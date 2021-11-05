AMERICA CANNOT AFFORD JOSEPH BIDEN IN THE White House

Social Justice, Biden Style
November 5, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the latest proposals from President Biden:
In the name of helping families, President Biden wants to reward many of those who broke into our country illegally by making them millionaires. However, American families that are living here legally and elect to place their children in religious child care centers have to wing it on their own.
On October 31, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked President Biden “Is it true we’re going to give $450,000 to border crossers who are separated?” Biden simply looked away and scratched his head.
On November 3, Doocy said to the president that news reports were surfacing that “your administration is planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family. Do you think that might incentivize more people to come over illegally?
Biden took umbrage at Doocy’s comment, accusing Fox News of “sending that garbage out,” adding that “it is not true.” After rhetorically raising the question that Doocy asked, he flatly said, “That’s not going to happen.”
What Biden calls “garbage,” however, is the official policy of his administration. It’s just that he was the last to find out. Now, like the obedient soul he is, he’s on board.
On November 4, Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre, Deputy White House press secretary, about the $450,000 prize for illegal aliens. She said the president was “perfectly comfortable” with that decision. Doocy then asked, “what changed, from yesterday” when Biden said, “That’s not going to happen?” She skirted his question, choosing instead to blame Trump for creating this problem.
Biden’s professed interest in child care is well documented. Speaking of his big social spending bill, he said in August, “Child care is personal to me—that’s why I’ve put it front and center in my Build Back Better Agenda.” On October 26, he said of this bill, “Every American family deserves access to high quality, affordable child care.” This is a lie.
On pp. 1399-1400 of the 2,468 page Build Back Better Act, H.R. 5376, it addresses child care for religious entities. “A recipient of funds under this subsection may not use the funds for modernization, renovation, or repair of facilities that are primarily used for sectarian instruction or religious worship or in which a substantial portion of the functions of the facilities are subsumed in a religious mission.”
In other words, Catholics, Protestants, Jews, Muslims and Mormons who place their children in a child care center of their faith are not entitled to any assistance.
The words “child care” are cited 370 times in the bill. The legislation is allowing $400 billion in child care and preschool, but religious child care centers will not get a penny.
The bottom line is clear. Bust into our country illegally and you stand to become a millionaire. Put your kid in a religious child care center, and you’re on your own. This is the face of social justice, Biden style.
-
Archives
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- BIDEN’S IMPLAUSIBLE VERSION OF HIS CONVERSATION WITH HUGO BERGOLIO
- WE EAVESDROP ON A CONVERSATION BETWEEN ANTHONY FAUCI AND GUESTMASTER
- Might Pfizer power Bill Gates and leftist Climate Change fanatics who support Covid lockdowns like apparently the Antifa supporter David Hoggs who is a anti-Second Amendment fanatic want millions of “non-white people living in poor third world countries” such as in Africa to die because it is “great for the environment”
- When Stanford University killed off its Western Civ course over 30 years ago, conservatives warned that something more than a graduation requirement was at play in the debate. Without that course of study, they said, our way of life would be endangered. Western civilization itself, they argued, was at stake in the debate. That claim was mocked by leftist critics and cowardly administrators alike, but time has borne out the warnings. With liberty itself increasingly rejected, even as an ideal, by the rising generation, the continuity and flourishing of our civilization can no longer be taken for grant
- The point of traditionalism as a movement today is that if you try something new and it leads to problems you start looking at what your predecessors did. If there are practices and understandings that have actually sustained the faithful, why not give them a try? To all appearances, that approach has been helping many people. Among other things, it has given them a stronger sense of the solidity of the Faith. Even so, many want to crush it. How can that be the right thing to do?
Top Posts & Pages
- "WOE TO MY PRIESTS WHO GIVE TO ANY WHO ARE UNWORTHY WHAT I HAVE GIVEN TO THE WORLD AT SO GREAT A PRICE"
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- TEXAS SHOULD SUE PFIZER
- Anyone who wants to understand what is behind the “Synod on Synodality” opened on October 10 by Pope Francis cannot do without the recently published book The St. Gallen Mafia (TAN, 2021) by Julia Meloni, which traces its historical and ideological premises
- Renowned statistician Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science, reported "There has been no real-world evidence yet that warrants making vaccines mandatory
- THE INSANITY OF OUR NATIONS HEALTH AUTHORITIES (STARTING WITH DR. FAUCI IS BECOMING MORE EVIDENT EVERY DAY
- LET'S GO DONALD, BUT HEED THE GOOD ADVICE WHICH Victor Davis Hanson OFFERS IN THIS POST
- GO DONALD!!! LEARN FROM YOUR MISTAKES AND YOUNGKIN'S SUCCESS, YOU ARE NOT TOO OLD TO LEARN
- WHEN WILL WE SUCCEED IN BURYING THE FILIOQUE CONTROVERSY, HOPEFULLY NOT THE END OF TIME
- It appears that the 2021 Virginia Democrats were afraid with the whole nation looking to reuse the "300,000 votes [that] magically appeared for Joe Biden in the middle of the night" in the 2020 Biden Steal according to Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft. He thinks it may have been a "head-fake by Democrats on the American public":
Top Clicks