HOW CAN OUR REPUBLIC SURVIVE WITH BACK-STABBING TRAITORS LIKE THESE RINOs IN CONGRESS?

The 13 Judas Backstabbing RINOs who Passed Biden’s Woke “Severely Undermin[ing] Religious Freedom” Bill are “are Worse than Leftists… RINO’s are the Worst of all Traitors”

November 09, 2021

– That 13 House Republicans provided the votes needed to pass this is absurd. Any House Democrats claiming to be moderate after voting to pave the way for a social transformation bill with massive amnesty, against American energy, for budget-busting and unpaid-for spending with massive tax increases, and for massive OSHA fines for vaccine mandates should be laughed out of the room. – Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21

– Conservative lawmakers have slammed the so-called infrastructure bill for earmarking hundreds of billions of dollars for left-wing climate projects, including billions for electric school buses, as well as for “woke” additions, like “gender identity” language and race-based funding programs.

Now gender identity is infrastructure. Can’t wait to see what else is in this bill pic.twitter.com/OxDzIED2K3 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 2, 2021

The bipartisan infrastructure proposal floating around the Senate is essentially a Green New Deal Lite. Check out the latest #RSC memo from Chairman @RepJimBanks explaining the top 10 reasons to vote no: pic.twitter.com/BgdtCI2Pp0 — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) August 2, 2021

One section of the bill declares “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” federally-protected classes, like race or disability, stating that:

No individual in the United States may, on the basis of actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or disability, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity that is funded in whole or in part with funds made available to carry out this title.

That provision “would severely undermine religious freedom in America, and tacitly affirm the pernicious, false message that the sexual morality historically taught by Judaism, Christianity, and Islam is bigoted and akin to racism,” the Religious Freedom Institute warned. “Rural faith-based colleges and universities, small faith-based businesses, and religious hospitals and medical clinics, sometimes providing the only healthcare services for miles, could be forced to violate their religious conscience or be denied participation in the program.”



“With this legislation, the proverbial camel is in the tent,” American Family Association general counsel Abraham Hamilton noted. “The LGBT agenda will only be limited to the wildest imagination of the most liberal judge.” – LifeSiteNews [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/congress-passes-bidens-pro-lgbt-1-75-trillion-infrastructure-bill/]

The Catholic Monitor commenter Aqua said it best about Judas backstabbing establishment Republicans in stating “ RINOs are worse than leftists… RINO’s are the worst of all traitors”:

Interesting that you remembered Larry Elder and connected his failed run to Younkin’s successful run.



RINOs are worse than leftists. Leftists are visible, quantifiable and knowable enemies of our Constitutional Republic and the moral traditions of the Christian Faith that informs its founding. RINOs speak the language of a friend to get what they want (power, authority to rule), but drain the conservative movement of all its power and will by channeling its conservative governing mandate into the functional programs of their leftist enemies. RINO’s are the worst of all traitors.



The times are too serious for this. We cannot afford fakes and frauds any more. Our political capital is all used up – the system is teetering on the brink of collapse.



When I saw Larry Elder asked that question about cross-dressing pervs getting access to private spaces for their sex jollies, he immediately … he didn’t even hesitate … he immediately answered as he did – granting the language and assumptions of the perverts to take everything from us, I knew he could never, and must never, win. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/11/why-rino-fox-news-woke-republican-no.html]

LifeSiteNews showed that the RINOs are traitors to all faithful Christians and religious as well as church going Americans:

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) in a press release explained what the RINOs did from a inflation and taxpayer perspective:

Throughout this process, the supporters of this $1.2 trillion almost 3,000-page monstrosity have lied to the American people about what’s in it and what it really costs.

The bill is not “paid for.” It will increase the deficit by over a quarter trillion dollars, will exacerbate already skyrocketing inflation, and it wastes millions of taxpayer dollars on things like helping “pollinators on roadsides.” It gives unprecedented spending power to unelected Washington bureaucrats, and it funnels billions of taxpayer dollars into renewable energy projects that will devastate our increasingly unreliable grid. Perhaps most absurdly, it will use taxpayer money to put critical race theory into practice with things like a $2.75 billion “digital equity program.”

It should now be abundantly clear to every American and lawmaker that this bill was nothing but a trojan horse for Democrats’ radical proposals to fundamentally transform America.

That 13 House Republicans provided the votes needed to pass this is absurd. Any House Democrats claiming to be moderate after voting to pave the way for a social transformation bill with massive amnesty, against American energy, for budget-busting and unpaid-for spending with massive tax increases, and for massive OSHA fines for vaccine mandates should be laughed out of the room. [https://roy.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-roy-issues-statement-infrastructure-bill-vote]

Here is a list of the Judas backstabbing RINOS:

Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, David McKinley of Wyoming, Tom Reed of New York, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Don Young of Alaska. [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/congress-passes-bidens-pro-lgbt-1-75-trillion-infrastructure-bill/]

