SENATOR JOHN CORNYN VISITS AND REPORTS FROM OUR SOUTHERN BORDER

Did you see President Biden just broke a new national record? Unfortunately, it wasn’t the kind of record worth bragging about.U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced they had detained more than 1,700,000 migrants along the southern border. That’s the highest number on record. Ever.The real tragedy is that this crisis is entirely preventable, with even President Biden’s own CBP nominee admitting that the President’s policies are drawing illegal border crossers from far and wide, stretching limited Border Patrol resources to the breaking point.That’s why I have spent so much time at our southern border this year, speaking with Border Patrol agents and local leaders to understand exactly what tools and resources they need in order to carry out their mission to secure the border and keep our communities safe.I’ve brought that insight back to Washington and introduced the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, the only bipartisan, bicameral immigration proposal introduced in Congress to address the crisis at our southern border.At the end of the day, this bill will deter illegal migration while efficiently processing legitimate asylum claims, all while protecting children and allocating resources to law enforcement at our border.