I have torn My flesh

And given of My blood to feed you.

I have allowed My body to be broken

That you might be made whole.

I was unblemished and without sin,

But I consented to come unto fallen man

And be made low That I might lift you up.

I have invited you to come unto Me,

And I have given you My priests

That they might forgive your sins in My name

So that you might come unashamed.

But men have come before Me

With blood upon their hands,

Having shunned the path that I have set

That they might be washed clean.

Like the pelican,

I have torn My flesh and have offered My blood.

But imposters have come forth to be fed,

And they will bring damnation upon their souls,

For they have come forward to feast on My flesh and My blood

Who have no claim to be fed.

Oh I have given My flesh and My blood that you might be fed,

But who are these who come forth trailing sin behind them

With the blood of infants upon their hands?

They are those who have excluded themselves from the supper of the Lamb by their sins.

And woe to them if they partake,

And woe to My priests who give to any who are unworthy

What I have given to the world at so great a price.”

-S