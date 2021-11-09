WE MUST DRAW A LINE AGAINST GOVERNMENT INTRUSION IN RELIGIOUS LIFE

SEARCH

Vox Cantoris vs. Aqua

November 08, 2021

The Catholic Monitor commenter Aqua had this to say to the Vox Cantoris website:Aqua said…Fred, your topic here reminds me of a dust-up, a few days ago, on Vox Cantoris. He asserted that it is our duty as Christians to wear masks to the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass if the government tells us we must, or they will close our Churches.

My response to him was that I find it inconceivable that an orthodox Catholic, such as himself, would ever submit to unjust dictates from secular government over how we approach Our Lord in Holy Mass. My response to him was that the Mass belongs to Catholics and we decide, within the bounds of Tradition, and in accord with the Word of Jesus, how we conduct ourselves in Holy Mass. Only one authority prevails over Mass and that is our God and the Sacred Tradition given by Him to guide us in all times and places.

Understand, there is nothing inherently wrong with wearing a mask to Mass. But there is EVERYTHING wrong with wearing a symbol of godless, satanic, pagan, death cult tyranny to Mass because the godless tyrants have asserted authority over us and we submit as the price of “admission”. WHY :must I put it on? That is the crucial question, as I approach Our Lord in the sacred moments at Calvary.

Vox doesn’t like to hear such things. Vox Cantoris has closed his combox. He is very angry with those who disagree with him that we must submit to secular demands of mask wearing as the price of entry to Holy Mass. Too bad. I would ask him at what point does secular authority over Mass end? After masks, vaccinations? After vax, digital passports and proof of regular DNA software booster updates? Perhaps a tiny little molecular sized digital microchip injected into my bloodstream – “you won’t even know it’s there”. Must we wear a symbol; inject a symbol, like the Chinese, of submission to secular authority and the power of The Party, in order to worship God within one or more, however minor, secular imposed limits?

Now, terrifyingly so, I see that even those I considered reliable orthodox Catholics, take the side of the State and say “yes, we must do so; resistance to demands are … *selfish*” (his words).

Chinese communist rulers assert their authority over who, what, when, how in Holy Mass, and they don’t think themselves monsters for this. There are practical reasons for everything they do. The Red Communists see themselves as against of peace and stability and justice as they define those terms. Wearing the hammer and sickle on my breast pocket and on my wife and daughters’ veils demonstrates fealty to that regime and to their authority over what happens in our holy temple. Wearing the mask is a similar or the same thing.

Because the regime insists I must in order to celebrate Mass is THE REASON I WILL NOT.

Symbols mean something. Especially symbols that verge on satanic sacramentals.

There is no power on earth, that has authority to even one moment in the Holy Sacrifice. I would rather go underground than worship God under the restraints and permissions of a godless, satanic, tyrannical regime.12:02 PM

Aqua said…I had a lengthy discussion with my SSPX Priest early this year about the Gene Therapy injections, and what was the official position of the SSPX on political, social, business mandates to vaccinate as a condition of participation in political, social and economic life. His position, drawn from SSPX theologians, was summarized in the statement “this is not the hill to die on”. I disagreed with him then, as now, and will never submit. It is a hill worth dying for. I have paid a personal price already – my life is fundamentally different in many ways, because I will not submit, nor give up that hill.

In reference to Bishops and Orders such as SSPX who submit to secular authority over their Parish – who is permitted to attend the Celebration of Holy Mass, the blogger referenced above has this to say: “this is neither the line in the sand nor the sword to fall on.”

Yeah … I keep hearing that. Which line, then; which sword?

It’s not the mask that is the problem, per se. It’s about secular government reaching into every individual life and dictating granularly what they are to do, say and think; how they are to live; what they are to put on their face; what they are to inject into their bodies. And that, *most importantly*, their control also now extends to our Holy Catholic Faith and how we are to approach Our Lord; how we are to come into His presence.

So what is the line in the sand, the hill worth dying on? I first heard that term from my SSPX Priest about 8 months ago (“take the vax – not this hill”).

The Catholic Faith and Sacred Tradition is the line – long, holy and straight; Holy Mass under Canonical jurisdiction without secular, Pagan government interference is the hill, They can have none of it – not one particle. When we walk into Holy Mass and every face in the socially distanced pew is nothing but a sea of eyeballs; when we approach Calvary all masked up – lower the mask, stick out your tongue, raise the mask (argh!) – we demonstrate by that act of will we have placed government over God.

Since the blogger, like so many others, is unwilling to engage in thoughtful debate about something as core to our times as this question of the extent of secular authority into the beating heart of our Faith, and our decision to submit or resist, I would be curious to know … curious to know from anyone in general … WHAT IS the hill worth dying on, in the current condition? We know how this goes, now. They (pagan communist governments) are using military force to compel submission to every demand of us – which they have already said is universal masking, injections and internal digital AI passports of compliance.

What.Line? What.Sword? What.Hill?

“ Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” (Mark 12:17)

Caesar and his law has no place in God’s House.6:48 PM [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/11/if-biden-chinese-deal-francis-are-not.html?showComment=1636401759890#c1493966351287774940]